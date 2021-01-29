LEWISBURG - Bucknell University's Kinney Natatorium will not be hosting the PIAA Class 2A and 3A Swimming and Diving Championships this year.
Instead, the state championship meet will be contested at Cumberland Valley High School in Mechanicsburg.
The diving competition for both classes will be held March 13, and the Class 2A and 3A swimming competitions take to the water on March 19 and 20. Times and schedule of events will be released at a later date.
The changes, approved recently by the PIAA Board of Directors, will also include a reduction in the number of state qualifiers made consistent with the Directors’ COVID 19-imposed policy of "champions only."
