Basketball
WNBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Chicago 19 6 .760 —
Connecticut 16 9 .640 3
Washington 16 11 .593 4
Atlanta 11 14 .440 8
New York 9 15 .375 9½
Indiana 5 22 .185 15
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Las Vegas 18 7 .720 —
Seattle 17 8 .680 1
Dallas 11 14 .440 7
Los Angeles 10 14 .417 7½
Phoenix 11 16 .407 8
Minnesota 10 17 .370 9
___
Sunday's Games
Las Vegas 91, Connecticut 83
Washington 70, Minnesota 57
Atlanta 85, Phoenix 75
Seattle 81, Indiana 65
Monday's Games
No games scheduled.
Tuesday's Games
New York at Connecticut, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Indiana at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Seattle at Chicago, 12 p.m.
Thursday's Games
New York at Washington, 11:30 a.m.
Atlanta at Los Angeles, 3:30 p.m.
Indiana at Las Vegas, 10 p.m.
Soccer
MLS Glance
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Philadelphia 10 2 9 39 33 15
New York City FC 11 4 5 38 39 21
New York 9 6 6 33 30 22
CF Montréal 10 8 2 32 34 35
Orlando City 8 7 6 30 26 30
Columbus 7 5 8 29 27 22
Cincinnati 7 8 6 27 32 37
Charlotte FC 8 11 2 26 25 27
Inter Miami CF 7 9 4 25 22 31
New England 6 7 7 25 32 34
Atlanta 6 8 6 24 29 31
Chicago 6 10 5 23 21 27
Toronto FC 5 12 4 19 26 39
D.C. United 5 11 3 18 25 41
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA
Los Angeles FC 13 4 3 42 40 22
Austin FC 12 4 5 41 42 24
Real Salt Lake 9 6 6 33 28 26
Minnesota United 9 8 4 31 29 25
Nashville 8 7 6 30 27 27
FC Dallas 7 6 8 29 31 25
LA Galaxy 8 9 3 27 28 27
Portland 6 6 9 27 33 30
Seattle 8 10 2 26 26 24
Vancouver 7 9 5 26 23 34
Houston 7 10 4 25 27 29
Colorado 6 8 6 24 24 27
San Jose 5 8 7 22 33 41
Sporting Kansas City 5 12 5 20 19 38
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Tuesday, July 12
Austin FC 3, Houston 1
Wednesday, July 13
Atlanta 2, Real Salt Lake 1
Chicago 2, Toronto FC 0
Vancouver 2, Cincinnati 2, tie
Columbus 2, D.C. United 2, tie
Philadelphia 2, Miami 1
Sporting Kansas City 1, Minnesota 1, tie
Nashville 1, Seattle 0
Orlando City 1, Colorado 1, tie
New York City FC 1, FC Dallas 0
San Jose 3, LA Galaxy 2
Saturday, July 16
CF Montréal 1, Toronto FC 0
Philadelphia 2, New England 1
Chicago 1, Seattle 0
Miami 3, Charlotte FC 2
Minnesota 2, D.C. United 0
Colorado 2, LA Galaxy 0
Austin FC 1, FC Dallas 1, tie
Sunday, July 17
Orlando City 1, Atlanta 1, tie
New York City FC 1, New York 0
Columbus 2, Cincinnati 0
Los Angeles FC 2, Nashville 1
Real Salt Lake 3, Sporting Kansas City 0
Houston 2, San Jose 1
Vancouver 1, Portland 1, tie
Saturday, July 23
Miami at New York City FC, 7 p.m.
Nashville at Cincinnati, 7:30 p.m.
New England at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Orlando City, 7:30 p.m.
Charlotte FC at Toronto FC, 7:30 p.m.
CF Montréal at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Minnesota at Houston, 8:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Sporting Kansas City, 8:30 p.m.
FC Dallas at Real Salt Lake, 10 p.m.
Colorado at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Chicago at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
San Jose at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, July 24
New York at Austin FC, 8 p.m.
Atlanta at LA Galaxy, 9:30 p.m.
