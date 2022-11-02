Baseball
Postseason Baseball GlanceWORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)Philadelphia 2, Houston 1
Friday, Oct. 28: Philadelphia 6, Houston 5, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 29: Houston 5, Philadelphia 2 Monday, Oct. 31: Houston at Philadelphia, ppd. Tuesday, Nov. 1: Philadelphia 7, Houston 0 Wednesday, Nov. 2: Houston (Javier 11-9) at Philadelphia (Nola 11-13), 8:03 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 3: Houston at Philadelphia (Syndergaard 10-10), 8:03 p.m. x-Saturday, Nov. 5: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m. x-Sunday, Nov. 6: Philadelphia at Houston, 8:03 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 10 9 1 0 18 45 26 Buffalo 9 6 3 0 12 37 25 Tampa Bay 10 6 4 0 12 32 31 Florida 10 5 4 1 11 30 31 Detroit 9 4 3 2 10 28 32 Montreal 10 5 5 0 10 28 31 Toronto 10 4 4 2 10 27 30 Ottawa 9 4 5 0 8 33 31
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 10 7 3 0 14 36 25 N.Y. Rangers 11 6 3 2 14 32 31 Carolina 9 6 2 1 13 29 25 Philadelphia 9 5 2 2 12 24 22 N.Y. Islanders 10 6 4 0 12 36 25 Washington 11 5 4 2 12 32 32 Pittsburgh 10 4 4 2 10 37 35 Columbus 10 3 7 0 6 26 44
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 10 6 3 1 13 33 23 Winnipeg 9 5 3 1 11 26 25 Minnesota 10 5 4 1 11 35 36 Chicago 10 4 4 2 10 32 34 Colorado 9 4 4 1 9 29 27 Arizona 9 3 5 1 7 26 36 Nashville 10 3 6 1 7 26 36 St. Louis 8 3 5 0 6 19 30
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 11 9 2 0 18 35 19 Edmonton 10 7 3 0 14 41 32 Seattle 11 5 4 2 12 38 38 Los Angeles 12 6 6 0 12 43 47 Calgary 8 5 3 0 10 28 25 Anaheim 10 3 6 1 7 30 48 San Jose 12 3 8 1 7 33 44 Vancouver 10 2 6 2 6 30 40 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Buffalo 8, Detroit 3 Carolina 3, Washington 2, SO Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1
Tuesday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 1, Philadelphia 0, OT Tampa Bay 4, Ottawa 3 Vegas 3, Washington 2, OT Minnesota 4, Montreal 1 Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5, OT Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2 N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1 Seattle 5, Calgary 4 Edmonton 7, Nashville 4 New Jersey 5, Vancouver 2 Arizona 3, Florida 1 Anaheim 6, San Jose 5, SO
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Toronto, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Vegas at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Seattle at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Chicago, 8:30 p.m. Nashville at Calgary, 9 p.m. New Jersey at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Anaheim at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Dallas at Arizona, 10 p.m. Florida at San Jose, 10:30 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Columbus vs. Colorado at Nokia Arena, 1 p.m. Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 4 2 .667 — Toronto 4 3 .571 ½ Philadelphia 4 4 .500 1 New York 3 3 .500 1 Brooklyn 2 6 .250 3
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 4 3 .571 — Washington 3 4 .429 1 Charlotte 3 4 .429 1 Miami 3 5 .375 1½ Orlando 1 7 .125 3½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 6 0 1.000 — Cleveland 5 1 .833 1 Chicago 4 4 .500 3 Indiana 3 5 .375 4 Detroit 2 6 .250 5
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
San Antonio 5 2 .714 — New Orleans 4 2 .667 ½ Memphis 4 3 .571 1 Dallas 3 3 .500 1½ Houston 1 7 .125 4½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Portland 5 1 .833 — Utah 6 2 .750 — Minnesota 4 4 .500 2 Denver 4 3 .571 1½ Oklahoma City 4 3 .571 1½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 6 1 .857 — Golden State 3 5 .375 3½ L.A. Clippers 3 4 .429 3 Sacramento 2 4 .333 3½ L.A. Lakers 1 5 .167 4½ ___
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 118, Washington 111 Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108 Toronto 139, Atlanta 109 Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109 Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108 Utah 121, Memphis 105 L.A. Clippers 95, Houston 93
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago 108, Brooklyn 99 Miami 116, Golden State 109 Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108 Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
Wednesday’s Games
Washington at Philadelphia, 6 p.m. Atlanta at New York, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. Detroit at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 8 p.m. Toronto at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Utah at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Memphis at Portland, 10 p.m. New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Orlando, 7 p.m. Denver at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Brooklyn at Washington, 7 p.m. Cleveland at Detroit, 7 p.m. Miami at Indiana, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Chicago at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Memphis, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8:30 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Milwaukee at Minnesota, 10 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Utah at L.A. Lakers, 10:30 p.m.
