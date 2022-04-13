MOUNT CARMEL — Warrior Run’s boys and girls track and field teams placed first in numerous events, but Mount Carmel swept the Heartland-III meets Tuesday.
In the boys meet, won 108-41 by the Red Tornadoes, the Defenders won six events on the day.
Getting individual wins for Warrior Run were Jason Wood in the 3200 (12:22.28), Cody Goodspeed in the 300IH (45.73), Alex Brown in the long jump (20-2), Nathan McCormack in the triple jump (41-5), and Isaac Butler in the pole (11-6). The 1600 relay also won for the Defenders in 3:43.97.
On the girls side, Warrior Run fell 112-38 despite getting four individual wins — Adelle Hunter in the 800 (2:56.99), Sage Dunkleberger in the 1600 (5:47.16), Sienna Dunkleberger in the 3200 (14:01.97) and Aurora Chieslukowski in the pole vault (8-6).
The Defenders also took the 3200 relay in 10:46.46.
Boys
Mount Carmel 108, Warrior Run 41
100: 1. Xavier Diaz, MC, :11.52; 2. Garrett Varano, MC; 3. Cole Spears, MC. 200: 1. Diaz, MC, :23.42; 2. Spears, MC; 3. Andrew Luskoskie, MC. 400: 1. Pedro Feliciano, MC, :58:12; 2. Luskoskie, MC; 3. Benjamin Foster, WR. 800: 1. Kris Kalbarchick, MC, 2:16.14; 2. Ben Miller, MC; 3. Tait Adams, MC. 1600: 1. Kalbarchick, MC, 4:57.54; 2. Jason Wood, WR; 3. Caleb Gensemer, MC. 3200: 1. Wood, WR, 12:22.28; 2. C. Gensemer, MC; 3. Jackson Gensemer, MC. 110HH: 1. Thomas Davitt, MC, :17.44; 2. Cody Godspeed, WR; 3. Andrew Nguyen, MC. 300IH: 1. Godspeed, WR, :45:73; 2. Davitt, MC; 3. Nguyen, MC. 400R: 1. Mount Carmel, :45.05; 2. Warrior Run. 1600R: 1. Warrior Run, 3:43.97; 2. Mount Carmel. 3200R: 1. Mount Carmel, 11:55.30. High jump: 1. Hobi Forti, MC, 5-8; 2. Matt Balichick, MC. Pole vault: 1. Isaac Butler, WR, 11-6; 2. Varano, MC; 3. Judah Kennel, WR. Long jump: 1. Alex Brown, WR, 20-2; 2. Varano, MC; 3. Spears, MC. Triple jump: 1. Nathan McCormack, WR, 41-5; 2. Feliciano, MC; 3. Michael Farronato, MC. Shot put: 1. Matt Kelley, MC, 44-3; 2. Mike Keer, MC; 3. Ethan Carper, WR. Discus: 1. Farronato, MC, 118-4; 2. Keer, MC; 3. Jacob Yoder, WR. Javelin: 1. Farronato, MC, 159-8; 2. Kelin Geary, MC; 3. Alex Brown, WR.
Girls
Mount Carmel 112, Warrior Run 38
100: 1. Haley Sypniewski, MC, :14.27; 2. Kamryn Kotzo, MC; 3. Tori Lindemuth, MC. 200: 1. Mia Chapman, MC, :28.82; 2. Sypniewski, MC; 3. Kotzo, MC. 400: 1. M. Chapman, MC, 1:06.16; 2. Ava Chapman, MC; 3. Isabella Trujillo, MC. 800: 1. Adelle Hunter, WR, 2:56.99; 2. A. Chapman, MC; 3. Alexa Nowroski, MC. 1600: 1. Sage Dunkleberger, WR, 5:47.16; 2. Lillian Wertz, WR; 3. Molly Petrucci, MC. 3200: 1. Sienna Dunkleberger, WR, 14:01.97; 2. Kelsey Hoffman, WR; 3. Leah Shedleski, MC. 100H: 1. Jenna Pizzoli, MC, :19.04; 2. Ella O’Neill, MC; 3. Nahtyah Russell-King, MC. 300H: 1. O’Neill, MC, :56.42; 2. Russell-King, MC; 3. Karli Berkoski, MC. 400R: 1. Mount Carmel, :56.79. 1600R: 1. Mount Carmel, 5:41.84. 3200R: 1. Warrior Run, 10:46.46; 2. Mount Carmel. High jump: 1. Chloe Rishel, MC, 4-8; T2. Russell-King, MC; Anna Keer, MC. Pole vault: 1. Aurora Chieslukowski, WR, 8-6; 2. Alivia Ritenour, WR; 3. Candence Gardiner, WR. Long jump: 1. Pizzoli, MC, 15-2; 2. Charity Vellner, MC; 3. Sydney Reed, MC. Triple jump: 1. Pizzoli, MC, 30-7; 2. Vellner, MC; 3. Reed, MC. Shot put: 1. Avery Dowkus, MC, 38-10; 2. Liv Kopitsky, MC; 3. Alyssa Reisinger, MC. Discus: 1. Reisinger, MC, 96-4; 2. Dowkus, MC; 3. Kopitsky, MC. Javelin: 1. Dowkus, MC, 101-0.5; 2. Hailey Carper, WR; 3. O’Neill, MC.
