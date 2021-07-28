BETHLEHEM – Bucknell’s Coleman Bennett and Gavin Pringle were recognized on the Preseason All-Patriot League Football Team, the league office announced Tuesday.
Pringle, a two-time All-Patriot League defensive back, made his second-straight preseason squad. Bennett, a sophomore running back, earned his first career Patriot League award by making its preseason team as a return specialist.
Pringle, only a junior, headlines the Bison’s secondary. In 15 career games, 11 of which were starts at cornerback, he has racked up 78 tackles (57 solo), 13 defended passes and two interceptions. As a freshman in 2019, he burst onto the scene by recording 11 pass breakups, the second most by a Bison since 2004. The Patriot League leader in passes defended per game (1.1), he returned his first career interception 36 yards for a touchdown at Temple. He also contributed 57 tackles (41 solo), one forced fumble and one 55-yard fumble return for a touchdown during that campaign.
Bennett made the most of his abbreviated freshman season, returning 10 kickoffs for a team-best 226 yards. In addition, he paced Bucknell in rushing attempts (35) and finished second in rushing yards (97). His breakout performance came against Fordham, in which he logged a season-high 186 all-purpose yards on 34 rushing yards, 24 receiving yards and 128 kick return yards; he also ran for his first collegiate touchdown, a 23-yard score, and returned the opening kickoff 76 yards during that contest.
The Bison were picked to finish fifth in the Patriot League based on a vote by the league’s head coaches and sports information directors. Defending champion Holy Cross, Fordham and Lafayette were tabbed as the top-three teams.
Bucknell will host five games during its 136th season of competition. The Bison’s challenging 2021 slate includes FBS program Army West Point, two Ivy League teams and defending NEC champion Sacred Heart. Their full schedule can be viewed here.
During the 2021 spring campaign, Bucknell earned a spot in the first-ever Patriot League Championship Game. The Bison, who were picked to finish last in the Patriot League preseason poll, knocked off Pennsylvania rivals Lafayette (38-13) and Lehigh (6-0) to earn a date with defending champion Holy Cross. They placed 11 on the 2021 Spring All-Patriot League Team, headlined by a school-record seven First Team selections. Of Bucknell’s 11 All-Patriot League honorees, four return for the upcoming fall season: Pringle, Jared Cooper, Eric Holsinger and Dominic Lyles.
2021 Patriot League Football Preseason All-League Team
Offense*
QB: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Sr.
RB: Trey Sneed, Fordham, Sr.
RB: Zach Davis, Fordham, Sr.
WR: Dequece Carter, Fordham, Jr.
WR: Fotis Kokosioulis, Fordham, Jr.
WR: Ayir Asante, Holy Cross, Jr.
TE: Steve Stilianos, Lafayette, Sr.
FB/HB: Mason Gilbert, Lafayette, So.
OL: Jayvion Queen, Colgate, Sr.
OL: Nick Zakelj, Fordham, Sr.
OL: Phil Saleh, Fordham, Sr.
OL: Nick Olsofka, Holy Cross, Sr.
OL: Gavin Barclay, Lafayette, Sr.
PK: Derek Ng, Holy Cross, Sr.
RS: Coleman Bennett, Bucknell, So.
RS: Will Gruber, Colgate, Sr.
Defense*
DL: Benton Whitley, Holy Cross, Sr.
DL: Malik Hamm, Lafayette, Sr.
DL: John Coste, Fordham, Sr.
DL: Damon Washington, Lafayette, Sr.
LB: Jacob Dobbs, Holy Cross, Jr.
LB: Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Sr.
LB: Milton Braasch II, Colgate, Sr.
LB: Marco Olivas, Lafayette, Jr.
DB: John Smith, Holy Cross, Sr.
DB: Stephen Williams, Fordham, Jr.
DB: Collin Heard, Colgate, Sr.
DB: Gavin Pringle, Bucknell, Jr.
P: Patrick Haughney, Holy Cross, Jr.
Special Teams Non-Specialist: Palmer Nix, Georgetown, Sr.
Special Teams Non-Specialist: Jack Bush, Lehigh, Jr.
2021 Patriot League Football Preseason Offensive Player of the Year: Tim DeMorat, Fordham, Sr., QB
2021 Patriot League Football Preseason Defensive Player of the Year: Ryan Greenhagen, Fordham, Sr., LB
2021 Patriot League Football Preseason Poll
Holy Cross (11 first-place votes), 71
Fordham (3), 63
Lafayette, 44
Lehigh, 35
Bucknell, 30
Georgetown, 28
Colgate, 23
*Additional return specialist and special teams non-specialist selected due to a tie in the voting
