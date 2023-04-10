MIDDLEBURG — Mifflinburg and Midd-West battled back and forth in Saturday’s nonleague contest, but the Mustangs’ Carli Sauer homered with one out in the seventh to lead the hosts to a 9-8 victory at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
The win by Midd-West (3-0) spoiled a two-home run day by Mifflinburg’s Taylor Stewart, who also pitched a complete game and took the loss when she gave up the home run to Sauer in the seventh.
A pair of RBI doubles from Hope Swarey and Lainey Miller keyed a four-run second inning for Mifflinburg (4-3). Anna Pachucki followed with an RBI single to plate Swarey. An error on Pachucki’s hit also brought home Miller.
Although the Mustangs halved their deficit in the bottom of the second, the Wildcats increased their lead to 5-2 in the third on Stewart’s first home run.
It didn’t matter as Midd-West tied the game at 5 in the third by scoring on a wild pitch and a passed ball.
The lead changed hands again in the fourth on an RBI single by Lainey Miller and an RBI double by Evelyn Osborne to give Mifflinburg a 7-5 lead.
The Mustangs would peck away at their deficit by plating single runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings, with the latter run giving the hosts an 8-7 lead.
Stewart’s second homer came in the seventh to tie the game at 8-all for the Wildcats, who put two more runners on base (Aubrey Fluman and Swarey) but let them stranded to give the Mustangs a chance for the walk-off win in the bottom of the frame.
Swarey finished with a 3-for-4 day that included a double, two runs scored and an RBI to lead Mifflinburg, which also got two hits apiece from Pachucki, Miller, Osborne and Stewart, who along with Pachucki and Miller drove in two runs apiece.
Mifflinburg next hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Midd-West 9, Mifflinburg 8
Mifflinburg 041 200 1 — 8-13-3
Midd-West 023 111 1 — 9-13-2
Taylor Stewart and Evelyn Osborne. Madalyn Beachel and McKennin Voss.
WP: Beachel. LP: Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Anna Pachucki, 2-for-4, triple, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Lainey Miller, 2-for-3, double, 2 RBI, run; Osborne, 2-for-4, double, RBI; Stewart, 2-for-4, 2 HR (3rd, solo; 7th, solo), 2 RBI, 2 runs; Olivia Fetterman, 1-for-4, double; Hope Swarey, 3-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI.
Top Midd-West hitters: Sarah Shupp, 1-for-4, 2 runs scored, RBI; Lorna Oldt, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run; Teagan Schreffler, 2-for-4, 3 runs; Carli Sauer, 3-for-3, HR (7th, solo), 2 runs; Voss, 2-for-3, 2 RBI.
BaseballLewisburg 5,Wyalusing 3LEWISBURG — A pair of big extra-base hits from Jack Blough and Cohen Hoover in a three-run sixth powered the Green Dragons to a nonleague comeback win over Wyalusing at Brandon Kramm Memorial Field on Saturday.
With one out in the sixth, Blough hit an RBI double to bring home Max Mitchell, who singled to lead off the inning.
Blough later scored on a two-out single by Ryan Metta-Rogan before Cohen Hoover tripled to right to bring home Metta-Rogan.
Mitchell was one of the stars of the game for Lewisburg (3-2) — at the plate and on the mound as a pitcher.
He batted 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored, and he also got the complete-game win. He struck out three and allowed three earned runs off six hits.
Landen Wagner also batted 2-for-3 and hit a double for Lewisburg, which next plays at Jersey Shore at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Wyalusing 000 021 0 — 3-6-5
Lewisburg 101 003 x — 5-7-1
C.J. Carr, Blake Morningstar (6) and Dante Hatton. Max Mitchell and Shea Girton.
WP: Mitchell. LP: Morningstar.
Top Wyalusing hitters: Hunter House, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Hatton, 1-for-2, RBI, run scored.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Landen Wagner, 2-for-4, double, run scored; Mitchell, 2-for-3, RBI, run; Jack Blough, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run; Ryan Metta-Rogan, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Cohen Hoover, 1-for-2, triple, RBI