Mifflinburg swept by Shikellamy
SUNBURY — The Wildcats totaled just nine wins on the day as the Braves swept the Heartland-I boys and girls meets.
In the boys meet, which Shikellamy won 114-36, Daniel Reimer and Josh Antonyuk highlighted the action for Mifflinburg.
Reimer won the 200 (23.8) and he ran a leg on the victorious 400 relay team, and Antonyuk claimed the shot put (46-0) and the discus (137-10).
For Mifflinburg in the girls meet, won 102-42 by Shikellamy, the Wildcats’ Makayla Weber won the 100 hurdles (17.63) and the 300 hurdles (48.84), plus Ella Shuck took the triple jump (32-0) and Mifflinburg’s 1600 relay team also won.
Boys
Shikellamy 114, Mifflinburg 36
100: Chase Morgan (S) 11.29; Carter Breed (M); Arnold Troup (M). 200: Daniel Reimer (M) 23.8; Luke Snyder (S); Issac Schaffer-Neitz (S). 400: Timothy Gale (S) 51.09; Chase Morgan (S); Nick Koontz (S). 800: Micah Zellers (S) 2:08.92; Ryan Williams (S); Herman Pagan-Alverez (S). 1,600: Micah Zellers (S) 4:50; Ryan Williams (S); Collin Dreese (M). 3,200: Sam Hennett (S) 11:11.41; Bailey Hallman (S); Lucas Dunkelberger (S). 110HH: John Peifer (S) 16.73; Rashawn Martin (S); Jayden Parker (S). 300IH: Rashawn Martin (S) 43.91; Luke Snyder (S); Mason Cianflone (S). 400R: Mifflinburg (Daniel Reimer, Carter Breed, Arnold Troup) 45.58. 1600R: Shikellamy (Mason Cianflone, Scott Miller, Mason McAllister) 4:02.32. 3200R: Shikellamy (Bailey Hallman, Sam Hennett, Nick Koontz) 8:38.64. High jump: John Peifer (S) 5-9; Naji Mitchell (S); Jaryel Cotte (S). Pole vault: Jayden Packer (S) 13-9; Andy Hallman (S); Luis Berrios (S). Long jump: Carter Breed (M) 19-2; Luke Snyder (S); John Peifer (S). Triple jump: John Peifer (S) 39-5; Alex Miller (M); Jayden Packer (S). Shot put: Josh Antonyuk (M) 46-0; Alex Geiser (S); Nick Bradigan (S). Discus: John Antonyuk (M) 137-10; Nick Bradigan (S); Alex Geiser (S). Javelin: Brayden Wertman (S) 148-3; Josh Antonyuk (M); Dillon Zechman (S).
Girls
Shikellamy 102, Mifflinburg 42
100: Emma Koontz (S) 13.38; Sophia Feathers (S); Ally Shaffer (M). 200: Emma Koontz (S) 27.9; Paige Fausey (S); Sophia Feathers (S). 400: Elli Ronk (S) 1:02.51; Avery Metzger (M); Natalie Osborne (M). 800: Bri Hennett (S) 2:36.39; Alyssa Keeley (S); Taylor Beachy (M). 1,600: Alyssa Keeley (S) 5:52.1; Olivia Soloman (S); Maria Darrup (M). 3,200: Bri Hennett (S) 13:40.5; Olivia Soloman (S); Trinity Natal (M). 100H: Makayla Weber (M) 17.63; Cameron Hoover (S); Gabrielle Bradigan (S). 300H: Makayla Weber (M) 48.84; Peyton Yocum (S); Gabrielle Bradigan (S). 400R: Shikellamy (Cameron Hoover, Sophia Feathers, Paige Fausey) 52.03. 1600R: Mifflinburg (Marissa Allen, Taylor Beachy, Maria Darrup) 4:41.15. 3200R: Shikellamy (Olivia Soloman, Melia Raker, Bri Hennett) 10:54.74. High jump: Lauryn Michaels (S) 4-10; Melanie Minnier (S); Elizabeth Sheesley (M). Pole vault: Emma Bronowicz (S) 10-0; Cassidy McClintock (M); Aly Bingaman (S). Long jump: Cameron Hoover (S) 15-5; Elizabeth Sheesley (M); Lauryn Michaels (S). Triple jump: Ella Shuck (M) 32-0; Cameron Hoover (S); Kendall Houtz (M). Shot put: Meghan Bussey (S) 35-5; Brianna Massey (S); Kelsie Fisher (S). Discus: Meghan Bussey (S) 97-9; Brianna Massey (S); Melanie Minnier (S). Javelin: Melanie Minnier (S) 103-5; Meg Shively (M); Katrina Bennage (M).
