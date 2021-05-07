MILTON — Seth Yoder’s tiebreak win at No. 3 singles highlighted a dominating 5-0 win by Milton over Galeton in the first round of the District 4 Team Tournament.
Yoder beat Micah Bartson, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2 as the rest of the lineup all won its matches in straight sets for Milton (8-7).
The Black Panthers gave up just eight games in the other four matches, with Jamir Wilt leading the way with a 6-1, 6-0 win at No. 1 singles.
Milton advances to the quarterfinals and plays at Wellsboro at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
District 4 Team TournamentFirst roundMilton 5, Galeton 0at MiltonSingles
1. Jamir Wilt (M) def. Reilly Strike, 6-1, 6-0; 2. Brodey Scoggins (M) def. Braiden Cimino, 6-2, 6-0; 3. Seth Yoder (M) def. Micah Bartson, 7-6 (8-6), 6-2.
Doubles
1. Jose Oyola-Conner Smith (M) def. John Martin-Matthew Smith, 6-1, 6-2; 2. Camden Scoggins-Jaydon Cottage (M) def. Jeremiah Lubera-Kenneth Johnson, 6-0, 6-2.
District 4 Singles Tournament
WILLIAMSPORT — Lewisburg senior Evan Cecchini is seeded No. 1 for the District 4 Singles Tournament which begins 9 a.m. Saturday at Williamsport Area High School.
Cecchini will get a bye in the first round, but Lewisburg’s other entrant in the tournament — senior Zach Higgins — will face Towanda’s Dacion Yrigollen in his opening match.
Milton senior Jamir Wilt earned the tourney’s No. 7 seed and he will play Loyalsock’s Jett Pulizzi in the first round while teammate Brodey Scoggins faces Galeton’s Reilly Strike.
And for Mifflinburg, junior Gabe Greb plays South Williamsport’s Logan Odgen in the first round.
The semifinals and finals of the tournament will be contested Monday beginning at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center.
District 4 Singles TournamentAt Williamsport Area High School, Saturday’s first-round pairingsNo. 1 Evan Cecchini (Lewisburg) bye; Brodey Scoggins (Milton) vs. Reilly Strike (Galeton); Nate Grimay (Danville) vs. Mikey Dylina (Hughesville); Andrew Madara (Bloomsburg) vs. No. 8 Jared Matlack (Montoursville); No. 5 Jackson Stemler (Jersey Shore) bye; Jaden Wise (Towanda) vs. Bryce Hazzard (Central Columbia); Austin Imhoof (Selinsgrove) vs. River Hicks-Lee (NP-Liberty); No. 4 Will Poirier (Wellsboro), bye; No. 3 Jordan Baker (Central Columbia), bye; Braiden Cimino (Galeton) vs. Ethan Harris (Selinsgrove); Zach Higgins (Lewisburg) vs. Dacion Yrigollen (Towanda); No. 6 Andrew Stapp (Montoursville) bye; No. 7 Jamir Wilt (Milton) vs. Jett Pulizzi (Loyalsock); Gabe Greb (Mifflinburg) vs. Logan Ogden (So. Williamsport); Kaleb Meyer (Muncy) vs. Zach Singer (Wellsboro); No. 2
Logan Burns (Hughesville) bye.
Softball
Warrior Run 6
Hughesville 2
TURBOTVILLE — Maggie Gelnet hit a two-run home run and a double to lead the Defenders to the Heartland-II win over the Spartans.
In addition to Gelnett, Gracy Beachel, Emma Kaufman and Mackenzie Watts all had two hits in the game for Warrior Run (6-5 overall).
Val McHenry got the win for the Defenders, who next host Loyalsock at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run 6, Hughesville 2at Warrior Run
Hughesville 000 100 1 — 2-5-4 Warrior Run 020 040 x — 6-11-3 Sara Wertz, L. Bennett (6) and J. Davis. Val McHenry, Kaelyn Watson (6) and Emma Kaufman. WP: McHenry. LP: Wertz. Warrior Run: Gracy Beachel, 2 hits, double; Maggie Gelnett, two-run HR, double; Kaufman, 2 hits, double; Mackenzie Watts, 2 hits.
Midd-West 17
Milton 0 (4 inn.)
