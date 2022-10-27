College
Women's soccer
Bucklnell 1, Lehigh 1 (OT)
Notes: Freshman defender Meghan White’s first collegiate goal tied the game in the final minute of the first half, and the Bison finished in a 1-1 draw with Lehigh in the regular-season finale on Wednesday night at Emmitt Field at Holmes Stadium. The point was enough for the Bison to secure the No. 2 seed for the Patriot League Tournament and a bye into the semifinal round.
Bucknell concluded the regular season with an 8-5-4 overall record and a 5-1-3 record in the Patriot League. The Bison went unbeaten in their final eight Patriot League games after dropping their first conference match of the season at Navy back on Sept. 16.
Lycoming 2, Juniata 1
Notes: Less than a minute after a Juniata shot hit the crossbar, sophomore Madison Maihle sent a cross from the left side into the box where senior Kylie Magaro connected with it to get it bounce into the goal to help lift Lycoming to its record setting 12th win of the year by downing Juniata on Wednesday at Gibbel Stadium.
The all-time single-season wins record was set by the 2004 team that went 12-4-1. This year’s Warriors advanced to 12-4-2 with one game remaining in the regular season, as the squad has earned its first regional rankings from the United Soccer Coaches and NCAA this week, as the team is also set to make its first postseason appearance in the program’s 29-year history next week.
Field hockey
Wilkes 2, Lycoming 1 (OT)
Notes: First-year Autumn Shahan scored in the first quarter to lead the Warriors, but Wilkes University answered in the second and got the golden goal in overtime to post a MAC Freedom win Wednesday at UPMC Field. The Warriors (2-13, 0-8 MAC Freedom) got on the board first, scoring in the ninth minute when first-year Juliana McGovern (Selinsgrove H.S.) crossed a pass along the goalline that got past the keeper and Shahan was there to find the back of the net. Wilkes improves to 4-11, 1-7.
Basketball
NBA Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 3 1 .750 —
New York 3 1 .750 —
Toronto 3 2 .600 ½
Brooklyn 1 3 .250 2
Philadelphia 1 4 .200 2½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB
Washington 3 1 .750 —
Charlotte 2 2 .500 1
Atlanta 3 1 .750 —
Miami 1 3 .250 2
Orlando 0 5 .000 3½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 3 0 1.000 —
Cleveland 3 1 .750 ½
Chicago 3 2 .600 1
Indiana 1 4 .200 3
Detroit 1 4 .200 3
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB
New Orleans 3 1 .750 —
San Antonio 3 2 .600 ½
Memphis 3 1 .750 —
Dallas 1 2 .333 1½
Houston 1 4 .200 2½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB
Portland 4 0 1.000 —
Utah 4 1 .800 ½
Denver 2 2 .500 2
Minnesota 3 2 .600 1½
Oklahoma City 1 3 .250 3
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB
Phoenix 3 1 .750 —
Golden State 2 2 .500 1
L.A. Clippers 2 2 .500 1
Sacramento 0 3 .000 2½
L.A. Lakers 0 3 .000 2½
___
Tuesday's Games
Washington 120, Detroit 99
New Orleans 113, Dallas 111
Oklahoma City 108, L.A. Clippers 94
Phoenix 134, Golden State 105
Wednesday's Games
Atlanta 118, Detroit 113
Cleveland 103, Orlando 92
Toronto 119, Philadelphia 109
Milwaukee 110, Brooklyn 99
Minnesota 134, San Antonio 122
New York 134, Charlotte 131, OT
Chicago 124, Indiana 109
Utah 109, Houston 101
L.A. Lakers at Denver, 10 p.m.
Miami at Portland, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Dallas at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Miami at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Atlanta at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Boston, 7:30 p.m.
Indiana at Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:30 p.m.
L.A. Lakers at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
New York at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m.
Utah at Denver, 9 p.m.
Houston at Portland, 10 p.m.
New Orleans at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Miami at Sacramento, 6 p.m.
Golden State at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Philadelphia at Chicago, 8 p.m.
Memphis at Utah, 9 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Dallas, 9 p.m.
