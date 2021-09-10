MILTON – Mackenzie Lopez scored twice and had two assists to help lead Milton’s girls soccer team to a 5-0 nonleague victory over Jersey Shore on Thursday.
Janae Bergey, Ryen Roush and Alexis Beaver also scored for Milton (2-0), with Beaver adding a couple of assists and Mo Reiner had one as well.
Reiner also made 11 saves to get the shutout for the Black Panthers, who out-shot the Bulldogs 21-12, and led in corner kicks 7-3.
The JV score was won by Milton, 1-0.
The Black Panthers are next at North Pocono at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 4
Lourdes Regional 2
MILTON – Kailey Devlin scored twice in the first half and then had an assist on a crucial goal in the second half as the Lions held off the Red Raiders in the nonleague matchup.
Mattie Steck gave Meadowbrook (2-1) a 1-0 lead 8:49 into the game, and moments later Devlin scored her first goal by she got her second one with 11:22 left in the opening half.
The Lions added some insurance with 28:04 left in the game on a goal by Maddy Osman off an assist by Devlin. Osman also had two assists in the game.
Meadowbrook next plays at Columbia County Christian at 3:30 p.m. today.
Meadowbrook Chr. 4, Lourdes Regional 2At Meadowbrook Christian SchoolFirst half
MC-Mattie Steck, assist Maddy Osman, 31:11. MC-Kailey Devlin, unassisted, 30:09. MC-Devlin, assist Osman, 11:22. LR-Masie Reed, unassisted, 10:22.
Second half
MC-Osman, assist Devlin, 28:04. LR-Reed, assist Leah Kosmer, 18:22.
Shots: Meadowbrook, 14-6; Corners: 6-1; Saves:
Meadowbrook (Emma George), 4; Lourdes (Paityn Moyer), 7.
Other area scores:
Danville 3, Midd-West 2 Southern Columbia 2, Lake-Lehman 1 Shamokin 5, Loyalsock 2 Montoursville 6, State College 0 Millersburg 1, East Juniata 0
Boys soccer
Williamsport 3
Milton 1
WILLIAMSPORT – An unassisted goal by Brodey Scoggins tied the game at 1 for the Black Panthers in the second half, but the Millionaires would pull away later on in the half to take the nonleague matchup.
Milton (1-1) next hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamsport 3, Milton 1At WilliamsportFirst half
W-Connor Poole, penalty kick, 27:17.
Second half
Milt-Brodey Scoggins, unassisted, 28:12. W-Poole, penalty kick, 18:07. W-Jimmy Pombor, assist Andrew Boll, 9:00.
Shots: Williamsport, 10-8; Corners: 1-1; Saves:
Williamsport (Sam Radulski), 7; Milton (Jonah Strobel), 7.
Montoursville 2
Mifflinburg 1 (OT)
MONTOURSVILLE – After tying the game with 25 minutes left in the second half, the Wildcats later fell to the Warriors in overtime in the nonleague matchup.
Ashton Breed tallied the goal for Mifflinburg (1-1) in the 65th minute. The assist was from Madden Schnure.
The Wildcats, which led in corners and tied the Warriors in shots, next plays at the Midd-West Tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
Montoursville 2, Mifflinburg 1 (OT)At MontoursvilleFirst half
Mont-Wyatt Fry, assist Mathias Albert, 38:14.
Second half
Miff-Ashton Breed, assist Madden Schnure, 64:42.
Overtime
Mont-Mason Winslow, assist Gavin Hawley, 87:12.
Shots: 5-5; Corners: Mifflinburg, 8-3; Saves:
Montoursville (Mason Lauchle), 4; Mifflinburg (Kanon Keister), 3.
Other area scores:
Shamokin 2, Central Columbia 1 (OT) Sullivan County 4, Montgomery 0 South Williamsport 7, Millville 0 Muncy 3, Benton 2 Wellsboro 6, Towanda 0
Field hockey
Southern Columbia 6
Milton 1
CATAWISSA – Miranda Hess scored unassisted for the Black Panthers late in the third period to break the shutout before the game was halted by lightning with seven minutes left in the game.
Milton (0-2), which also got 11 saves from Olivia Rohland, next plays at Benton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Southern Columbia 6, Milton 1At Southern ColumbiaFirst quarter
SC-Rylee Petro, assist Jensen Purnell, 12:43. SC-Kianna Rizzo, assist Skye Stanley, 9:20.
Second quarter
SC-Petro, assist Addison Pita, 5:49.
Third quarter
SC-Purnell, assist Pita, no time. SC-Petro, unassisted, 11:13. Milt-Miranda Hess, unassisted, 6:54.
Fourth quarter
SC-Pita, assist Rizzo, 10:05.
Shots: Southern, 28-4; Corners: Southern, 8-1; Saves:
Southern, Jenna Billig, 3; Milton, Olivia Rohland, 11.
Selinsgrove 5
Mifflinburg 1
MIFFLINBURG – The Wildcats kept the game close in the first half, but the Seals scored three goals in the second half to cruise to the HAC-I victory.
After two goals by Carly Aument came in the first quarter for Selinsgrove, Mifflinburg (0-2) got a goal from Maria Darrup with 8:22 left in the second period to cut its deficit to one.
In the second half, the Seals scored twice in the third period and once more in the fourth to pull away.
Mifflinburg is next at the Red Lion Tournament beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 1At MifflinburgFirst quarter
Sel-Carly Aument, assist Alexis Freed, 6:24. Sel-Aument, assist Freed, 3:46.
Second quarter
Miff-Maria Darrup, assist Makenna Hauger, 8:22.
Third quarter
Sel-Cassidy Ritter, assist Aument, 6:32. Sel-Paige Witkop, unassisted, 5:15.
Fourth quarter
Sel-Syd Schmouder, assist Isabella Napoli, 2:49.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 17-7; Corners: Selinsgrove, 13-7; Saves:
Selinsgrove (Riley Batdorf), 16; Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 13.
Other area scores:
Midd-West 5, Warrior Run 1 Line Mountain 7, East Juniata 0 Shikellamy 1, Danville 0
Golf
Selinsgrove 166
Mifflinburg 180
MIDDLEBURG – The Wildcats had all four of its golfers shoot in the 40s, but it wasn’t enough as the Seals took the Heartland-I match at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Zeb Hufnagle led Mifflinburg (1-3) with a nine-hole total of 43, plus Adam Snayberger shot a 45.
Garrett Howell paced Selinsgrove (4-1) with a 39.
Selinsgrove 166, Mifflinburg 180
At Shade Mountain Golf Course
Selinsgrove results: Garrett Howell, 39; Sam Wetmiller, 41; Mike Felty, 43; Gannon Steimling, 43. Other golfers: Talan Krepps, 45; Parker Atwood, 51.
Mifflinburg results: Zeb Hufnagle, 43; Adam Snayberger, 45; Nick Osborne, 46; Brady Struble, 46. Other golfers: Dylan Stroup, 46; Jarret Foster, 55.
Girls tennis
Mifflinburg at Lewisburg
LEWISBURG – The nonleague match between the Wildcats and host Green Dragons was postponed by rain. No make-up date has been decided for the game.
