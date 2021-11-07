MILLERSVILLE — The Bloomsburg University football team survived a wild comeback attempt and defeated Millersville University, 38-35, Saturday afternoon. The Huskies improved to 3-7 for the year, and 2-5 in Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) East play, while the Marauders dropped to 2-8 for the year and 1-6 in conference action.
David LePoidevin finished the game 22-for-30 for 213 yards and four touchdowns while Malik Langley had five catches for 90 yards, and Jones finished the day with 67 yards on seven catches, including two touchdowns. Kaleb Monaco ran for a career-best 163 yards..
Mason Malozzi led the team with eight tackles and one INT, while Martin and senior AJ Simon accounted for the two sacks in the game. Southern Columbia grad Jake Davis finished with three tackles and a 21-yard interception return for the Huskies.
The Huskies wrap up the 2021 season next week as they welcome No. 3 California University of Pennsylvania to Danny Hale Field at Redman Stadium for a noon kick-off.
