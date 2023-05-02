LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior defender Ella Payer earned First Team All-Patriot League honors while sophomore attacker Allie Boyce claimed a spot on the Second Team, the league office announced on Monday.

Payer, who was a Second Team honoree in both 2021 and 2022, is the first Bison to garner First Team All-Patriot League honors since Maddy Molinari in 2017. She is now just the seventh player in team history to earn at least three All-Patriot League certificates, joining four-time honorees Bonnie Buechel (2006-09), Nicole Kallis (2000-03), and Suzanne Raffaele (2000-03) along with three-time picks Heidi Hammes (1997-99), Katelyn Miller (2012-14), and Rachel Prowler (2004-06).

