College football
2022-23 Bowl GlanceFriday, Dec. 16Bahamas BowlNassau, Bahamas
UAB 24, Miami (Ohio) 20
Cure BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 23 Troy 18, No. 22 UTSA 12
Saturday, Dec. 17Fenway BowlBoston
Louisville 24, Cincinnati 7
Celebration BowlAtlanta
NC Central 41, Jackson St. 34, OT
New Mexico BowlAlbuquerque, N.M.
BYU 24, SMU 23
LA BowlInglewood, Calif.
Fresno St. 29, Washington St. 6
LendingTree BowlMobile, Ala.
Southern Miss. 38, Rice 24
Las Vegas BowlLas Vegas
No. 17 Oregon St. 30, Florida 3
Frisco BowlFrisco, Texas
Boise St. 35, North Texas 32
Monday, Dec. 19Myrtle Beach BowlConway, S.C.
Marshall 28, UConn 14
Tuesday, Dec. 20Famous Idaho Potato BowlBoise, Idaho
E. Michigan 41, San Jose St. 27
Boca Raton BowlBoca Raton, Fla.
Toledo 21, Liberty 19
Wednesday, Dec. 21New Orleans BowlNew Orleans
W. Kentucky 44, South Alabama 23
Thursday, Dec. 22Armed Forces BowlFort Worth, Texas
Air Force 30, Baylor 15
Friday, Dec. 23Gasparilla BowlTampa, Fla.
Wake Forest 27, Missouri 17
Independence BowlShreveport, La.
Houston 23, Louisiana 16
Saturday, Dec. 24Hawaii BowlHonolulu
Middle Tennessee 25, San Diego St. 23
Monday, Dec. 26Quick Lane BowlDetroit
New Mexico St. 24, Bowling Green 19
Tuesday, Dec. 27First Responder BowlDallas
Memphis 38, Utah St. 10
Birmingham BowlBirmingham, Ala.
East Carolina 53, Coastal Carolina 29
Camellia BowlMontgomery, Ala.
Buffalo 23, Georgia Southern 21
Guaranteed Rate BowlPhoenix
Wisconsin 24, Oklahoma St. 17
Wednesday, Dec. 28Military BowlAnnapolis, Md.
Duke 30, UCF 13
Liberty BowlMemphis, Tenn.
Arkansas 55, Kansas 53, 3OT
Holiday BowlSan Diego
No. 15 Oregon 28, North Carolina 27
Texas BowlHouston
Texas Tech 42, Mississippi 25
Thursday, Dec. 29Pinstripe BowlNew York
Syracuse vs. Minnesota, 2 p.m.
Cheez-It BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 13 Florida St. vs. Oklahoma, 5:30 p.m.
Alamo BowlSan Antonio
No. 12 Washington vs. No. 21 Texas, 9 p.m.
Friday, Dec. 30Orange BowlMiami Gardens, Fla.
No. 6 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Clemson, 8 p.m.
Duke’s Mayo BowlCharlotte, N.C.
No. 25 NC State vs. Maryland, noon
Sun BowlEl Paso, Texas
No. 18 UCLA vs. Pittsburgh, 2 p.m.
Gator BowlJacksonville, Fla.
No. 19 Notre Dame vs. No. 20 South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
Arizona BowlTucson, Ariz.
Wyoming vs. Ohio, 4:30 p.m.
Saturday, Dec. 31Peach BowlAtlantaCollege Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 1 Georgia vs. No. 4 Ohio St., 8 p.m.
Fiesta BowlGlendale, Ariz.College Football Playoff Semifinal
No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU, 4 p.m.
Music City BowlNashville
Kentucky vs. Iowa, noon
Sugar BowlNew Orleans
No. 5 Alabama vs. No. 11 Kansas St., noon
Monday, Jan. 2ReliaQuest BowlTampa, Fla.
No. 24 Mississippi St. vs. Illinois, noon
Citrus BowlOrlando, Fla.
No. 16 LSU vs. Purdue, 1 p.m.
Cotton Bowl ClassicArlington, Texas
No. 8 Southern Cal vs. No. 14 Tulane, 1 p.m.
Rose BowlPasadena, Calif.
No. 7 Utah vs. No. 9 Penn St., 5 p.m.
Monday, Jan. 9College Football National ChampionshipInglewood, Calif.
