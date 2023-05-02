LEWISBURG — Bucknell senior defender Ella Payer earned First Team All-Patriot League honors while sophomore attacker Allie Boyce claimed a spot on the Second Team, the league office announced on Monday.
Payer, who was a Second Team honoree in both 2021 and 2022, is the first Bison to garner First Team All-Patriot League honors since Maddy Molinari in 2017. She is now just the seventh player in team history to earn at least three All-Patriot League certificates, joining four-time honorees Bonnie Buechel (2006-09), Nicole Kallis (2000-03), and Suzanne Raffaele (2000-03) along with three-time picks Heidi Hammes (1997-99), Katelyn Miller (2012-14), and Rachel Prowler (2004-06).
A two-year team captain and a 2022 Academic All-Patriot League selection, Payer is the only player in the Patriot League currently ranking in the top 10 in the conference in ground balls (2nd 2.47), caused turnovers (2nd, 1.67), and draw controls (5th, 5.20) per game. She will graduate as Bucknell’s career (197) and single-game (15) leader in draw controls, and she holds two of the top-five single-season totals in team history.
Boyce wrapped up a sensational sophomore season in which she became just the second 50-goal scorer in team history. Her 50 tallies were just two off the school mark of 52, set by Hall-of-Famer Sue Gray in 1984. Boyce is tied for the Patriot League scoring lead with 3.13 goals per game.
Boyce is the NCAA’s most accurate shooter in 2023, as her .649 shot percentage is the best in all of Division I lacrosse. She also leads the nation in free-position percentage (.793) and ranks third nationally in free-position goals per game (1.44).
In a memorable home game against American, Boyce tied Gray’s 39-year-old school record by scoring 10 goals, coming on perfect 10-for-10 shooting. She earned IWLCA National Player of the Week honors after that performance. Boyce recorded a goal in every game this season and has now scored in all but one contest in her career.
Patriot League regular-season champion Loyola dominated the major awards selections, claiming the Attacker of the Year (Georgia Latch), Midfielder of the Year (Jillian Wilson), Defensive Player of the Year (Katie Detwiler), and Goalkeeper of the Year (Lauren Spence). Army’s Brigid Duffy was named Rookie of the Year, and Army’s Michelle Tumolo was picked as the Coach of the Year.
Russell named MAC Freedom Pitcher of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – Junior Kylie Russell earned her second MAC Freedom Pitcher of the Week award after tossing a four-hitter against MAC Freedom Championship No. 1 seed Misericordia University, the conference office in Annville announced on Monday
The junior finished the MAC Freedom season with an unblemished 7-0 mark with the 6-1 win over the Cougars. Russell retired 10 in a row from the third to the sixth innings, finishing the conference season with a 7-0 mark with a save, striking out 53 and walking six in 49 2/3 innings, throwing complete games in all seven of her wins. The junior struck out eight and walked none in the complete game, allowing just an unearned run in the bottom of the third inning.
Russell also earned the award on April 3, after a week in which she threw shutouts against FDU-Florham and Albright and beat Arcadia with a three-hitter.
The junior is tied for third in school history with six shutouts this year, tied for fifth with 12 wins, sixth with a 1.20 ERA and seventh with 0.99 walks allowed per game.
The Warriors are now set for the MAC Freedom Championship, entering the tournament as the No. 2 seed. They will face No. 3 King’s on Thursday at noon in the second game of the tournament at Delaware Valley University.
