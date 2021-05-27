SHIPPENSBURG — The PIAA Class 3A Track and Field Championships take place beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Shippensburg University.
Class 3A boys
4x800 relay
State record: 7:33.48, Central Bucks South, 2009
State qualifying standard: 8:02.04
Top seed: State College, 7:50.99
No. 2: Lewisburg (James Koconis, Calvin Bailey, Gianluca Perrone, Thomas Hess), 7:51.55
Notable: Fourteen teams are under the state-qualifying mark and four under 7:54. Should be a barn burner.
110 hurdles
State record: 13.69, Ayden Owens, North Allegheny, 2018
State qualifying standard: 15.1
Top seed: Allen Taylor, Williamsport, 14.01
No. 2: Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 14.46
Notable: The top-11 are seniors and this will be one to watch. Taylor struggled at states two years ago.
100
State record: 10.43, Journey Brown, Meadville, 2017
State qualifying standard: 11.1
Top seed: Jaden Brown, Norristown, 10.71
No. 20: Cam Michaels, Lewisburg, 11.09
Notable: Shikellamy sophomore and D4 champ Chase Morgan is seeded 11th (10.97). Twenty-two sprinters have state-qualifying marks.
1,600
State record: 4:07.32, Drew Magaha, Upper Moreland, 2011
State qualifying standard: 4:24.22
Top seed: Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood, 4:12.73
No. 11: Calvin Bailey, Lewisburg, 4;19.87
Notable: Bailey was impressive in running to D4 gold Saturday and is one of a whopping 25 runners arriving with state-qualifying times. Top-seeded Martin is a junior.
4x100 relay
State record: 40.99, Coatesville, 2019
State qualifying standard: 43.25
Top seed: Red Lion, 41.78
Notable: Williamsport represents D4 as the 20th seed (43.6).
400
State record: 46.27, Clinton Davis, Steel Valley, 1983
State qualifying standard: 50.09
Top seed: James Jaisingh, Cumberland Valley, 47.77
Notable: Shamokin senior Billy Delbaugh is the 10 seed (49.17). Cumberland Valley has the top-two spots, David Williams (47.93) is No. 2.
300 hurdles
State record: 36.43, Eric Futch, Penn Wood, 2011
State qualifying standard: 39.8
Top seed: Brandon Zimmerman, Danville, 38.22
Notable: Williamsport's Taylor is seeded fifth (39.56). This entire field is comprised of juniors and seniors, with the exception of Dallas sophomore Peter Federici, seeded 21st.
800
State record: 1:48.72, John Lewis, Cheltenham, 2015
State qualifying standard: 1:57
Top seed: Eric Albright, Garnet Valley, 1:53.57
No. 12: Thomas Hess, Lewisburg, 1:56.76
Notable: Hess, a sophomore, is also part of the Dragons' 4x800 team. The top 13 in this field come in ahead of the state-qualifying mark.
200
State record: 21.25, Clinton Davis, Steel Valley, 1982
State qualifying standard: 22.5
Top seed: Joey Gant, Pennridge, 21.58
Notable: Shamokin's Delbaugh is seeded ninth (22.28). Twenty of the 25 in the field posted state-qualifying marks. An unusual sight for Class 3A: a freshman in the field. La Salle College's Conor McFadden is seeded seventh (22.09).
3,200
State record: 8:55.60, Zach Brehm, Carlisle, 2015
State qualifying standard: 9:31.71
Top seed: Gary Martin, Archbishop Wood, 9:10.03
No. 4: Jacob Hess, Lewisburg, 9:19.63
Notable: D4 champion J. Henry Lyon, a Williamsport senior, is seeded second (9:12.71). Hess is a junior and told us Saturday he's confident he can trim additional time off his district silver effort.
High jump
State record: 7-0.75, Tyrone Smith, Plymouth-Whitemarsh, 1985
State qualifying standard: 6-5
Top seed: Conrad Moore, State College, 6-7
Notable: Williamsport senior Shaheem Hill is seeded 13th (6-2). Six leapers met the state-qualfying mark.
Pole vault
State record: 16-6, Chris Williams, Strath Haven, 2012
State qualifying standard: 14-3
Top seed: Justin Rogers, Hershey, 15-6
No. 3: Adam Seasholtz, Lewisburg, 14-9
Notable: Seasholtz, a senior, surprised himself with Saturday's height, but the switch to a new pole has him thinking he may be able to reach new heights at states. If he does, he'll be standing among the medalists.
Long jump
State record: 25-5.25, Dion Bentley, Penn Hills, 1988
State qualifying standard: 22-3
Top seed: Jaden Price-Whitehead, Upper Dublin, 23-8.5
Notable: Williamsport's Taylor is seeded fourth (22-11.25). Danville's Zimmerman is seventh (22-9).
Triple jump
State record: 50-05, Carlton Lavong, Methacton, 2010
State qualifying standard: 45-0
Top seed: Kyle Murry, Penn Manor, 47-10.25
Notable: District 4 champ Jagger Dressler is seeded seventh (45-7.25). The top 13 leapers have state-qualifying marks.
Shot put
State record: 74-3.5, Jordan Geist, Knoch, 2016
State qualifying standard: 52-0
Top seed: Cody Breidenbach, Nazareth, 60-3
Notable: District 4 champ Jared Oakes, a Shikellamy senior, is seeded 21st (46-0).