Semifinal winners, 7:30 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 35 28 4 3 59 135 78 Toronto 35 22 7 6 50 116 86 Tampa Bay 33 21 11 1 43 119 98 Detroit 33 15 11 7 37 103 109 Buffalo 32 16 14 2 34 127 109 Florida 35 15 16 4 34 114 120 Ottawa 34 15 16 3 33 103 108 Montreal 35 15 17 3 33 96 122
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 35 23 6 6 52 109 90 New Jersey 35 22 11 2 46 116 90 Pittsburgh 35 19 10 6 44 119 105 Washington 37 20 13 4 44 115 102 N.Y. Rangers 36 19 12 5 43 116 100 N.Y. Islanders 36 20 14 2 42 117 99 Philadelphia 35 11 17 7 29 90 119 Columbus 33 10 21 2 22 89 135
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 36 21 9 6 48 128 101 Winnipeg 35 21 13 1 43 112 92 Minnesota 34 20 12 2 42 110 96 Colorado 33 19 12 2 40 99 90 St. Louis 35 16 16 3 35 109 129 Nashville 33 14 14 5 33 84 101 Arizona 33 12 16 5 29 93 120 Chicago 33 8 21 4 20 75 125
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 38 24 12 2 50 127 109 Los Angeles 38 20 12 6 46 125 130 Calgary 37 17 13 7 41 115 114 Seattle 33 18 11 4 40 116 108 Edmonton 36 19 15 2 40 128 123 Vancouver 34 16 15 3 35 120 131 San Jose 36 11 19 6 28 110 135 Anaheim 36 10 22 4 24 88 149 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Carolina 3, Chicago 0 Washington 4, N.Y. Rangers 0 Ottawa 3, Boston 2, SO N.Y. Islanders 5, Pittsburgh 1 Dallas 3, Nashville 2 Minnesota 4, Winnipeg 1 Toronto 5, St. Louis 4, OT Arizona 6, Colorado 3 Edmonton 2, Calgary 1 Vancouver 6, San Jose 2 Los Angeles 4, Vegas 2 Buffalo at Columbus, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Tampa Bay 4, Montreal 1 Boston 3, New Jersey 1 Detroit 5, Pittsburgh 4, OT Anaheim 3, Vegas 2, SO Calgary 3, Seattle 2
Thursday’s Games
Detroit at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Montreal at Florida, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Ottawa at Washington, 7 p.m. Columbus at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Chicago at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Toronto at Arizona, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Nashville at Anaheim, 5 p.m. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago at Columbus, 1 p.m. Nashville at Vegas, 3 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 4 p.m. Philadelphia at Los Angeles, 4 p.m. Arizona at Tampa Bay, 5 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 6 p.m. Ottawa at Detroit, 7 p.m. Toronto at Colorado, 7 p.m. San Jose at Dallas, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 10 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 10 p.m.
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Hershey 31 22 6 2 1 47 89 71 Providence 29 16 6 5 2 39 82 78 Bridgeport 30 14 10 5 1 34 105 101 WB/Scranton 26 13 8 2 3 31 75 64 Lehigh Valley 28 14 11 2 1 31 83 85 Charlotte 28 14 11 2 1 31 79 88 Springfield 30 12 13 1 4 29 84 88 Hartford 29 11 13 1 4 27 80 95
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 29 19 8 1 1 40 102 89 Rochester 26 15 9 1 1 32 87 87 Syracuse 27 13 10 2 2 30 102 96 Utica 26 12 9 4 1 29 86 85 Cleveland 26 12 11 1 2 27 100 109 Belleville 29 12 15 2 0 26 96 112 Laval 30 11 15 3 1 26 103 115
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 29 17 7 3 2 39 109 78 Manitoba 26 16 7 2 1 35 85 75 Rockford 29 16 10 1 2 35 105 94 Milwaukee 28 16 10 0 2 34 100 83 Iowa 29 12 13 2 2 28 88 98 Chicago 27 10 14 3 0 23 80 110 Grand Rapids 27 11 15 1 0 23 81 112
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 27 19 7 1 0 39 113 69 Coachella Valley 27 18 6 3 0 39 102 82 Colorado 2 9 18 9 2 0 38 87 73 Abbotsford 27 16 9 1 1 34 98 87 Tucson 28 14 10 4 0 32 97 92 Ontario 26 15 10 0 1 31 79 71 San Jose 30 13 16 0 1 27 79 104 Henderson 31 11 18 0 2 24 79 87 Bakersfield 28 11 16 1 0 23 76 93 San Diego 30 8 22 0 0 16 81 121 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Hartford 7, Bridgeport 3 Hershey 2, WB/Scranton 1 Bakersfield 5, San Jose 1 Chicago 4, Milwaukee 3
Wednesday’s Games
Hershey 1, Providence 0 Iowa 5, Colorado 3 Laval 6, Syracuse 3 Lehigh Valley 6, Bridgeport 5 Rochester 5, Utica 4 Springfield 7, Hartford 4 Toronto 4, Belleville 2 Rockford 4, Grand Rapids 1 Calgary 9, Bakersfield 2 Coachella Valley 7, Ontario 6 San Diego 5, Henderson 4
Thursday’s Games
Charlotte at Cleveland, 7 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Colorado at Iowa, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Milwaukee, 7 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Utica, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Laval, 7 p.m. Belleville at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Bridgeport at Springfield, 7:05 p.m. Providence at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Abbotsford at Manitoba, 8 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. Tucson at Texas, 8 p.m. Calgary at Bakersfield, 10 p.m. Coachella Valley at San Jose, 10 p.m. San Diego at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
