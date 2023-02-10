HERSHEY — The Warrior Run coaching of Derrick Zechman, Jeremy Betz, and Aaron Milheim slowly rose off their chairs as Eli Butler closed in on Fort LeBoeuf’s Brody Beers early in the third period in the critical penultimate bout of the Defenders first round meeting with Fort LeBoeuf Thursday afternoon.
Along the sidelines teammates Jalen Hall and Connor Parker crouched expectantly and yelled instructions as Butler tried to hookup a headlock that might produce the pin his team desperately needed. Cameron Milheim, who would follow Butler to the mat, stopped pacing and turned his attention to the mat long enough to see if he could play the role of ultimate hero.
This time it was Beers, a sophomore with an unimposing 8-19 record and a guy who had been pinned 14 times this season, who was the savior. Beers, who rolled through an aggressive headlock from Butler in the second period, did it again and single handedly stopped Warrior Run’s determined comeback with a 10-2 major decision over Butler and hand the Bisons, the District 10 runner-up, a hard fought, 33-24, victory over Warrior Run in the first round of the PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament at the Giant Center in Hershey.
“Eli was really close and the effort was there,” Betz said. “He knew what his job was. He needed a pin and he went for broke out there. Anything else didn’t matter,”
With the match starting at 172 pounds, Betz utilized the same strategy he and his staff used to grab a narrow 32-20 win over Canton in the District 4 final at Milton last week, bumping his heavier weights up one weight class with the hope of saving bonus points in a few spots and perhaps grab an unexpected victory along the way. The tactics didn’t work entirely but the Defenders still were in a position to steal a win in their first trip to the state tournament which began in 1999.
Warrior Run fell behind 22-0 after just five bouts had been wrestled and didn’t get their first takedown until Trey Nicholas converted one 40 seconds into his 5-0 shutout of Nikolay Bardwell at 114. Two weights later freshman Tyler Ulrich used a fast start to earn a 9-6 decision for Warrior Run’s second win and Sam Hall limited two-time state place winner Jo Jo Prsybycien to an 8-1 decision at 133. Trailing 29-6 at that point, Warrior Run would need four consecutive pins to pull out a miraculous 30-29 win. Reagan Milheim used a strong arm bar to turn Blake Glass in 3 minutes, 39 seconds for the 19th fall of his freshman season and Kaden Milheim followed with his team-leading 21st fall 37 seconds into the second period of his bout with Jackson Bowers. When Beers won at 152, the Bisons forfeited to Cameron Milheim at 160.
The Defenders, who lost for the first time since falling to Benton, 31-27, on Dec. 20, will wrestle District 3’s West Perry in the consolation bracket at 9 this morning. The Mustangs lost a 31-27 battle with Chestnut Ridge.
Even though the Defenders got off to a slow start in the beginning, Betz felt his guys battled. Isaiah Betz did a good job against state qualifier Conner McChesney in the opening bout that was marked with a bit of controversy because of a clock issue. Betz dropped a 12-4 major and Conner Parker surrendered a first period takedown that was the difference in a 3-2 loss to Ryan Welka at 189. Betz forfeited to second-ranked Danny Church at 215 and then Hunter Hauck, in his first action of the season at heavyweight, nearly had John Duran headed to his back before getting pinned in 1 minute, nine seconds.
“We were a second away from not giving up a major at 172 and I thought the scrap (from Isaiah) was there and we felt we had to squeak one out somewhere between 172 and heavyweight to win and we just didn’t quite get it done there,” Betz said. “At heavyweight we put Hunter out there because he gave up the best chance to get a pin out there. He was close to getting it. When you look at this match, if we had gotten the pins down the stretch, we would have won this match with only six wins, so I thought the guys throughout our lineup did what they had to do for us to win.”
PIAA Class 2A Team Tournament
Fort LeBoeuf 33, Warrior Run 24
172: Conner McChesney (FL) maj. dec. Isaiah Betz, 12-4.
189: Ryan Welka (FL) dec. Conner Parker, 3-2.
215: Dan Church (FL) won by forfeit.
285: John Duran (FL) pinned Hunter Hauck, 1:06.
106: Brady Bowers (FL) dec. Cohen Zechman, 7-1.
113: Trey Nicholas (WR) dec. Nikolay Bardwell, 5-0.
120: Jake Bennett (FL) maj. dec. Gavin Hunter, 16-6.
126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) dec. Noah Cuic, 9-6.
132: Jojo Przybycien (FL) dec. Sam Hall, 8-1.
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) pinned Blake Glass, 3:40.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Jackson Bowers, 2:38.
152: Brody Beers (FL) maj. dec. Eli Butler, 10-2.
160: Cameron Milheim (WR) won by forfeit.
