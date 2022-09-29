MILTON - Just 1 minute and 40 seconds into Wednesday's Heartland-I showdown against Lewisburg, Milton was whistled for a foul inside the box.
The ensuing penalty kick by Alfred Romano was spot on to give the Green Dragons an early lead.
And for almost the next 70 minutes Milton's defense kept Lewisburg from scoring another goal, but late in the game the Green Dragons broke through the Black Panthers' back wall.
Lewisburg tacked on two more goals in the 10 minutes, with one more coming from Romano, to pull away for a 3-0 victory at Alumni Stadium and halt Milton's four-game win streak.
"Giving up that first goal was a tough way to begin the game, and appeared to be discouraging for the boys," said Milton coach Eric Epler. "They hung tough most of the game, but were not able to score an equalizer."
In the 10th minute for Milton (7-4, 4-2 HAC-I), Evan Yoder came close to knotting the score when he took a pass from Joel Langdon and fired the ball off the crossbar.
The carom then went to Ethan Rhodes, whose follow-up shot veered to the left of the goal.
Later on in the first half the Black Panthers earned a free kick, which was taken by Seth Yoder. The kick sailed to Langdon, who then flicked it to Evan Yoder for a shot that was saved easily by Lewisburg keeper Henry Harrison.
"I thought we weren't connecting and initiating the ball movement without our runs at times," said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. "Credit to Milton, they made us work for everything we got tonight. Eric Yoder has a good team and has them well organized."
Neither team could gain much traction in the second half, but that was until the Green Dragons' Darrien Svilokos scored off a pass from Romano with 9:40 remaining to make the score 2-0.
Lewisburg (8-0-1, 6-0) later tacked on an insurance goal with 5:03 left when Romano punched in a goal off a Noah Pawling assist.
"In the second half, we kept trying to open the space with our movement, and we were able to capitalize twice," said Kettlewell, whose team has now won eight straight games.
Lewisburg next hosts Crestwood at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, and Milton hosts South Williamsport also on Saturday at 5 p.m.
"Lewisburg is a good team again this year and scored two quality goals in the final 10 minutes," said coach Yoder. "Maybe we will get another chance to play them in the playoffs. We will learn from this tough stretch of games and make improvements.
Lewisburg 3, Milton 0
at Milton
First half
Lew-Alfred Romano, penalty kick, 38:20.
Second half
Lew-Darrien Svilokos, assist Romano, 9:40.
Lew-Romano, assist Noah Pawling, 5:03.
Shots: Lewisburg, Lewisburg, 11-4; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 3-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 4; Milton (Jonah Strobel), 8.
Warrior Run 8,
Montoursville 1
MONTOURSVILLE – Ben Potter recorded a hat trick and Alex Brown scored twice to power the Defenders to a lopsided Heartland-II win over the Warriors.
Warrior Run (7-3-1 overall) took a 2-0 halftime lead behind two of Potter’s goals.
In the second half, Brown tallied both of his goals, plus Cooper Wilkins, Tanner Polcyn and Gavin Cromley also scored for the Defenders.
Notching assists in the game for Warrior Run were Brown, Jake Bruckhart and Carter Temple.
Braego Cieslukowski made four saves to get the win, plus the Defenders also led in shots 17-5, and in corner kicks 9-0.
Warrior Run next hosts Hughesville at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Girls tennis
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
MONTOURSVILLE - The Warriors swept the Green Dragons by identical scores in the Heartland-II doubleheader.
In the first match, Lewisburg (7-9) got wins from Elsa Fellon at No. 2 singles and from No. 2 doubles team Erin Lowthert and Vivian Vance.
Then in the second match, Fellon moved up to No. 1 singles and fell in a three-setter to Kara Mann, 3-6, 7-5, 3-6.
However, both doubles teams pulled out wins, with Katelyn Beers and Lowthert picking up a three-set 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 win in the No. spot.
Lewisburg next plays today at 4 p.m. at Milton.
Match 1
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
at Montoursville
Singles
1. Kara Mann (M) def. Grace Bruckhart, 6-1, 6-3.
2. Elsa Fellon (L) def. Alaina Marchioni, 6-3, 6-2.
3. Katelyn Good (M) def. Serena DeCosmo, 6-0, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Erin DelJanovan-Jill Stone (M) def. Sonja Johnson-Katelyn Beers, 6-2, 7-5.
2. Erin Lowthert-Vivian Vance (L) def. Randi McKenna-Kendall Simms, 6-3, 6-4.
Match 2
Montoursville 3, Lewisburg 2
Singles
1. Mann (M) def. Fellon, 6-3, 5-7, 6-3.
2. Marchioni (M) def. DeCosmo, 6-0, 6-0.
3. Good (M) def. Johnson, 6-0, 6-0.
Doubles
1. Beers-Lowthert (L) def. Deljanovan-McKenna, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4.
2. Christina Zheng-Diana Zheng (L) def. Grace Hamilton-Paige Uemmerer, 6-4, 7-5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.