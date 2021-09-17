MILTON – Evan Yoder and Carter Lilley both scored off assists from Brodey Scoggins in the first half as Milton took a 3-0 Heartland Athletic Conference Division II victory over Central Columbia on Thursday.
In the second half, Milton (3-1, 2-0 HAC-II) got an insurance goal from Dominic Ballo, which he scored off a penalty kick with 10:45 remaining in the game.
Jonah Strobel also made four saves to get the shutout for Milton, which plays at Warrior Run at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 3, Central Columbia 0At MiltonFirst half
Milt-Evan Yoder, assist Brodey Scoggins, 12:55. Milt-Carter Lilley, assist Scoggins, 28:55.
Second half
Milt-Dominic Ballo, penalty kick, 69:15.
Shots: Milton, 13-4; Corners: Milton, 7-0; Saves:
Milton, Jonah Strobel, 4; Central, Maddix Karns, 10.
Midd-West 6
Mifflinburg 0
MIDDLEBURG – The Mustangs scored four goals in the second half to cruise to the HAC-I victory over the Wildcats. Mifflinburg (2-4, 0-1 HAC-I) next plays at Altoona at 1 p.m. Saturday.
Midd-West 6, Mifflinburg 0At Midd-WestFirst half
MW-Kyle Ferster, assist Kynn Loss, 37:54. MW-Nathan Hartman, assist Nick Eppley, 23:32.
Second half
MW-Hartman, unassisted, 35:34. MW-Hartman, unassisted, 33:33. MW-Loss, assist Eppley, 30:09. MW-Own goal, 20:15.
Shots: MW, 12-0; Corners: MW, 10-1; Saves:
MW, 0; Mifflinburg, 6.
Other area scores:
Danville 1, Jersey Shore 0
Girls soccer
Mifflinburg 4
Midd-West 1
MIDDLEBURG – Sarah Fritz scored twice in a span of three minutes in the second half to get a hat trick and lead the Wildcats to the HAC-I victory at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Taylor Beachy and Fritz gave Mifflinburg (5-1, 3-0 HAC-I) a 2-0 halftime lead, with Fritz also assisting on Beachy’s goal along with Peyton Yocum.
And after Midd-West scored in the 55th minute of the second half, Fritz scored twice in 73rd and 76th minutes to put the game away for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 4, Midd-West 1At Midd-WestFirst half
Miff-Taylor Beachy, assist Sarah Fritz and Peyton Yocum, 13:37. Miff-Fritz, assist Avery Metzger, 30:05.
Second half
MW-Rachel Keister, unassisted, 55:00. Miff-Fritz, assist Lydia Knepp, 73:00. Miff-Fritz, assist Yocum, 76:00.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 11-6; Corners: Mifflinburg, 5-2; Saves:
Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield and Anna McClintock, 5; Midd-West, Rylee Weaver, 7.
Other area scores:
Central Columbia 7, Loyalsock 0 Mount Carmel 3, Hamburg 3
Field hockey
Mifflinburg 2
Southern Columbia 0
MIFFLINBURG — Olivia Beck scored twice in the second quarter as the Wildcats took the HAC-I victory.
Sara Harter and Evelyn Osborne assisted on Beck’s first goal, and on the second goal Leigh Marks had the helper.
Lilee Dorman didn’t have to make a save to get the shutout for Mifflinburg, which next hosts Bloomsburg at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mifflinburg 2, Southern Columbia 0at MifflinburgSecond quarter
Miff-Olivia Beck, assist Sara Harter and Evelyn Osborne, 9:19. Miff-Beck, assist Leigh Marks, 1:29.
Shots: Mifflinburg, 19-1. Corners: Mifflinburg, 11-1. Saves:
Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 0; Southern (Hanna Keller), 17.
Shikellamy 7
Milton 0
MILTON — The Black Panthers fell in the HAC-I matchup to the Braves. No further information was available. Milton (0-4) next hosts Selinsgrove at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Golf
Mifflinburg 177
Shamokin 211
{span}PAXINOS – All four of the Wildcats’ golfers shot in the mid to low 40’s to beat the Indains in the nonleague matchup at Indians Hills Golf Course.
