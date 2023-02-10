HERSHEY — The Warrior Run coaching of Derrick Zechman, Jeremy Betz, and Aaron Milheim slowly rose off their chairs as Eli Butler closed in on Fort LeBoeuf’s Brody Beers early in the third period in the critical penultimate bout of the Defenders first round meeting with Fort LeBoeuf Thursday afternoon.

Along the sidelines teammates Jalen Hall and Connor Parker crouched expectantly and yelled instructions as Butler tried to hookup a headlock that might produce the pin his team desperately needed. Cameron Milheim, who would follow Butler to the mat, stopped pacing and turned his attention to the mat long enough to see if he could play the role of ultimate hero.