TransactionsFOOTBALLNational Football League
ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. ATLANTA FALCONS — Traded S Dean Marlowe to Buffalo in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. Traded WR Calvin Ridley to Jacksonville. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Traded LB Roquan Smith to Chicago in exchange for LB A.J. Klein and a 2023 second-round and fifth-round draft pick. Reinstated OLBs Tyus Bowser from the physically unable to perform list (PUP) and David Ojabo from the non-football injury list (NFI) to the active roster. BUFFALO BILLS — Acquired RB Nyheim Hines from Indianapolis in exchange for RB Zack Moss and a conditional 2023 sixth-round draft pick which could become a fifth-round pick. Reinstated CB Xavier Rhodes to the practice squad and CB TreDavious White from the physically unable to perform lies (PUP) to the active roster. Released DT Brandin Bryant and WR Isaiah Hodgins from the active roster and CB Jordan Miller from the practice squad. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Re-signed LB Joel Iyiegvuniwe and signed RB Nate McCrary to the practice squad. Released RB John Lovett and DB Gavin Heslop. CHICAGO BEARS — Acquired WR Chase Claypool from Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2023 second-round draft pick pending a physical. Waived WR Isaiah Coulter. DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived NT Trysten Hill. DENVER BRONCOS — Signed OLB Zach McCloud to the practice squad. Traded OLB Bradley Chubb and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick to Miami in exchange for RB Chase Edmonds, a 2023 first-round and a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. Waived RB Devine Ozigbo. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released RB Patrick Taylor from the active roster and LB Kobe Jones from the practice squad. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed LB Buddy Johnson to the practice squad. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Fired offensive coordinator Marcus Brady. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Traded CB Rashad Fenton to Atlanta in exchange for a 2023 seventh-round draft pick. Reinstated CB Trent McDuffie from injured reserve to the active roster. Signed WR Dazz Newsome to the practice squad. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Liam Eichenberg on injured reserve. Reinstated OL Austin Jackson to the active roster from injured reserve. Released QB Reid Sinnett from the practice squad. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Traded a 2023 second-round and a 2024 third-round draft pick in exchange for TE T.J. Hockenson, a 2023 fourth-round pick and a 2024 conditional fourth round pick. Placed TE Irv Smith Jr. on injured reserve. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Hayden Howerton and P Michael Palardy to the practice squad. Released DL Ron’Dell Carter and K Tristan Vizcaino from the practice squad. NEW ORLEAN SAINTS — Waived CB Bryce Thompson. NEW YORK JETS — Traded DE Jacob Martin and a 2024 fifth-round draft pick to Denver in exchange for a 2024 fourth-round draft pick. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Traded RB Jeff Wilson to Miami in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick, pending a physical. Released DT Akeem Spence. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed WR Laquon Treadwell to the practice squad. Released WR J.J. Arcega-Whiteside from the practice squad and CB Sidney Jones from the active roster. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived OL Fred Johnson. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Traded CB William Jackson III to Pittsburgh.
HOCKEYNational Hockey League
