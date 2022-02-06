Selinsgrove 29
TURBOTVILLE — Emily McKee scored a game-high 18 points and the Defenders allowed the Seals just 12 second-half points en route to a win Saturday in Turbotville
Alayna Wilkins added eight for Warrior Run (6-13).
The Defenders are back in action Tuesday at home with Hughesville.
Warrior Run 34, Selinsgrove 29Saturday at Warrior Run
Selinsgrove 8 9 6 6 — 29 Warrior Run 12 3 10 9 — 34
Selinsgrove (13-4) 29
Delaney Parker 1 0-0 2, Avery DeFazio 2 4-6 10, Lydia Geipel 0 1-2 1, Haylee Nava 2 2-2 8, Cierra Adams 2 4-4 8; Murphy O’Brien 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Latsha 0 0-0 0; Mackenzie Bailor 0 0-0 0; Shaela Kruskie 0 0-0 0. Totals 7 11-14 29.
3-point goals:
DeFazio 2, Nava 2.
Warrior Run (6-13) 34
Leah Grow 1 0-1 3, Alexis Hudson 2 0-0 4, Alayna Wilkins 3 0-0 8, Lilly Wertz 0 1-2 1, Sienna Dunkleberger 0 0-1 0, Emily McKee 7 3-4 18; Tora Kolstad 0 0-0 0; Peyton Meehan 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 4-8 34.
3-point goals:
Wilkins 2, Grow, McKee.
Meadowbrook Chr. 43
Cowanesque Valley 28
WESTFIELD — The Lady Lions roared to an early lead and never looked back en route to a convincing win at Cowanesque Valley.
Kailey Devlin scored a game-high 24 points for Meadowbrook (10-9) and Madi McNeal added eight.
Meadowbrook hosts Juniata Christian Tuesday.
Meadowbrook Christian 43, Cowanesque Valley 28Saturday at Cowanesque Valley
Meadowbrook Christian 18 12 5 8 — 43 CowanesqueValley 5 13 6 4 — 28
Meadowbrook Christian (10-9) 43
Kailey Devlin 11 3-3 24, Audrey Millet 2 0-0 4, Alayna Smith 1 1-2 3, Emily Baney 1 0-0 2, Madi McNeal 3 0-0 8; Emma George 0 0-0 0; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 4-5 43.
3-point goals:
McNeal 2, Devlin.
Cowanesque Valley (1-14) 28
Maddie Millard 0 2-4 2, Ashley Woodring 2 1-1 5, Ella Churchill 2 0-0 4, Mak Surine 2 0-0 4, Lily Vergeron 1 0-2 3, Paisley Nudd 3 1-4 8, Logan Hamilton 1 0-2 2; Renee Abbott 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 4-15 28.
3-point goals:
Nudd, Vergeron.
Central Columbia 34
Lewisburg 21
ALMEDIA — Emmie Rowe scored a game-high 14 points as Central Columbia topped Lewisburg Saturday in Columbia County.
Sydney Bolinsky, Elsa Fellon and Sophie Kilbride each had six to lead Lewisburg (7-11).
Lewisburg is home with Shikellamy on Tuesday.
Central Columbia 34, Lewisburg 21Saturday at Central Columbia
Lewisburg 4 4 6 7 — 21 Central Columbia 8 9 6 11 — 34
Lewisburg (7-11) 21
Sydney Bolinsky 3 0-0 6, Elsa Fellon 3 0-3 6, Sophie Kilbride 2 2-2 6, Anna Baker 0 1-2 1, Keeley Baker 1 0-0 2; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Maria Bozella 0 0-0 0. Totals 9 3-7 21.
3-point goals:
None.
Central Columbia (16-4) 34
Haley Bull 2 0-0 4, Ava Klingerman 0 0-2 0, Alyx Flick 1 0-0 2, Emmie Rowe 7 0-0 14, Caitlyn Weatherill 3 0-0 8, Maddy Blake 3 0-2 6; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Maggie Vandermark 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 0-4 34.
3-point goals:
Weatherill 2.
Hughesville 36
Mifflinburg 31
HUGHESVILLE — A furious Mifflinburg rally couldn’t overcome a slow start as Hughesville held off the visiting Wildcats Saturday.
Ella Shuck had a team-best 15 and Elizabeth Sheesley added eight for Mifflinburg (6-12).
Mifflinburg is at Shamokin Tuesday.
Hughesville 36, Mifflinburg 31Saturday at Hughesville
Mifflinburg 1 10 14 6 — 31 Hughesville 13 5 8 10 — 36
Hughesville (9-9) 36
Hailey Poust 2 0-0 4; Ava Snyder 1 2-5 4; Breanna Bobak 1 1-2 3; Alii Anstadt 4 4-5 12; Grace Pysher 3 0-0 8; Sara Stroup 2 0-0 5; Hailey Sherwood 0 0-0 0; Kayleigh Rooker 0 0-0 0. Totals 13 7-12 36.