Zeb Hufnagle led Mifflinburg (2-3) with a 43, plus Dylan Stroup carded a 44. Jarret Foster and Adan Snayberger both fired 45s for the Wildcats.
Mifflinburg next competes at Shikellamy at 3:30 p.m. Monday.
Mifflinburg 177, Shamokin 211At Indian Hills Golf CourseMifflinburg results:
{
Zeb Hufnagle, 43; Dylan Stroup, 44; Jarret Foster, 45; Adam Snayberger, 45. Other golfers: Nick Osborne, 49; Brady Struble, 52.Shamokin results:Mitchell Knowles, 51; Frank Sanzutto, 52; Korbin Kramer, 54; Joey Tarr, 54. Other golfers: Lincoln Waugh, 58; Hayden Karlovich, 58.Midd-West 166
Milton 195
MIDDLEBURG – Cade Wirnsberger shot a 41 to lead the Black Panthers, who fell in the HAC-II match played at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
In addition to Wirnsberger, Brayden Gower fired a 47 for Milton, which is scheduled to compete against Warrior Run at 3:30 p.m. today.
Midd-West 166, Milton 195At Shade Mountain Golf CourseMidd-West results:Jullian Krainak, 34; Chris Walter, 41; Kyle Beward, 43; Nick Whitesel, 48. Other golfers: Noah Bogush, 49; Caroline Zerby, 49.Milton results:Cade Wirnsberger, 41; Brayden Gower, 47; Quinn Keister, 53; Kendall Fetter, 54. Other golfers: Isaiah Day, 55; Aiden Keiser, 55.Girls tennis
Bloomsburg 3
Lewisburg 2
LEWISBURG – The Panthers swept the three singles matches to take the Heartland-II victory over the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg (2-6) won both matches, with the No. 1 team of Grace Bruckhart and Kassie McTammany taking a 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 victory, and the No. 2 team of of Sonja Johnson and Jenneye Pointer won 7-5, 6-3.
At No. 2 singles, Kaitlyn Fessler lost a hard-fought match to Abby Barrell, 7-6 (7-4), 6-4.
Lewisburg is next at Central Mountain 4 p.m. Monday.
Bloomsburg 3, Lewisburg 2At LewisburgSingles
1. Mya Coyne (B) def. Grace Hilkert, 6-3, 6-2. 2. Abby Barrell (B) def. 7-6 (7-4), 6-4. 3. Brooke Carman (B) def. Jayden Thomas, 6-3, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Grace Bruckhart-Kassie McTammany (L) def. Megan Anderson-Erin Lee, 2-6, 6-2, 6-1. 2. Sonja Johnson-Jenneye Pointer (L) def. Lauren Baker-Anshita Nandal, 7-5, 6-3.
Selinsgrove 5
Mifflinburg 0
SELINSGROVE – The Seals didn’t allow the Wildcats many wins on the day as Mifflinburg fell in the HAC-I matchup. The Wildcats, who fell to 0-10 on the year, next host Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Monday.
Selinsgrove 5, Mifflinburg 0At SelinsgroveSingles
1. Fiona Finnerty (S) def. Destiny Jones, 6-0, 6-2. 2. Avery DeFazio (S) def. Alexis Scopelliti, 6-0, 6-0. 3. Eden Miller (S) def. Kassidy Reedy, 6-0, 6-3.
Doubles
1. Murphy O’Brien-Alaina Leisenfeld (S) def. Kooper Haines-Kisa Elliott, 6-1, 6-0. 2. Sydney Youngman-Alexa Joiner (S) won by forfeit.
Williamsport 5, Mifflinburg 0Wednesday at Central PA Tennis CenterSingles
1. Ally McCann (W) def. Jones, 7-5, 6-2. 2. Kayla Block (W) def. Scopelliti, 6-1, 6-3. 3. Abby Robertson (W) def. Reedy, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Emma Campbell-Chloe Campbell (W) def. Haines-Elliott, 6-0, 6-4. 2. Shamarya Robinson-Mairead Ferry (W) won by forfeit.
Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0
Jersey Shore 5, Milton 0
MILTON – The HAC-I doubleheader was taken by the Bulldogs over the Black Panthers. Milton falls to 2-3 on the season with the losses.
In addition, Milton’s match against Shikellamy scheduled for today was postponed. No make-up date has been decided on the match.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.