MILTON — The Black Panthers were held to just one hit as they fell to the Mustangs in the HAC-I matchup.
Maddie Nicholas had the lone hit for Milton (0-12, 0-9 HAC-I), which next plays at Shamokin at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Midd-West 17, Milton 0 (4 innings)at Milton
Midd-West 044 9 – 17-14-0 Milton 000 0 – 0-1-2 Bella Parra and Mckennin Voss. Alivia Winder and Alysia Preito. WP: Parra. LP: Alivia Winder. Midd-West: Marlo Spriggle, 3-for-4, 4 RBI, 3 runs; Caroline Zerby, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, run; Sarah Shupp, 2-for-3, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Teagan Schreffler, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Rachel Keister, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Storm Wilt, 1-for-2, 2 RBI, run; Alanna Keister, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, 2 runs; Parra, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Voss, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 3 runs. Milton: Maddie Nicholas, 1-for-2.
Central Mountain 4
Mifflinburg 2
MILL HALL — Mifflinburg jumped out to an early lead, but couldn’t hang on as Central Mountain railled with two in the fourth to win the battle of the Wildcats.
Brook Karchner had a pair of hits for Mifflinburg (5-12), while Evelyn Osborne and Jaden Kiester each drove in runs.
Central Mountain 4, Mifflinburg 2 at Central Mountain
Mifflinburg 101 000 0 — 2 5 1 Central Mountain 010 210 x — 4 7 1 WP: Alison Lininger. LP: Paige Stewart Top Mifflinburg hitters: Brook Karchner 2-3, SB; Evelyn Osborne 1-3, RBI Jaden Kiester 1-2, RBI. Top Central Mountain hitters: Alyssa Fisher, RBI; Caitlyn Watson 2-3, 2B, SB; Riley Houser 1-3, 2B; Madison Hardy, RBI; Alison Lininger 2-3, RBI; Maggie Saar 1-3, RBI; Madisyn Wian 1-2, 2B, SB; Kelsey Burrows, SB.
Lewisburg at
Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — The HAC-II matchup between the Green Dragons and Panthers was postponed and rescheduled to 4:30 p.m. today.
Other scores:
Montgomer 7, Muncy 0
Montoursville 14, Southern Columbia 1
Baseball
Milton 2
Warrior Run 0
MILTON — Austin Gainer and Luke Goodwin both drove in runs in the seventh inning to give the Black Panthers the HAC-II victory.
Carter Lilley and Colton Rearick scored the runs for Milton (3-11 overall), which next plays at Central Columbia at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Warrior Run (0-9), which got doubles from Mason Sheesley, Aiden Lewis and Michael Buck, plays at Central Columbia today at 4:30 p.m.
Milton 2, Warrior Run 0At Milton
Warrior Run 000 000 0 – 0-4-0 Milton 000 000 2 – 2-7-0 Michael Buck, Mason Sheesley and Aiden Lewis. Ethan Rowe and Dylan Reiff. WP: Rowe. LP: Sheesley. Warrior Run: Sheesley, 1-for-3, double; Logan Rager, 1-for-3; Lewis, 1-for-3, double; Buck, 1-for-1, double, 2 walks. Milton: Carter Lilley, 1-for-3, run scored; Chase Hoffman, walk; Colton Rearick, 1-for-1, run; Reiff, 1-for-3; Austin Gainer, 1-for-3, RBI; Luke Goodwin, 1-for-3, RBI; Quinn Keister, 1-for-2; Aiden Keiser, 1-for-2.
Other scores:
Southern Columbia 8, Mount Carmel 5 Line Mountain 6, Susquenita 1 Shikellamy 11, Shamokin 0 Central Mountain 6, Hollidaysburg 5
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg 9
Selinsgrove 4
SELINSGROVE — Matt Spaulding scored four goals, including two in a key third quarter, to lead the Green Dragons to a big Central Susquehanna Lacrosse League win over the Seals.
Alex Koontz scored the first two goals of the game to get Lewisburg (7-4) off to a great start before he finished with a hat trick.
Rowen Martin added two goals and an assist, plus Spaulding had an assist and Collin Starr and Joey Martin each added assists as well for the Green Dragons, who also got three saves from Jimmy Bailey.
Lewisburg next hosts Danville at 4:30 p.m. Monday
