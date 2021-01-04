LEWISBURG — It took a while for both Bucknell and Navy to get their offenses going in the early stages of Sunday’s Patriot League men’s basketball contest.
Nearly five minutes had run off the clock before the Bison finally scored their first points of the night. In the meantime, the Midshipmen began taking early control of the game.
Bucknell trailed throughout the contest, but after Paul Newman completed a three-point play to give the Bison only their third lead of the game, Navy answered right back.
A jumper in the lane by Cam Davis with just five seconds remaining put the Midshipmen back in front, and Navy held on for a 63-60 victory over Bucknell to ruin the Bison’s home opener at Sojka Pavilion.
“I think Navy came in and did enough to win the game,” said Bucknell coach Nathan Davis. “We’ve just got to play smarter, and play with a lot more purpose on offense throughout the game.
“If we do that, we’ve got a good chance to win,” added Davis.
Bucknell (0-2 overall and PL) had have a good chance at beating Navy (2-0, 2-0), even though the Midshipmen led by a many as 12 points (48-36) with 9:26 remaining on a jumper by Davis.
However, behind major contributions in the second half from freshmen Deuce Turner and Andre Screen, the Bison would find themselves within a possession of either tying or taking the lead against Navy with under three minutes remaining.
But that lead didn’t come to fruition until Newman laid the ball in off an assist from Andrew Funk with a mere 11 seconds left. Newman was fouled on the shot, and the made free throw by the Bison center resulted in a 60-59 lead for the Bison.
However, Davis’ jumper, and his two ensuing free throws following a foul by Funk, brought Navy back for the three-point win.
“I said to the guys after the game, we played 35 minutes and we didn’t have any quality possessions,” said Davis. “We went up by one at the end of the first half (20-19 on a three-point play by Walter Ellis with 3:15 left), and for the next 10 minutes we got one good shot from Funk. It was a waste of 10 minutes.”
Two bright spots in the game for Bucknell were Turner and Screen, who combined to score 18 second-half points for the Bison. Turner finished with a game-high 15 points and three steals, while Screen added 11 points and seven rebounds.
“Turner and Screen did a lot to help (us get back in the game),” said Davis, who thought his team played better than in Saturday’s season-opening loss to Navy in Annapolis, but that they still have to get better across the board.
“I thought in a lot of ways we were better than we were (Saturday), but it wasn’t good enough,” Davis went on to say. “We need to value every possession and play smart.”
Next up for Bucknell is a home game against Lafayette at 4 p.m. Saturday. Coverage will be available on ESPN+.
Navy 63, Bucknell 60at Sojka PavilionNavy (2-0)
Tyler Nelson 2-6 1-3 5; Richard Njoku 3-5 0-0 6; John Carter Jr. 4-12 0-0 10; Greg Summers 2-8 0-0 4; Cam Davis 5-11 7-9 18; Austin Inge 1-3 1-2 4; Daniel Deaver 3-9 0-2 6; Luke Loehr 0-0 0-0 0; Patrick Dorsey 1-3 2-4 4; Jaylen Walker 2-7 0-0 6.
Totals:
23-64 11-20 63.
Bucknell (0-2)
Jake van der Heijden 3-5 0-0 7; Andre Screen 5-9 1-2 11; Walter Ellis 1-10 3-3 5; Andrew Funk 1-5 6-6 9; Xander Rice 1-5 2-2 4; Paul Newman 2-2 3-4 7; Deuce Turner 3-13 9-9 15; Malachi Rhodes 1-1 0-0 2; Alex Timmerman 0-3 0-0 0.
Totals:
17-53 24-26 60.
Halftime: Navy 26-20. 3-point goals: Navy 6-22 (Walker 2-4, Carter Jr. 2-8, Inge 1-1, Davis 1-4, Nelson 0-1, Deaver 0-1, Dorsey 0-1, Summers 0-2), Bucknell 2-19 (van der Heijden 1-3, Funk 1-3, Screen 0-1, Rice 0-1, Timmerman 0-1, Ellis 0-5, Turner 0-5). Fouled out: Screen. Rebounds: Navy 41 (Summers 7), Bucknell 39 (Screen, Ellis 7). Assists: Navy 11 (Davis, Dorsey 3), Bucknell 10 (Rice 3). Total fouls: Navy 21, Bucknell 19. Technicals: None.
