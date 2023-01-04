MONTOURSVILLE - Warrior Run may not have had a whole lot of success in the lightweight bouts against Montoursville in Tuesday's nonleague scrap, but the Defenders more than made up for it in the middleweights on up.
The Defenders reeled off seven consecutive wins from 138 to 215 pounds to come back and beat the Warriors, 31-20.
With the match starting at 106, Montoursville took a 14-3 lead following the fifth bout of the night.
An 11-2 major decision by Reagan Milheim at 138 began the comeback for Warrior Run, which followed with pins from Cameron Milheim at 160 and Cole Shupp at 189.
Warrior Run next hosts Milton in a nonleague match at 7 p.m. Jan. 10.
Warrior Run 31, Montoursville 20
at Montoursville
106: Aristotelis Bobotas (M) dec. Cohen Zechman, 9-4.
113: Conner Lagier (M) dec. Trey Nicholas, 4-2.
120: Branden Wentzel (M) tech. fall Gavin Hunter, 20-5.
126: Tyler Ulrich (WR) dec. David Kennedy, 7-4.
132: Cole Johnson (M) dec. Samuel Hall, 2-1.
138: Reagan Milheim (WR) maj. dec. Blaize Vogel, 11-2.
145: Kaden Milheim (WR) dec. Gage Wentzel, 4-3.
152: Eli Butler (WR) dec. Owen Kleinman, 9-5.
160: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Cayman Daugherty, 3:07.
172: Isaiah Betz (WR) dec. Hunter Miller, 5-1.
189: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Luke Steinbacher, 3:31.
215: Connor Parker (WR) dec. Cole Yonkin, 4-3.
285: Landon Morehart (M) pinned Peyton Snyder, 1:59.
Girls basketball
Jersey Shore 44,
Lewisburg 37
JERSEY SHORE - A low-scoring second quarter doomed the Green Dragons, who scored just four points in the period to relinquish their lead and fall to the Bulldogs in the Heartland-I contest.
Freshman Maddy Moyers paced Lewisburg (5-2, 0-1 HAC-I) 12 points, plus Sophie Kilbride added nine points, nine rebounds, four steals and three assists.
The Green Dragons, who trailed the Bulldogs (4-2) 17-14 at the half, next play at Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Jersey Shore 44, Lewisburg 37
At Jersey Shore
Lewisburg 10 4 13 10 – 37
Jersey Shore 8 9 15 12 – 44
Lewisburg (5-2) 37
Maddie Materne 0 1-2 1; Sydney Bolinsky 2 1-2 5; Maddy Moyers 6 0-1 12; Elsa Fellon 1 0-0 2; Sophie Kilbride 4 0-2 9; Teagan Osunde 2 0-0 4; Addy Shedleski 0 0-0 0; Keeley Baker 2 0-0 4. Totals: 17 2-7 37.
3-point goals: Kilbride.
Jersey Shore (4-2) 44
Peyton Dincher 10 2-2 23; Sophie Stover 0 0-0 0; Rayne Herritt 0 0-0 0; Calyn Scholl 1 0-0 2; Joselyn McCracken 3 6-10 12; Celia Shemory 1 1-2 3; Rachel Lorson 1 0-0 2; Jaymison Stellfox 0 2-2 2. Totals: 16 11-16 44.
3-point goals: Dincher.
Central Columbia 54,
Mifflinburg 22
ALMEDIA - The Wildcats got off to a slow start and suffered their third straight loss as they fell to the Blue Jays in the Heartland-II contest.
Ella Shuck tallied 10 points and had six rebounds to lead Mifflinburg (4-4), which trailed Central (9-2) 27-11 at the half.
Mifflinburg next plays at Shamokin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Columbia 54, Mifflinburg 22
At Central Columbia
Mifflinburg 2 9 2 9 – 22
Central 12 15 14 13 - 54
Mifflinburg (4-4) 22
Ella Shuck 3 4-4 10; Elizabeth Sheesley 0 0-0 0; Emily McCahan 1 1-2 3; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 2; Jayda Tilghman 2 0-0 4; Natalie Osborne 1 0-0 3. Totals: 8 5-6 22.
3-point goals: Osborne.
Central (9-2) 54
Haley Bull 3 0-0 6; Ava Klingerman 0 0-0 0; Alyx Flick 2 0-0 5; Emmie Rowe 5 2-5 12; Caitlyn Weatherill 5 2-3 15; Avery Kissinger 1 1-2 3; Lindsey Bull 2 1-2 7; Kierstin Radzwick 2 0-0 4; Madelyn Blake 1 0-2 2. Totals: 22 6-13 54.
3-point goals: Weatherill 3, Bull 2, Flick.
Hughesville 47,
Warrior Run 26
TURBOTVILLE - The Defenders just couldn't get their offense going against the Spartans, who jumped out to a big lead and rolled to the Heartland-III victory.
Alexis Hudson tallied 10 points to lead Warrior Run (4-6), which saw its three-game winning streak come to an end against Hughesville (7-3).
Warrior Run next plays at Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Hughesville 47, Warrior Run 26
at Warrior Run
Hughesville 19 12 12 4 - 47
Warrior Run 7 6 7 6 - 26
Hughesville (7-3) 47
Ava Snyder 2 2-2 6; Alli Anstadt 10 1-3 21; Vivian Draper 2 1-3 5; Breanna Bobak 3 3-3 9; Lucy Meyers 2 1-4 3; Sara Stroup 0 0-0 0; Alissa Hoffman 1 0-0 3; Kylie Temple 0 0-0 0; Allyssa King 0 0-0 0; Sadia Ammar-Khodja 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-15 47.
3-point goals: Hoffman.
Warrior Run (4-6) 26
Mara Woland 1 1-2 4; Liana Dion 0 0-0 0; Alexis Hudson 4 0-0 10; Kelsey Hoffman 1 0-0 2; Peyton Meehan 1 0-0 2; Lilly Wertz 0 0-0 0; Chloe Burden 0 0-0 0; Sienna Dunkleberger 4 0-0 8; Callie Ulmer 0 0-0 0; Abby Evans 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 1-2 26.
3-point goals: Hudson 2, Woland.
JV score: Hughesville, 31-17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.