SELINSGROVE — The object of playing in an elimination game is just to survive and advance, and that’s exactly what Warrior Run’s Major Softball All-Stars did on Tuesday.
Warrior Run batted around to score six runs in the second inning, before the team tallied seven combined runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 13-8 victory over Mifflinburg at East Snyder Park and live to see another day.
That day is today as Warrior Run plays Snyder County in another elimination game at 5:30 p.m.
“The girls came together. They had a bad inning there (in the second), but they didn’t hang their heads,” said Warrior Run manager Joe Reigle. “They put the bat on the ball tonight, and they got some runs in.
“I’m just happy overall with our performance tonight,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
Mifflinburg scored three runs in the second inning — all on wild pitches. Mia Reibsome, Ansleigh Thompson and (pinch runner) Brylee Hook scored for Mifflinburg.
Warrior Run responded with six runs in the bottom of the second to take a 6-3 lead, and the team did so without getting a single hit.
Mifflinburg issued six walks to Warrior Run in the second along with committing an error. The miscue alone allowed three runs to come home, plus two runs scored on wild pitches and another run was scored on a fielder’s choice by Kenz Heffner.
A four-run fourth helped Warrior Run take control of the game. An RBI single to left by Kenz Johnson highlighted an inning that also had two runs come home on wild pitches and another on a fielder’s choice by Ainsley Anzulavich.
But Mifflinburg refused to go away as it put three runs on the board in the top of the fifth to cut their deficit to 10-7. An RBI double by Ally Keister along with two more wild pitches fueled the inning.
“We have a very young team and I’m happy with the way they fought. We definitely have things we can work on, but from the entire team we only have two kids we’re going to lose for next year, so (this game) is something to build on,” said Mifflinburg manager Fred Reibsome.
“I was just happy that the girls kept battling, especially in (Saturday’s game against Danville). Danville is good and my girls didn’t give up and they kept fighting. I’m pretty excited about who all we have coming back next year.”
Warrior Run had another response for Mifflinburg as it tacked on three more runs in the fifth to take a 13-7 lead. Sadie Pica and Anzulavich both drew bases-loaded walks before Johnson followed with an RBI single to left.
“The girls came around and started hitting the ball, and they put some runs on the board for us to win the game,” said manager Reigle, whose team benefitted from the insertion of relief pitcher Skye Reigle into the lineup in the second inning.
Skyle Reigle struck out two and limited Mifflinburg to five runs to pick up the victory following 4.1 innings of work.
“All of our pitchers are great, and I can’t take anything away from any of them. But you have good nights and bad nights at this age,” said Warrior Run’s manager. “I thought Skye did great at the beginning, but we just had to switch things up.”
Warrior Run’s manager was also pleased with how his girls closed out the win to advance.
“We were very happy. We were on edge over there, because games with girls this young — in one inning you can rack up a lot of runs,” said manager Reigle. “They pulled together, they made some tough throws and got the outs we needed.”
District 13 Little League
Major Division Softball
Elimination bracket game
at East Snyder Park, Selinsgrove
Warrior Run 13, Mifflinburg 8
Mifflinburg 031 031 — 8-4-1
Warrior Run 060 43x — 13-4-1
Mia Reibsome, MacKenzie Delsite (2) and Avery Reibsome. Caitlin Waltman, Skye Reigle and Kenz Johnson.
WP: Reigle. LP: M. Reibsome.
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Delsite, 2 walks, run scored; A. Reibsome, 2 walks; Rhyann Kurtz, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Ally Keister, 2-for-4, double, run; Tayva Thomas, run; Ava Frye, 2 walks; M. Reibsome, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Ansleigh Thompson, 2 walks, run; Addison Mackley, walk, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Kenz, Heffner, run scored; Reigle, 2-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Lydia Keener, 4 walks, 2 runs; Waltman, walk, 2 runs; Jacey Felix, walk, run; Sadie Pica, walk, RBI; Gia Noviello, 2 walks, 2 runs; Ainsley Anzulavich, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Kenz Johnson, 2-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Elyse Johnson, walk, run.