Friday, July 29
Seattle at Los Angeles FC, 11 p.m.
NWSL Glance
W L T Pts GF GA
SAN DIEGO WAVE FC 6 3 4 22 19 11
Portland 5 1 6 21 29 10
Chicago 5 2 5 20 20 16
Houston 5 4 3 18 20 14
Kansas City 5 4 3 18 12 14
OL Reign 4 3 5 17 11 9
ANGEL CITY FC 5 4 2 17 10 11
Orlando 3 5 4 13 12 26
Gotham FC 4 6 0 12 7 18
Louisville 2 5 5 11 13 18
Washington 1 5 7 10 11 15
North Carolina 2 5 2 8 14 16
NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
___
Sunday, July 10
Kansas City 1, Washington 0
North Carolina 2, Chicago 2, tie
Portland 2, OL Reign 2, tie
Friday, July 15
Angel City FC at North Carolina ppd.
Louisville 0, San Diego Wave FC 0, tie
Saturday, July 16
Houston 4, Chicago 1
Portland 5, Gotham FC 0
Sunday, July 17
Orlando 0, Washington 0, tie
Kansas City 1, OL Reign 0
Friday, July 29
Washington at North Carolina, 7:30 p.m.
Portland at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Activated RHP Carlos Vargas from 60-day IL and optioned to Akron (IL). Designated LHP Tanner Tully for assignment.
KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reinstated Cs Cam Gallagher, M.J. Melendez, RHPs Dylan Colemann, Brad Keller, Brady Singer, 2B Whit Merrifield, OFs Andrew Benintendi, Michael A. Taylor, Kyle Isbel and 1B Hunter Dozier from the restricted list. Placed LHP Daniel Lynch on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 17. Returned Cs Freddy Fermin, Nate Eaton and OF Brewer Hicklen to Omaha (IL). Optioned LHP Gabe Speir, 1B Nick Pratto and RHP Collin Snider to Omaha. Optioned SS Maikel Garcia and C Sebastian Rivero to Northwest Arkansas (TL).
LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed 2B Phil Gosselin off waivers from Atlanta. Sent CF Monte Harrison outright to Salt Lake (PCL). Placed OF Mike Trout on the 10-day IL.
National League
CINCINNATI REDS — Activated 3B Mike Moustakas from the 10-day IL.
COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned LHP Ty Blach to Albuquerque (PCL).
MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Optioned RHP Jason Alexander to Nashville (IL).
SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Sent LHP Aaron Fletcher outright to Sacramento (PCL). Acquired LHP Alex Young from Cleveland for cash considerations and optioned to Sacramento (PCL).
WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Optioned RHP Cory Abbott to Rochester (IL).
BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association
MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Re-signed G Pat Connaughton to a veteran contract extension.
PHOENIX SUNS — Re-signed C Deandre Ayton to a multi-year contract.
SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Re-signed F Keldon Johnson to a rookie scale extension.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
NFL — Suspended Los Angeles Rams DT Bobby Brown for six games for violating the performance-enhancing drug policy.
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released LS Ross Reiter.
NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed WR Wan'Dale Robinson and S Dane Belton.
PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released CB Craig James.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed F Conor Geekie to a three-year, entry-level contract.
DETROIT RED WINGS — Named Jay Varady assistant coach.
NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Signed Fs John Leonard and Tommy Novak to one-year, two-way contracts.
NEW YORK RANGERS — Signed Fs Austin Rueschhoff, Turner Elson and D Andy Welinski to one-year contracts.
SAN JOSE SHARKS — Signed C Luke Kunin to a two-year contract.
American Hockey League
PROVIDENCE BRUINS — Signed D Fedor Gordeev to a one-year contract.
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
NEW YORK RED BULLS — Returned D Lucas Monzon on loan to Danubio FC (Uruguayan Primera Division).
USL Championship
LOUDOUN UNITED — Loaned F Abdellatif Aboukoura to Egypt Youth National Team ahead of the 2022 U-20 Arab Cup.
COLLEGE
GEORGETOWN — Named Keith Nickelberry men's baksetball associate head coach.
