MIDDLEBURG — Midd-West has had Milton’s number on the soccer pitch over the years, but coach Eric Yoder was looking for a better effort from his team against the Mustangs in Thursday’s District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal.
Sadly, that didn’t happen.
No. 3 Midd-West blew open a tight game at the half with six second-half goals to cruise to an 8-0 victory over No. 6 Milton at a wet and soggy Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
“The game was disappointing to say the least, but we’ll be all right,” said Yoder, whose team has suffered its share of losses (some lopsided) to Midd-West, including a 5-0 defeat to the Mustangs in last year’s district semifinals.
A crucial mistake by Milton (12-5) early in the game led to the first goal for Midd-West (13-3-1).
The Black Panthers’ Trent Strous tripped up Nick Eppley, the Mustangs’ leading scorer this season, in the box to set up a penalty kick. Stefan Leitzel took the shot and he didn’t miss to give Midd-West the lead 11:23 into the game.
Two and a half minutes later the Mustangs scored again as Nolan Stahl scored off a combined assist from Owen Solomon and Preston Arbogast.
“I thought we played okay in the first half, but then we just completely fell apart,” said Yoder. “Yeah, the penalty kick (hurt) and Midd-West scored two quick goals, but I felt like we kind of recovered and played a good (rest of) the first half.”
But that all changed in a blink of an eye in the second half when Easton Erb volleyed in a pass from Arbogast with just 47 seconds off the clock.
Erb’s goal opened the floodgates for the Mustangs as they added goals in the 43rd and 48th minutes of the game to go up 5-0.
The fourth goal was scored by Eppley off a corner kick by Arbogast, while the fifth came from Kynn Loss off an assist by Stahl.
“(When) they scored within a minute of the second half, we just lost our heart and that’s unfortunate,” said Yoder, whose team was also dealing with an injury to one of his key players.
“Our goalkeeper (Tyler Flederbach) was injured. He hurt his back right before the game started, and he was completely tight and could barely move,” added Milton’s coach. “I’m not making excuses, but that didn’t help (and we don’t have a backup).”
A few minutes later Eppley scored again before Noah Romig connected on a penalty kick and Nathan Hartman found the back of the net to make the game a blowout and send Midd-West into a semifinal contest against Wellsboro next week.
And with just three seniors playing their final game for Milton on Thursday, including Flederbach, coach Yoder hopes the loss inspires and motivates his returning players for next year.
The Black Panthers top three scorers all return next season. They include juniors Carter Lilley and Conner Smith, plus sophomore Evan Yoder.
“We’re proud of the season, but not that game,” said coach Yoder. “We won’t be proud of the game, but we have some inspiration for the offseason.
“I believe the game will motivate them for sure. It’ll motivate us as coaches, and I’m sure the players will be motivated too,” added Milton’s coach.
District 4 Class 2A Quarterfinal
at Sports Boosters Athletic Park
Midd-West 8, Milton 0
First half
MW-Stefan Leitzel, penalty kick, 28:37. MW-Nolan Stahl, assist Owen Solomon and Preston Arbogast, 26:03.
Second half
MW-Easton Erb, assist Arbogast, 39:13. MW-Nick Eppley, assist Arbogast (corner kick), 37:02. MW-Kynn Loss, assist Stahl, 31:34. MW-Eppley, unassisted, 27:00. MW-Noah Romig, penalty kick, 13:47. MW-Nathan Hartman, assist Romig, 11:35.
Shots: Midd-West, 18-1; Corners: Midd-West, 5-3; Saves: Midd-West, Josh Horst, 1; Milton, Tyler Flederbach, 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.