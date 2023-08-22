Excitement to get the 2023 Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference season started is shared by coaches from the three teams in The Standard-Journal coverage area, but challenges await each squad this year.
There will be some rebuilding going on at Mifflinburg, while Lewisburg suffered some major graduation losses, but Milton returns the bulk of its players from a year ago.
Lewisburg
The Green Dragons were the only team to reach the District 4 playoffs in 2022, but the loss of five starters has given Lewisburg a young and inexperienced squad.
“I’m very excited to start our season; we have a super young team with many players looking to step up into a varsity role. The girls have been working hard in the offseason,” said Lewisburg coach Sam Harer.
“Our goals are to have my players gain varsity match experience, and to improve each and every individual. We are in a rebuild year, and we’re looking to find out who we are.
Senior Erin Lowthert is the lone returning starter for Lewisburg, which is looking to build off last year’s postseason appearance – the team’s first since 2014.
“Last season was great making team districts for the first time since 2014, and I feel that will motivate the younger players to work hard and take tennis seriously,” said Harer.
Lowthert played at No. 2 doubles last year, but she’ll be moving up to the No. 1 spot this year.
Joining Lowthert in the starting lineup will be fellow senior Diana Zheng, plus sophomore Christina Zheng and freshman Dayssi Weis.
“Diana and Christina both have some varsity playing experience from last year,” said Harer. “Weis has some talent. Last year in 8th grade Weis decided not to play soccer to focus on tennis.”
In the HAC-II, Lewisburg will have to deal with Central Columbia and Hughesville, who both bring back plenty of players.
“Division II is very challenging. Every team is good, and hopefully with a young team we can at least be competitive,” said Harer.
Mifflinburg
With the return of three starters, and eight players overall, the Wildcats will be able to put a full team on the courts this season for the first time in the last few years.
However, Mifflinburg will still be a work in progress in 2023, and head coach Matt Wells is looking for some improvement out of his girls as the year progresses.
“We are very excited to start up our season. We are a very young team, so this will definitely be a building year for us. There will be a lot of growth along the way, which is always awesome to see,” said Wells.
“We recruited hard (in the offseason) to help build up our numbers from last year, and the results paid off.”
The return of seniors Reyna Kirick and Kaylee Swartzlander, as well as junior Morgan Traver, will be depended upon to lead the team’s growth and be leaders to the younger players.
“Our key (to the season) will be our returning players. They have a year under their belts that they can use to help build expectations with the new members and show them the ropes,” said Wells.
“We have to gain experience and grow to be successful (to be successful this year). Our younger players bring good attitudes and flexibility to the team.”
Milton
With a new head coach in Devin Esch leading the team this year, plus the return of the bulk of the lineup from a year ago, optimism is high for the Black Panthers heading into the start of HAC-I play.
“I’m excited to begin my high school coaching career with the Milton girls tennis team. We have a great group of girls, almost all of which are returning players, and we are looking forward to a productive and busy season,” said Esch.
“We are looking to build upon last season’s results and improve our skills on the court. As the girls become better and more strategic players, we hope to see the score-lines changing in our favor.”
Leading the way for Milton is a quartet of seniors: Jordyn Hackenberg, Lydia Crawford, Abigail Kitchen and Aubree Carl, who all saw considerable time in the starting lineup a year ago.
That experience should serve the Black Panthers well this year, according to Esch.
“With many returning players, we are hoping to build upon last year’s results. Many of the girls have played doubles together, and an additional year of building that partner chemistry on the doubles court should be beneficial to us this year. The girls are motivated and ready to get the season started!” said Esch.
“After losing two starters last year to graduation, we will have some changes in our lineup. Adapting between singles and doubles will be a big key to the success of our team this year.”
And according to Esch, the biggest keys to the team this year are improved fitness, footwork, and strategy in both singles and doubles.
“As a new coach at Milton, I’m excited to see which players step up and stand out in practices and matches,” he said.
Lewisburg Green Dragons
Coach: Sam Harer, 6th season.
Assistant coach: Andre Berger.
Last year’s record: 9-9; District 4 team qualifier.
Key graduation losses: Elsa Fellon, Grace Bruckhart, Katelyn Beers, Sonja Johnson, Serena DeCosmo.
Returning starter: Erin Lowthert, sr.
Remaining roster: Annabelle Jiang, sr.; Diana Zheng, sr.; Leah Wetzel, sr.; Issabelle Kim, sr.; Bree Jun, jr.; Angela Doan, so.; Christina Zheng, so.; Ella Markunas, so.; Gwynn Rowe, so.; Linghan Wan, so.; Micheline Gwynn, so.; Nora Driver, so.; Morgan Strieby, so.; Olivia Koontz, so.; Dayssi Weis, fr.; Mackenzie Purinton, fr.; Mette Faden, fr.; Hailey Exley, fr.; Elizabeth Guittard, fr.
---
Mifflinburg Wildcats
Coach: Matt Wells, 4th season.
Assistant coaches: None.
Last year’s record: 0-16.
Key graduation losses: None.
Returning starters: Reyna Kirick, sr.; Kaylee Swartzlander, sr.; Morgan Traver, jr.
Remaining roster: Alyson Houseknecht, sr.; Kaelynn Wagner, so.; Chloe Albright, fr.; Emily McAuliffe, fr.; Holly Swartz, fr.
---
Milton Black Panthers
Coach: Devin Esch, 1st season.
Assistant coaches: None.
Last year’s record: 4-14.
Key graduation losses: Madelyn Nicholas, Brooklyn Wade.
Roster: Lydia Crawford, sr.; Aubree Carl, sr.; Jordyn Hackenberg, sr.; Abigail Kitchen, sr.; Avery Sassaman, jr.; Emily Seward, jr.; Kyleigh Snyder, jr.; Calyn Stork, so.; Emily Waltman, so.; Emma King, fr.