3-point goals:
Pysher 2, Stroup.
Mifflinburg (6-12) 31
Ella Shuck 5 1-2 15; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Meg Shively 2 1-2 6; Elizabeth Sheesley 3 1-2 8; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0. Totals 11 3-6 31.
3-point goals:
Shuck 4, Sheesley, Shively.
Boys basketball
Milton 66
Warrior Run 44
TURBOTVILLE — Jace Brandt had a game-high 16 and Xzavier Minium added 11 as Milton rode a strong first half past Warrior Run in Turbotville.
Dillan Guinn-Bailey and Austin Gainer each added eight for the Black Panthers (12-8).
Mason Sheesley had 12 to lead the Defenders (1-19) and Cooper Wilkins added 11.
Warrior Run is at Montgomery Monday while Milton is at Hughesville on Wednesday.
Milton 66, Warrior Run 44 Saturday at Warrior Run
Milton 17 19 23 7 — 66 Warrior Run 9 8 12 15 —44
Milton (12-8) 36
Carter Lllley 1 0-0 2; Nevin Carrier 3 0-0 6; Austin Gainer 3 0-0 8; Dlllan Guinn-Balley 4 0-0 8; Jace Brandt 7 1-4 16; Xzavier Minium 4 2-2 11; Luke DeLong 1 0-0 3; Ashton Krall 1 0-0 2; Nigel Hunter 3 1-1 9; Joel Langdon 0 1-2 1; Dale Mitchell 0 0-0 0; Isaiah Day 0 0-0 0; Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0; Rylin Scott 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-9 66.
3-point goals:
Gainer 2, Hunter 2, Brandt, DeLong, Minium.
Warrior Run (1-19) 44
Carter Marr 0 1-2 1; Nathan Axtman 3 2-7 8; Cooper Wilkins 4 2-4 11; Mason Sheesley 4 2-4 12; Gavin Gorton 2 0-1 4; Ryan Newton 4 0-0 8; Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Mason Hulsizer 0 0-0 0; Jared Silvers 0 0-0 0; Camden Yoder 0 0-0 0; Damien Brown 0 0-0 0. Totals 17 7-18 44.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 2, Wilkins.
Shamokin 58
Lewisburg 46
SHAMOKIN — Jacob Hernandez and Joey Martin each scored 13, but Shamokin held off Lewisburg Saturday in Shamokin.
Lewisburg (13-3) also got nine from Forrest Zelechoski.
Shamokin (12-6) was paced by Colin Seedor and Joe Hile, both of whom finished with 14.
Lewisburg hosts Montoursville on Tuesday.
Shamokin 58, Lewisburg 46Saturday at Shamokin
Lewisburg 10 11 12 13 — 46 Shamokin 13 13 18 14 — 58
Lewisburg (13-3) 46
Jacob Hernandez 5 3-3 13, Forrest Zelechoskl 4 0-0 9, Joey Martin 5 3-3 13, Cam Michaels 3 0-0 6, Henry Harrison 2 0-0 5; Khashaun Akins 0 0-0 0; Jack Blough 0 0-0 0; Devin Bodden 0 0-0 0. Totals 19 6-6 46.
3-point goals
: Harrison, Zelechoski.
Shamokin (12-6) 58
Cayan Miecieckl 3 0-0 6, Joe Hile 5 0-0 14, Joey Tarr 4 3-4 14, Case Lichty 1 0-0 2, Colin Seedor 6 2-3 14, Jenssyn Shuey 4 0-0 8; Cameron Annis 0 0-0 0; Dominic Michaels 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 5-7 58.
3-point goals:
Hile 4, Tarr 3.
Central Mountain 47
Mifflinburg 42
MIFFLINBURG — Central Mountain held the Wildcats to just two fourth-quarter points and that proved to be the difference as the visitors rallied past the homestanding Wildcats Saturday.
Ethan Bomgardner had a game-high 19 points for Mifflinburg (10-6).
Mifflinburg hosts Selinsgrove Wednesday.
Central Mountain 47, Mifflinburg 42Saturday at Mifflinburg
Central Mountain 14 11 8 14 — 47 Mifflinburg 11 11 18 2 — 42
Central Mountain 47
Jack Hanna 5 1-2 12, Hayden Pardoe 4 0-0 9, Brett Gerlach 2 0-0 4, Cayde McCloskey 4 5-6 14, Ashton Probst 2 0-0 4, Levi Schlesinger 1 2-2 4; Essex Taylor 0 0-0 0; Owen Persun 0 0-0 0; Hunter Hoy 0 0-0 0. Totals 18 8-10 47.
3-point goals:
Hanna, McCloskey, Pardoe.
Mifflinburg (10-6) 42
Jarret Foster 3 0-0 9, Tyler Relgel 2 0-0 4, Lane Yoder 1 0-0 2, Cannon Griffith 2 2-2 6, Carter Breed 1 0-0 2, Ethan Bomgardner 9 1-2 19. Totals 18 3-4 42.
3-point goals:
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.