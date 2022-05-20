WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg couldn't recover from a six-run deficit as the Wildcats fell to the Williamsport Millionaires, 10-2, in a nonleague baseball game Thursday.
Liam Church and Lucas Whittaker both batted 1-for-3 and had an RBI to lead Mifflinburg (6-12), which scored single runs in the fifth and sixth innings.
The game marks the end of the 2022 season for the Wildcats.
Williamsport 10, Mifflinburg 2
At Williamsport
Mifflinburg 000 011 0 – 2-6-0
Williamsport 301 240 x – 10-13-1
Lucas Kurtz, Derek Hackenberg (2), Luke Rocavec (4), Zach Wertman (6) and Lucas Whittaker. K. Burks and A. Aldenderfer.
WP: Burks. LP: Kurtz.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Liam Church, 1-for-3, RBI; Troy Dressler, 1-for-3, run scored; Whittaker, 1-for-3, RBI; Zeb Hufnagle, 1-for-3; Gabe Stetler, 2-for-3; Tanner Zimmerman, run.
Top Williamsport hitters: X. Taylor, 3-for-3, 3 runs scored, RBI; C. Robertson, 1-for-4, RBI, run; D. Brown, walk, run; O. Berry, 2-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, run; A. Murray, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; C. Shuler, 1-for-3, walk, run; Burks, 3-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; G. Vollman, walk, run; F. Morrone, 1-for-1.
Softball
Lewisburg at
Lourdes Regional
COAL TOWNSHIP - The nonleague contest between the Green Dragons and the Red Raiders on Thursday was cancelled.
