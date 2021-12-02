National Basketball Association
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 15 6 .714 — Boston 12 10 .545 3½ New York 11 10 .524 4 Philadelphia 11 11 .500 4½ Toronto 9 13 .409 6½
W L Pct GB Washington 14 8 .636 — Miami 13 9 .591 1 Atlanta 12 10 .545 2 Charlotte 13 11 .542 2 Orlando 5 18 .217 9½
W L Pct GB Milwaukee 14 8 .636 — Chicago 14 8 .636 — Cleveland 12 10 .545 2 Indiana 9 15 .375 6 Detroit 4 17 .190 9½
W L Pct GB Dallas 11 9 .550 — Memphis 11 10 .524 ½ San Antonio 6 13 .316 4½ New Orleans 6 18 .250 7 Houston 5 16 .238 6½
W L Pct GB Utah 14 7 .667 — Portland 11 11 .500 3½ Minnesota 11 11 .500 3½ Denver 10 11 .476 4 Oklahoma City 6 15 .286 8
W L Pct GB Phoenix 18 3 .857 — Golden State 18 3 .857 — L.A. Lakers 12 11 .522 7 L.A. Clippers 11 11 .500 7½ Sacramento 9 14 .391 10
Atlanta 114, Indiana 111 Orlando 108, Denver 103 Washington 115, Minnesota 107 Cleveland 111, Miami 85 Boston 88, Philadelphia 87 Dallas 139, New Orleans 107 Houston 114, Oklahoma City 110 Milwaukee 127, Charlotte 125 Sacramento 124, L.A. Clippers 115
Chicago at New York, 7:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Oklahoma City at Memphis, 8 p.m. Detroit at Phoenix, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m.
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. Minnesota at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Houston, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Utah, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Denver at New York, 1 p.m. Chicago at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Memphis at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. San Antonio at Golden State, 8:30 p.m. Boston at Portland, 10 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Toronto 24 17 6 1 35 74 52 Florida 22 15 4 3 33 82 60 Tampa Bay 21 12 5 4 28 67 60 Detroit 24 12 9 3 27 67 75 Boston 19 11 8 0 22 57 53 Buffalo 22 8 11 3 19 64 77 Montreal 24 6 16 2 14 55 85 Ottawa 20 4 15 1 9 48 79
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Washington 23 14 4 5 33 82 57 Carolina 21 15 5 1 31 67 47 N.Y. Rangers 21 14 4 3 31 64 55 Pittsburgh 23 10 8 5 25 65 67 Columbus 20 12 8 0 24 67 65 New Jersey 20 9 7 4 22 59 63 Philadelphia 21 8 9 4 20 50 65 N.Y. Islanders 17 5 10 2 12 32 52
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 22 15 6 1 31 83 66 St. Louis 22 12 7 3 27 75 62 Nashville 22 12 9 1 25 64 63 Dallas 20 11 7 2 24 57 56 Winnipeg 22 10 8 4 24 60 61 Colorado 19 11 7 1 23 76 64 Chicago 21 7 12 2 16 45 67 Arizona 23 5 16 2 12 42 82
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 21 16 5 0 32 83 61 Calgary 22 13 4 5 31 72 43 Anaheim 24 13 8 3 29 81 70 San Jose 22 12 9 1 25 60 60 Vegas 22 12 10 0 24 71 70 Los Angeles 21 9 8 4 22 57 59 Seattle 23 8 13 2 18 68 81 Vancouver 24 8 14 2 18 59 76 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
N.Y. Rangers 4, Philadelphia 1 Vancouver 6, Ottawa 2 Toronto 8, Colorado 3 Detroit 4, Seattle 3, SO Edmonton 5, Pittsburgh 2 Anaheim 6, Vegas 5
Buffalo at Florida, 7 p.m. Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. Colorado at Montreal, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Carolina, 7 p.m. St. Louis at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m. New Jersey at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Columbus at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Calgary at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. New Jersey at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Vegas at Arizona, 9:30 p.m. Calgary at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
St. Louis at Florida, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m. Colorado at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Columbus at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Nashville, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Detroit, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Boston, 7 p.m. Toronto at Minnesota, 7 p.m. Chicago at N.Y. Rangers, 8 p.m. Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
College football
College Football Playoff rankings
Rank Logo Team Record 1 Georgia 12-0 2 Michigan 11-1 3 Alabama 11-1 4 Cincinnati 12-0 5 Oklahoma State 11-1 6 Notre Dame 11-1 7 Ohio State 10-2 8 Mississippi 10-2 9 Baylor 10-2 10 Oregon 10-2 11 Michigan State 10-2 12 BYU 10-2 13 Iowa 10-2 14 Oklahoma 10-2 15 Pittsburgh 10-2 16 Wake Forest 10-2 17 Utah 9-3 18 NC State 9-3 19 San Diego State 11-1 20 Clemson 9-3 21 Houston 11-1 22 Arkansas 8-4 23 Kentucky 9-3 24 Louisiana 11-1 25 Texas A&M 8-4
