LEWISBURG — The bats finally got going for Lewisburg’s softball team in Monday’s Heartland-II matchup against Southern Columbia.
And that spelled bad news for a Tigers team dealing with some injuries.
Lewisburg batted around and scored nine runs in the fourth inning to roll for a 13-2, six-inning victory over Southern at the Pawling Sports Complex.
The Green Dragons picked up their first win of the season to improve to 1-2, while the Tigers fall to 0-3.
“We’ve been struggling the first couple of innings of the last couple of games getting any kind of production, and once we got to the top of the order there in the fourth, we finally just let loose,” said Lewisburg coach Ken Wagner.
“It’s about time (we had an inning like that), but I was talking to the girls (after the game) that we got to come prepared from the first inning and go get them. We can’t wait until the fourth, fifth or sixth inning to score 10, 15 runs. We got to do that right off the bat.”
Southern, however, carried a 2-1 lead into the fourth after the Tigers scored twice in the first inning.
With one out, Jenson Purnell singled and Emily Brent doubled. Then after another out, Natasha Corley hit an infield single to deep short that that plated both runners.
“We felt good, but we also talked about how we have to keep grinding away – those were the only runs we scored,” said Southern coach Don Hunt.
Back-to-back doubles by Kimberly Shannon and Ryan Brouse put a run on the board for Lewisburg in the second, but that was just a precursor for the fourth.
A leadoff double by Sydney Bolinsky began the hit parade, and that was followed by an RBI single from Makayla Huff began and a three-run home run to left-center by Carley Wagner.
And once the order turned over and Shannon came up to bat again, the sophomore (and state champion swimmer) drove a two-run blast over the fence in left to give the Green Dragons an 11-2 lead.
“I think you’re going to see a lot of (us hitting home runs) this year. We have a lot of good hitters on the team,” said coach Wagner. “We have eight or nine girls who can hit the ball out of the park, and as long as they keep that up, we should be in good shape this year.”
Southern, which put runners on base in every inning but the second, got a leadoff single by Macie Buhay in fourth, but a 4-3 double play took care of that.
Buhay and Jenson Purnell led the Tigers with 2-for-3 days at the plate.
The Tigers also put two runners on in the fifth and sixth innings (including on an error by Lewisburg in the sixth), but Shannon (3-for-3, double, 4 runs, 2 RBI), who entered in relief of starter Alexis Walter in the sixth, picked up two strikeouts and a groundout to end the threat.
“A lot of these girls have been playing since they were 6,7 or 8 years old, so it takes a lot to rattle them,” said coach Wagner. “They typically won’t fall apart on a play on a small thing like (an error), so they just regrouped and got the next two outs.”
In the other dugout, coach Hunt lamented about his team’s lack of production on the day after the Tigers left six runners on base.
“There were too many times where we left two on base and we couldn’t get that two-out hit,” said Hunt. “We had a couple of little base running blunders that didn’t help, and the next thing you know you’re down by six, seven or eight runs.
“Three games in and we’re learning, but it’s a tough week (coming up),” added Hunt.
Coming up this week Southern has Montoursville today, Central Columbia on Thursday and Lourdes Regional on Saturday.
“It’s a tough week, and every one of them has really good pitching,” said Hunt. “You like to think (this game will wake the girls up), but we have some injury problems, and we don’t exactly have our full nine right now, so we’re just trying to find a way through and get healthy.”
Lewisburg is off until next week when the Green Dragons play at Loyalsock on Tuesday.
Lewisburg 13, Southern Columbia 2 (6 innings)
at Lewisburg
Southern 200 000 – 2-7-1
Lewisburg 010 903 – 13-10-1
Avery Konyar, Kate Waltman (5) and Emily Brent. Alexis Walter, Kimmy Shannon (6) and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Walter. LP: Konyar.
Top Southern Columbia hitters: Konyar, 1-for-3; Jenson Purnell, 2-for-3, run scored; Emily Brent, 1-for-2, double, walk, run; Waltman, walk; Natasha Corley, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Macie Buhay, 2-for-3.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, 1-for-2, HR (4th, 2 on), 2 walks, 3 RBI; Erin Field, walk; Rylee Dyroff, 1-for-3, double, walk, run, run scored; Walter, 1-for-4, run; Bolinsky, 2-for-4, double, 2 runs, RBI; Kimmy Shannon, 3-for-3, HR (4th, 1 on), double, 4 runs, 2 RBIs; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-2, double, 2 walks, 2 runs; Whitney Berge, 3 RBI, run; Makayla Huff, 2-for-4, double, 3 RBI, run.
