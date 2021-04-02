LEWISBURG — Seniors Ella Reish and Roz Noone combined to score 11 goals to lead Lewisburg to a 17-5 Central Susquehanna Girls Lacrosse League victory over Midd-West on Monday.
Reish led all scorers with six goals, but her and Noone weren’t alone in the scoring column.
Theresa Zeh, Tonya Omlor, Talulah Rice, Callie Hoffman, Tori Vonderheid and Olivia Bartlett also netted goals for the Green Dragons, with Hoffman, Vonderheid and Bartlett all getting their first career tallies.
Defensively for Lewisburg (1-0), Lauren Gross and Omlor disrupted Midd-West’s offense with multiple caused turnovers each, plus goalkeeper Keeley Baker made five saves to get the win for the Green Dragons.
Lewisburg next hits the road to play Mifflin County at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys tennis
Mifflinburg 3
Jersey Shore 2
MIFFLINBURG — Wins by both doubles teams, including one by forfeit, propelled the Wildcats to a 3-2 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over the Bulldogs.
First, Ethan Dreese claimed a 6-0, 4-6, 6-0 win over Eli Bower at No. 2 singles.
The No. 1 doubles team of Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger then took a 6-0, 6-0 victory before the No. 2 team of Braden Dietrich and Daytona Walter won by forfeit.
Mifflinburg (2-3) next plays at Williamsport at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
at Mifflinburg
Singles
1. Jackson Stemler (JS) def. Gabe Greb, 6-2, 6-1.
2. Ethan Dreese (Miff) def. Eli Bower, 6-0, 4-6, 6-0.
3. Robert Smith (JS) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 7-5, 6-1.
Doubles
1. Kellen Beck-Adam Snayberger (Miff) def. Connor Cornelius-John Morris, 6-0, 6-0.
2. Braden Dietrich-Daytona Walter (Miff) won by forfeit.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled for Thursday were postponed by inclement weather. Make-up dates are listed after the event.
Baseball
Williamsport at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 19
Softball
Milton at Central Mountain, postponed to 4:30 p.m. May 18
Lewisburg at Hughesville, postponed to 4:30 p.m. April 12
Midd-West at Mifflinburg, postponed to 4:30 p.m. April 12
Boys lacrosse
Lewisburg at Shikellamy, cancelled
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at Milton, postponed to 4 p.m. April 9
Boys/girls track and field
Breslin Relays, postponed to 2 p.m. April 9
