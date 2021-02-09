UNIVERSITY PARK — USA Wrestling, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee have collectively decided that the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling, originally scheduled for April 4-5, 2020, will not be held at the Bryce Jordan Center.
USA Wrestling and Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics worked to reschedule the event in 2021. However, a decision to relocate the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling was made due to a variety of factors, including current COVID-19 health and safety guidelines and the desire to provide the ability to accommodate all of the participants, staff and fans.
In addition to the announcement of the relocation of this year’s U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling, USA Wrestling, Penn State Intercollegiate Athletics and the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee announced Penn State and the Bryce Jordan Center will host the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Wrestling Trials.
USA Wrestling is currently in negotiations to secure a new location for the competition, targeting the early April 2021 time frame. USA Wrestling expects that it will be able to finalize this arrangement in the near future.
The decision to relocate the event will not impact the competitions which serve as qualifiers for the 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Wrestling, as set in the approved USA Wrestling Athlete Selection Procedures for the 2020 Olympic Games in men’s freestyle, women’s freestyle and Greco-Roman.
Updated event information will be shared by USA Wrestling as soon as possible.
Penn State-Iowa wrestling match postponed
UNIVERSITY PARK — Penn State’s wrestling match against Iowa scheduled for Friday has been postponed due to COVID-19 concerns within Iowa’s program. The institutions will work with the Big Ten Conference to identify rescheduling options.
