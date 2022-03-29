LEWISBURG - While the list of prominent departures from Lewisburg’s track and field program last spring was rather lengthy, the Green Dragons still are capable of generating plenty of fire every time they bounce off the bus and prepare to compete.
Ron Hess’ deep yet somewhat untested group — 25 freshmen and a number of first-time participants can be found on the roster — does possess several invaluable assets.
Quality front-line competitors in an array of events. Confidence generated a season ago and even last fall by a series of successes. And, most of all, plenty of eager youngsters.
“In a sense, we have good, strong guys at the top in a lot of our events,” Hess admitted. “But we have a lot of numbers of kids that have never done it.”
Still upbeat after claiming District 4’s Class 3A championship and a Pennsylvania Heartland Conference Division II crown, Hess’ Dragons figure to be strong yet again in the sprints, relays, middle distance, distance, throws and jumps.
Cam Michaels finished second in the 100 and fifth in the 200 at districts, but Jeremy Sanchez-Rodriguez also is capable. Those two will figure into several relays, but Hess really believes freshman Jeremiah Davis will make an early impact.
Despite graduating three-quarters of a 3200-meter relay that claimed state gold, the Dragons won’t need to look too far to fill in some slots since Lewisburg last fall posted a first-place finish in the PIAA’s Class 2A Cross Country championships.
Thomas Hess is the lone returnee from that victorious relay, but Jacob Hess, Jonathan Hess, Bryce Ryder, Connor Murray and Kieran Murray could be among those called on since James Koconis, Calvin Bailey and Gianluca Perrone moved on.
“We certainly won’t replace those guys this year, but we’ll still have a presence in that relay,” Ron Hess stated.
As for having a presence, Simon Stumbris is the Dragons’ most-productive returning jumper since Anthony Bhangdia departed. Ian McKinney also returns. Lewisburg also should get plenty of points from Zachary Gose in the shot put and discus.
Gose, who should get pushed in the shot by teammate David Hall, is the reigning district champion in the discus.
Hess also likes how Juju Mercado-Bonanno has performed during preseason practice — freshman Tyler Kitchens is pushing for regular reps — while Ethan Dominick and Sean Kelly are veteran javelin throwers. Hess is concerned about the pole vault — especially since district champ Adam Seasholtz graduated.
Although they didn’t reach the podium, Michaels, Gose and Jacob Hess did compete at the state meet so the coaching staff is hoping they’ll fare better in late May.
So, while Lewisburg may need a few weeks to sort out event assignments and develop depth — the Dragons open April 5 against Danville — they’ve added meat to their slate by scheduling invitationals in Harrisburg (Pan-Ram) and Shippensburg (Jack Roddick).
“We’re trying to do some big stuff,” Hess admitted.
That’s hardly a news bulletin to the rest of the track and field programs across District 4 — and even those throughout Pennsylvania that have encountered the Dragons.
“We’re creating a legacy,” Hess added. “I try to build the leaders and then we try to have the young guys (eventually) be the leaders.
“It really just feels like a good environment right now.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Head coach: Ron Hess (distance/middle distance)
Assistants: Gary Stiner (sprints/hurdles); Hillary Cree (jumps); Bill Morrow (shot put/discus); Mark Temple (pole vault/javelin); Jessica Hess (meet management).
Classification: 3A
Roster
Seniors: Jordan Battenberg, Ethan Dominick, Azim Edens, Zachary Gose, David Hall, Rohan Harris, Jacob Hess, Sean Kelly, Jevin Lauver, Ian McKinney, Julien Mercado Bonanno, Connor Murray, Bryce Ryder, Simon Stumbris, Julian Torija, Mitchell VanBuskirk, Connor Wood.
Juniors: Jonah Battenberg, Devin Bodden, Jonah Carney, Shane Farmer, Evan Gemberling, Thomas Hess, Justin Jun, Nicholas Mangano, Cameron Michaels, Alessandro Perrone, Kenneth Rivera, Zachary Rutz, Jeremy Sanchez Rodriguez, Micah Zook.
Sophomores: Carter Davis, Logan Frantz, Daniel Leao, Chase Long, Robert McTammany, Yadiel Molina, Kieran Murray, Gabriel Newlin, Ryan Opperman, Noah Pawling, Paul Permyashkin, Jackson Ramsey, Liam Shabahang, Lingbo Wan.
Freshmen: Kai Ambrose, Benjamin Battenberg, Tai Britto, Jake Bruckhart, Marino Cardello, Maxwell Daucher, Jeremiah Davis, Alexander Gilmore, Jacob Gose, Aidan Gross, Kristopher Gruver, Michael Hernandez, Jonathan Hess, Cohen Hoover, Wesley Jacobs, Tyler Kitchens, Luca Kuhn, Justin Muccilli, Ahmaad Robinson, Brady Ryder, Justin Sabo, Haneef Shavers, Grayson Wynings, Ethan Zeh, Ezra Zook.