Discus
State record: 207-6, Jordan Geist, Knoch, 2017
State qualifying standard: 187-0
Top seed: Daniel Norris, Hempfield, 189-9
No. 17: Zachary Gose, Lewisburg, 146-10
Notable: Gose, a junior, is in his first year throwing and picked up the sport only at the urging of his elder brother, Josh, who took fifth in the shot in 2019 — the last championships held.
Javelin
State record: 246-9, Billy Stanley, South Park, 2012
State qualifying standard: 178
Top seed: Matthew Prebola, Tunkhannock, 222-2
Notable: Danville senior Kayden Riley is seeded seventh (172-0). Prebola, whose mark is 13 feet clear of his closest challenger, is a junior.
Girls 3A
4x800 relay
State record: 8:51.49, CB South, 2014
State qualifying standard: 9:35.48
Top seed: Central Bucks West, 9:15.90
Notable: Shikellamy is the 20th seed (9:59.98)
100 hurdles
State record: 13.19, Chanel Brissett, Cheltenham, 2016
State qualifying standard: 15.4
Top seed: Kayli Williams, Pennsbury, 14.49
Notable: Wiliamsport's Jessica Robinson is seeded 21st (16.51).
100
State record: 11.64, Breehana Jacobs, Laurel Highlands, 2007
State qualifying standard: 12.5
Top seed: Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 12.0
Notable: Williamsport's Tionna Collier is seeded 16th (12.66).
1,600
State record: 4:37.07
State qualifying standard: 4:50
Top seed: Jenna Mulhern, WC Henderson, 4:57.51
Notable: Shikellamy's Alyssa Keeley is seeded 22nd (5:17.09).
4x100 relay
State record: 45.78, Cheltenham, 2016
State qualifying standard: 46.5
Top seed: 1. South Fayette, 47.85
Notable: District 4 rep Williamsport is seeded 19th with a state mark of 49.48. Twenty-four teams met the standard.
400
State record: 52.82, Talitha Diggs, Saucon Valley, 2019
State qualifying mark: 58.8
Top seed: Sanaa Hebron, Neshaminy, 55.83
Notable: Williamsport's Kailee Helmrich is 28th (1:00.47). Twenty-six met the state standard.
300 hurdles
State record: 41.1, Leah Nugent, Abington, 2011
State qualifying standard: 46.25
Top seed: Annie Lemelin, Mount St. Joseph, 44.12
No. 21: Mikayla Weber, Mifflinburg, 48.66
Notable: Mifflinburg's Weber is a junior. Mifflinburg does not have its own all-weather track and traveled to all meets this season. No. 3 seed Victoria Angelo, Pennridge, is a freshman.
800
State record: 2:02.9, Chanelle Price, Easton, 2008
State qualifying standard: 2:18.47
Top seed: Katie Dallas, Wilson, 2:13.60
Notable: Jersey Shore's Aubrey Sechrist is seeded 19th (2:19.99).
200
State record: 23.52, Dasia Pressley, Pennsbury, 2015
State qualifying standard: 25.91
Top seed: Laila Campbell, Spring Grove, 24.11
Notable: Campbell is a freshman, one of three (Kaila O'Connor, Jim Thorpe and Mimi Duffy, CB West) to post state marks. Williamsport's Tionna Collier is seeded 25th (26.22).
3,200
State record: 10:16.02, Emily Carter, Bethel Park, 2019
State qualifying standard: 11:10
Top seed: Jenna Mulhern, WC Henderson, 10:44.48
Notable: District 4 rep. Shaela Kruskie is a freshman at Selinsgrove. She's seeded 22nd (11:41.42).
4x400 relay
State record: 3:42.67, Penn Wood, 2016
State qualifying standard: 4:01.5
Top seed: Central Bucks West, 3:54.27
Notable: Williamsport is seeded 20th (4:07.55).
High jump
State record: 5-11.5, Lydia Bottelier, Palisades, 2019
Top seed: Margaux Rawson, Mount St. Joseph, 5-5
Notable: Selinsgrove's Madison Stebila is seeded 20th (5-1).
Pole vault
State record: 13-3, Meckenzie Horn, Manheim Township, 2018
State qualifying standard: 11-6
Notable: Selinsgrove's Annalise Bond, a senior, is seeded second (12-7).
Long jump
State record: 20-3, Nicole Smith, McDowell, 2005
State qualifying standard: 19-6
Top seed: Maria Owens, New Castle, 18-6.75
Notable: Selinsgrove senior Lilian Poust is seeded 22nd (16-6.25).
Triple jump
State record: 42-10.25, Sheena Gordon, McDowell, 2002
State qualifying standard: 36-6
Top seed: Ava Alexander, WC Rustin, 38-11.25
Notable: Jersey Shore sophomore Devon Walker is seeded 25th (33-2.75).
Shot put
State record: 51-0, Payden Montana, Berwick, 2018
State qualifying standard: 46-0
Top seed: Siniru Iheoma, CR South, 47-7.5
Notable: Selinsgrove senior Kyleigh Elsayed is seeded 22nd (33-7.25).
Discus
State record: 165-2, Colleen Rosensteel, Greensburg Central Catholic, 1985
State qualifying standard: 118-0
Top seed: Siniru Iheoma, CR South, 155-10
Notable: Elsayed is seeded 17th (115-4).
Javelin
State record: 182-8, Madison Wiltrout, Connellsville, 2015
State qualifying standard: 122-0
Top seed: Renny Murphy, Berwick, 145-7
Notable: Williamsport's Enya Green-Pratt is seeded 18th (119-3).