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Agreed to terms with C Kevin Plawecki on a one-year contract. CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Agreed to terms with INF Leury Garcia on a three-year contract. DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with INF Javier Baez on a six-year contract. KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Agreed to terms with RHP Taylor Clarke on a one-year contract. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Agreed to terms with RHP Raisel Iglesias on a four-year contract. Designated RHP Sam Selman for assignment. MINNESOTA TWINS — Agreed to terms with OF Byron Buxton on a seven-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Dylan Bundy on a one-year contract with a club option for 2023. SEATTLE MARINERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Andres Munoz on a four-year contract with options for 2026, 2027 and 2028. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Kluber on a one-year contract. TEXAS RANGERS — Agreed to terms with 2B Marcus Semien on a seven-year contract and INF Corey Seager on a ten-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Jon Gray on a four-year contract. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with RHP Kevin Gausman on a five-year contract and RHP Yimi Garcia on a two-year contract. National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Mark Melancon on a two-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with C Yan Gomes on a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. Agreed to terms with OF Clint Frazier and OF Michael Hermosillo on one-year contracts. Agreed to terms with RHP Marcus Stroman on a three-year contract. LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Chris Taylor on a four-year contract. Designated INF Sheldon Neuse for assignment. MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with OF Avisail Garcia on a four-year contract with an option for 2026. NEW YORK METS — Agreed to terms with RHP Max Scherzer on a three-year contract and INF Eduardo Excobar on a two-year contract with a club option for 2024. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Kevin Gregg vice president of baseball communications. Agreed to terms with RHP Corey Knebel and INF Johan Camargo on one-year contracts. Designated RHP Adonis Medina for assignment. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with C Roberto Perez on a one-year contract. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Agreed to terms with RHP Luis Garcia on a two-year contract. Agreed to terms with RHP Robert Suarez on a one-year contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Wood on a two-year contract. Minor League Baseball Frontier League TROIS-RIVIERES LIONS — Traded LHP Tasker Strobel to Winnipeg (American Association of Professional Baseball) for INF Joe Campagna and RHP Austin Henrich. WASHINGTON WILD THINGS — Agreed to terms with field manager Tom Vaeth on a contract extension. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Forfeited Chicago and Miami their next available second-round draft pick for violating rules governing early free agency discussions. FOOTBALL National Football League BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DBs Robert Jackson and Blake Countess to the practice squad. Placed K Jake Verity on the practice squad injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DB Dee Virgin to the practice squad. DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Amari Cooper from the reserve/COVID-19 list. DENVER BRONCOS — Placed C Brett Jones on the reserve/COVID-19 list. DETROIT LIONS — Signed LB Curtis Bolton to the practice squad. Waived DE Da’Shawn Hand from injured reserve with a settlement. Released T Darrin Paulo from the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Designated DB Khari Willis to return from injured reserve to practice. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LS Carson Tinker. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Designated LB Justin Hollins to return from injured reserve to practice. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Designated WR Devante Parker and OL Greg Mancz to return from injured reserve to practice. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Designated DT Michael Pierce to return from injured reserve to practice. Placed WR Olabisi Johnson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Designated LB Jamie Collins to return from injured reserve to practice. Released K Quinn Nordin. Released DB Thakarius Keyues from the practice squad. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed QB Jake Fromm. NEW YORK JETS — Activated WR Denzel Mims from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Designated OL Chuma Edoga to return from injured reserve to practice. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed C Luke Juriga to the practice squad. