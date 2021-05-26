LEWISBURG – Bucknell head coach Dan Wirnsberger announced the Bison wrestling team’s 11-man incoming freshman class on Tuesday.
The class of 2025 includes four state champions, eight state placewinners and eight team captains. The incoming freshmen hail from five different states: Pennsylvania (6), Massachusetts (2), Illinois, Oklahoma and Wisconsin. Four of the Pennsylvania natives appeared in PA Power Wrestling’s listing of top 115 recruits.
For the 2021-22 campaign, Bucknell returns Zach Hartman, a two-time All-American and the defending EIWA champion at 165 pounds. The Bison return an additional six EIWA placewinners: Vincent Andreano, Jaden Fisher, Mason McCready, Darren Miller, Kurt Phipps and Brandon Seidman. Notably, Miller joined Hartman, a three-time NCAA qualifier, at the 2021 NCAA Championships while Fisher is a two-time EIWA placewinner.
Among the newcomers is Selinsgrove Area High School’s Coy Bastian, who is projected to compete at either 165 or 174 pounds.
Bastian lettered four times in wrestling and three times in football at Selinsgrove. In wrestling, he was a four-time PIAA Class 3A qualifier, a four-time regional runner-up and a three-time district champion. Bastian finished his high school career with a 130-32 record.
The other Class of 2025 members are as follows:
Antonio Amelio, 157, Cranberry Township, Pa., Seneca Valley
Nicholas Arbes, 174/184, Devon, Pa., Conestoga
Dylan Chappell, 133, Cranberry Township, Pa., Seneca Valley
Calvin Dalton, 125, South Hamilton, Mass., Hamilton-Wenham Regional
Logan Deacetis, 174, Fairbury, Ill., Prairie Central
Kolby DePron, 157, Blanchard, Okla., Bridge Creek
Max Harar, 285, Newtown, Pa., Council Rock North
Aiden Lewis, 125, Camp Hill, Pa., Cedar Cliff
Trevor Nugent, 133/141, Boxford, Mass., The Governor’s Academy
Nolan Springer, 184, Linden, Wis., Mineral Point
Brandt, Meerscheidt, Zavrel All Named to Academic All-Patriot League Rowing Team
LEWISBURG – Bucknell placed a league high three student-athletes on the 2021 Academic All-Patriot League Rowing Team, with sophomore Caroline Brandt, junior Kate Meerscheidt and senior Olivia Zavrel all named to the 11-person squad.
All three Bison played key roles in the team’s runner-up finish at the Patriot League Championships, with Brandt and Zavrel rowing in the second-place Varsity Eight and Meersheidt capturing a silver medal in the Second Varsity Eight.
Brandt was one of two Bison to earn First Team All-Patriot League honors, coming after she rowed in the 5 seat of the Varsity Eight all spring. That crew went unbeaten in the regular season with home dual wins over Colgate, Delaware and Connecticut, along with a first-place finish at the George Cup in Virginia. After being named Patriot League Boat of the Week twice during the regular season, the 1V8+ finished a close second to Navy and pulled away from Boston University for the silver medals, which clinched a second-straight runner-up team finish for Bucknell.
Zavrel also rowed in the Varsity Eight all spring, primarily in the 3 seat. She is a geography major with a 3.73 cumulative GPA, and she also has a minor in international relations with a concentration in sustainability and development. She spent time this semester working with the SEDA-Council of Governments using digital tools to create and analyze shapefiles for publishing map products. Last year she spent five months in New Zealand working with the Food Reliance Network conducting research on international food insecurity networks. Zavreal also served as a Sustainable Communities intern with the Bucknell Place Studies Initiative.
Meerscheidt earned Second Team All-Patriot League honors this spring after leading the Second Varsity Eight to silver medals at the league regatta. The Bison 2V8+ went 4-0 in the regular season, and then at the Patriot League Championships finished four seconds behind Navy and eight seconds ahead of every other crew in the field. Those second-place points were critical in Bucknell’s second-place team finish.
In order to be eligible for the Academic All-Patriot League Team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore with a minimum 3.20 cumulative GPA, and be a starter or key reserve on his or her team.
Also on Tuesday, Navy’s Hanna Prince was named the Patriot League Scholar-Athlete of the Year for the sport of rowing. Bucknell was the only team to garner three spots on the Academic All-Patriot League Team. The Bison trio was joined by Prince and Millie Oldham of Navy, Boston University’s Christina Lamagna and Josephine Olson, Colgate’s Edi Dukesherer, Holy Cross’ Madeline Downey, Lehigh’s Bella Papov, and Loyola’s Theresa Martin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.