Hockey
NHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 7 6 1 0 12 30 20
Florida 7 4 2 1 9 21 21
Buffalo 6 4 2 0 8 23 16
Ottawa 6 4 2 0 8 25 18
Detroit 6 3 1 2 8 22 18
Toronto 7 4 3 0 8 19 18
Tampa Bay 7 3 4 0 6 20 23
Montreal 7 3 4 0 6 17 21
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 6 4 1 1 9 20 14
Pittsburgh 7 4 2 1 9 30 21
Philadelphia 6 4 2 0 8 17 14
New Jersey 7 4 3 0 8 23 22
Washington 7 4 3 0 8 25 24
N.Y. Rangers 8 3 3 2 8 22 26
N.Y. Islanders 7 3 4 0 6 22 18
Columbus 8 3 5 0 6 25 33
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 7 4 2 1 9 23 15
Colorado 7 4 2 1 9 25 21
Chicago 6 4 2 0 8 20 17
St. Louis 5 3 2 0 6 13 13
Winnipeg 6 3 3 0 6 16 17
Minnesota 6 2 3 1 5 22 28
Nashville 7 2 4 1 5 16 24
Arizona 6 2 4 0 4 19 29
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 8 6 2 0 12 26 16
Calgary 6 5 1 0 10 22 17
Edmonton 7 4 3 0 8 26 22
Seattle 8 3 3 2 8 26 28
Los Angeles 8 4 4 0 8 28 33
San Jose 9 2 7 0 4 17 27
Anaheim 6 1 4 1 3 14 28
Vancouver 7 0 5 2 2 18 30
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 3, Montreal 1
New Jersey 6, Detroit 2
Boston 3, Dallas 1
Arizona 6, Columbus 3
Colorado 3, N.Y. Rangers 2, SO
Chicago 4, Florida 2
Calgary 4, Pittsburgh 1
Seattle 5, Buffalo 1
Los Angeles 4, Tampa Bay 2
Vegas 4, San Jose 2
Wednesday's Games
N.Y. Islanders 3, N.Y. Rangers 0
Edmonton 3, St. Louis 1
Tampa Bay at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Detroit at Boston, 7 p.m.
Florida at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Ottawa, 7 p.m.
Montreal at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
St. Louis at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Chicago, 8:30 p.m.
Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Toronto at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Winnipeg at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Anaheim at Vegas, 6 p.m.
Boston at Columbus, 7 p.m.
Colorado at New Jersey, 7 p.m.
N.Y. Islanders at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Winnipeg at Arizona, 10:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N.Y. Rangers at Dallas, 2 p.m.
Ottawa at Florida, 4 p.m.
Tampa Bay at San Jose, 4:30 p.m.
Carolina at Philadelphia, 7 p.m.
Chicago at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Minnesota at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Montreal at St. Louis, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Los Angeles, 7 p.m.
Colorado at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
Washington at Nashville, 8 p.m.
Edmonton at Calgary, 10 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Seattle, 10 p.m.
AHL Glance
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Charlotte 4 4 0 0 0 8 15 10
WB/Scranton 5 4 0 1 0 9 15 9
Bridgeport 5 4 1 0 0 8 19 13
Providence 5 3 1 1 0 7 14 12
Hershey 4 2 1 1 0 5 11 10
Lehigh Valley 4 2 1 1 0 5 12 12
Springfield 5 2 3 0 0 4 13 13
Hartford 4 0 2 1 1 2 9 16
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Rochester 5 3 2 0 0 6 15 17
Toronto 5 3 2 0 0 6 16 14
Belleville 6 3 2 1 0 7 22 22
Cleveland 6 3 3 0 0 6 22 25
Syracuse 5 1 2 0 2 4 21 22
Utica 3 1 2 0 0 2 5 7
Laval 6 1 4 1 0 3 15 22
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Manitoba 5 4 0 1 0 9 24 12
Grand Rapids 5 3 2 0 0 6 19 19
Texas 6 3 2 0 1 7 20 19
Chicago 4 2 2 0 0 4 11 12
Milwaukee 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 15
Rockford 4 1 3 0 0 2 9 18
Iowa 4 0 2 0 2 2 7 13
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
San Jose 4 4 0 0 0 8 14 6
Ontario 5 4 1 0 0 8 22 10
Coachella Valley 4 3 1 0 0 6 19 14
Tucson 4 3 1 0 0 6 14 13
Bakersfield 5 2 2 1 0 5 15 18
Abbotsford 4 2 2 0 0 4 13 20
Colorado 4 2 2 0 0 4 15 14
Calgary 4 1 3 0 0 2 12 17
San Diego 4 1 3 0 0 2 13 17
Henderson 6 1 5 0 0 2 15 20
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday's Games
Chicago 3, Texas 1
Wednesday's Games
Belleville 3, Laval 2
Toronto 5, Syracuse 3
WB/Scranton 5, Cleveland 1
Milwaukee 6, Texas 5
Colorado at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Ontario at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
No games scheduled
Friday's Games
Colorado at Henderson, 2 p.m.
Cleveland at Utica, 7 p.m.
Hershey at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Providence, 7:05 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Belleville at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Chicago at Rockford, 8 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Iowa at Manitoba, 3 p.m.
Rochester at Laval, 3 p.m.
Calgary at Coachella Valley, 6 p.m.
Charlotte at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Cleveland at Syracuse, 7 p.m.
Toronto at Utica, 7 p.m.
WB/Scranton at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Bridgeport at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Providence at Springfield, 7:05 p.m.
Bakersfield at Ontario, 9 p.m.
Belleville at Rockford, 9 p.m.
Grand Rapids at Texas, 9 p.m.
Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m.
Tucson at San Jose, 9 p.m.
Colorado at Henderson, 10 p.m.
San Diego at Abbotsford, 10 p.m.