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Activated WR Ray-Ray McCloud from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OL Joe Haeg on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed LB Justin March and S Doug Middleton to the practice squad. Placed WR Devin Funchess on the practice squad injured reserve. Released S Kai Nacua. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed DB Elijah Benton and WR Cade Johnson to the practice squad. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed G Aaron Stinnie on injured reserve. HOCKEY National Hockey League ANAHEIM DUCKS — Recalled RW Buddy Robinson from San Diego (AHL). ARIZONA COYOTES — Returned RW Hudson Fasching to Tucson (AHL). COLORADO AVALANCHE — Loaned G Pavel Francouz to Colorado (AHL). Recalled G Justus Annunen from Colorado. LOS ANGELES KINGS — Claimed D Christian Wolanin off waivers and loaned to Ontario (AHL). NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Reassigned F Mike McCarron to Milwaukee (AHL). NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Signed D Shakir Mukhamadullin to a three-year entry-level contract. PHILADELPHIA FLYERS — Reassigned RW Wade Allison and C Max Willman to Lehigh Valley (AHL). PITTSBURGH PENGUINS — Reassigned LW Justin Almeida and D Will Reilly from Wheeling (ECHL) to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Recalled D Nicolas Meloche from San Jose (AHL). Assigned C Scott Reedy to San Jose. SEATTLE KRAKEN — Recalled G Joey Daccord and RW Kole Lind from Charlotte (AHL). Placed G Chris Driedger on injured reserve. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Reassigned D Sean Day to Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned D Dmitry Semykin from Syracuse (AHL) to Orlando (ECHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Waived C Kirill Semyonov. American Hockey League CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Signed LW Liam Pecararo and F Max Zimmer to player tryout contracts (PTO). CLEVELAND MONSTERS — Recalled D Giovanni Vallati from Kalamazoo (ECHL). HARTFORD WOLF PACK — Recalled G Francois Brassard from Jacksonville (ECHL). IOWA WILD — Acquired G Hunter Jones. ROCHESTER AMERICANS — Acquired D Wyatt Ege. SAN JOSE BARRACUDA — Recalled D Cole Moberg from Orlando (ECHL). East Coast Hockey League CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Claimed F Lincoln Griffin off waivers from Greenville. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Placed F Dylan Vander Esch on injured reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Acquired F Bailey Conger from Utah. Acquired G Alex Zion as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). Activated F Shawn Boudrias from reserve. Placed Fs Aaron Huffnagle and Matthew Barnaby on reserve. INDY FUEL — Activated F Keegan Iverson from reserve. Placed F Colton Heffley on reserve. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Acquired G Ethan Snee as an emergency backup goalie (EBUG). JACKSONVILLE JUMBO SHRIMP — Activated D Brandon Fortunato from injured reserve. Activated D Sean Giles from reserve. Placed D Croix Evingson on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Traded F Jake Bricknell to Maine. MAINE MARINERS — Activated D Brendan St.-Louis from injured reserve. Placed G Zachary Bouthillier on reserve. NEWFOUNDLAND GROWLERS — Activated F Derian Plouffe from injured reserve. Placed F Noel Nathan on reserve. NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Activated D Paul Meyer from reserve. ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Signed F Griff Jeszka. READING ROYALS — Activated D Mike Chen and F Ryan Roth from reserve. Placed F Kenny Hausinger and G Kirill Ustimenko on reserve. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Loaned D Chaz Reddekopp to Tucson (AHL). TULSA OILERS — Acquired D Kyle Soper, Gs Ryan Ruck and Kai Edmonds. Activated D Josh Maniscalco and F Shaw Boomhower from commissioner’s exempt list. WHEELING NAILERS — Loaned F Patrick Watling to Syracuse (AHL). WICHITA THUNDER — Acquired F Brendan Van Riemsdyk. SOCCER Major League Soccer SAN JOSE EARTHQUAKES — Exercised 2022 contract options on G JT Marcinkowski, Ds Tanner Beason, Marcos Lopez, Ms Siad Haji, Judson Eric Remeci, Shea Salinas, Jack Skahan and F Benji Kikanovic. Extended th loan for M Chofis from Mexico’s Chivas de Guadalajara through June 2022. Declined to exercise 2022 contract options on Ds Luciano Abecasis, Jacob Akanyirige, Paul Marie, Ms Eric Calvillo, Carlos Rierro and Fs Andy Rios and Thomas Williamson. National Women’s Soccer League ORLANDO PRIDE — Traded F Jodie Taylor to San Diego in exchange for second-round draft pick, third-round draft pick or general allocation money. USL W League USL W — Announced Detroit FC as a new member for the 2022 season.
