Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 _ Philadelphia 20 17 .541 1 Atlanta 17 19 .472 3½ Miami 16 20 .444 4½ Washington 13 19 .406 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 22 15 .595 _ Milwaukee 20 17 .541 2 Cincinnati 17 17 .500 3½ Chicago 17 19 .472 4½ Pittsburgh 15 21 .417 6½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 22 14 .611 _ San Diego 21 17 .553 2 Los Angeles 20 17 .541 2½ Arizona 17 20 .459 5½ Colorado 13 24 .351 9½

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1 Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game Toronto 4, Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1 Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings Miami 3, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1 Thursday’s Games Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 6-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 1:40 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-4) at Colorado (González 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 22 16 .579 _ New York 20 16 .556 1 Toronto 19 16 .543 1½ Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 3 Baltimore 16 21 .432 5½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 21 13 .618 _ Cleveland 20 14 .588 1 Kansas City 16 19 .457 5½ Minnesota 12 22 .353 9 Detroit 12 24 .333 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 23 15 .605 _ Houston 20 17 .541 2½ Seattle 18 19 .486 4½ Texas 18 20 .474 5 Los Angeles 16 20 .444 6

Wednesday’s Games

N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1 Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 4, Kansas City 2 Toronto 4, Atlanta 1 Oakland 4, Boston 1 Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1 Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8 L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1

Thursday’s Games

Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-1), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 5 2 .714 — Omaha (Kansas City) 5 3 .625 ½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 3 .571 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 5 .375 2½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 5 .286 3 Toledo (Detroit) 2 5 .286 3

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 2 .750 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 2 .750 — Buffalo (Toronto) 5 3 .625 1 Worcester (Boston) 3 5 .375 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 6 .250 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 6 .250 4

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Gwinnett (Atlanta) 6 2 .750 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 ½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 4 3 .571 1½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 5 .375 3 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 6 .250 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 2 6 .250 4

Wednesday’s Games

Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3 Omaha 5, Columbus 4 Syracuse 4, Worcester 2 Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2 Buffalo 12, Rochester 0 Norfolk 9, Charlotte 2 Gwinnett 5, Louisville 0 Nashville 9, Memphis 6 St. Paul 6, Iowa 1 Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.

Thursday’s Games

Omaha at Columbus, 12:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 5:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Double-A Northeast

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 6 2 .750 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 3 .625 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 3 5 .375 3 Hartford (Colorado) 2 6 .250 4 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 6 .250 4 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 7 .000 5½

Southwest Division

W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 7 1 .875 — Akron (Cleveland) 6 1 .857 ½ Bowie (Baltimore) 5 2 .714 1½ Erie (Detroit) 5 3 .625 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 1 7 .125 6

Wednesday’s Games

Erie 4, Akron 0 Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1 New Hampshire 7, Somerset 2 Bowie 9, Reading 0 Altoona 7, Binghamton 2 Portland 14, Hartford 3

Thursday’s Games

Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

High-A East

North Division

W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 1 .857 — Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 3 3 .500 2½ Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3 4 .429 3 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 4 .429 3 Wilmington (Washington) 2 5 .286 4

South Division

W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 — Rome (Atlanta) 5 2 .714 — Asheville (Houston) 3 3 .500 1½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429 2 Hickory (Texas) 3 4 .429 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 3 4 .429 2 Greenville (Boston) 2 5 .286 3

Wednesday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, Noon Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 22 .681 — x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1½ x-New York 38 31 .551 9 Boston 35 35 .500 12½ Toronto 27 42 .391 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 39 31 .557 — x-Miami 38 31 .551 ½ Charlotte 33 36 .478 5½ Washington 32 38 .457 7 Orlando 21 48 .304 17½

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 44 25 .638 — Indiana 33 36 .478 11 Chicago 29 40 .420 15 Cleveland 22 48 .314 22½ Detroit 20 50 .286 24½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 41 29 .586 — Memphis 36 33 .522 4½ San Antonio 33 36 .478 7½ New Orleans 31 39 .443 10 Houston 16 54 .229 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 20 .714 — x-Denver 45 24 .652 4½ Portland 41 29 .586 9 Minnesota 22 47 .319 27½ Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 48 21 .696 — x-L.A. Clippers 46 23 .667 2 L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 8½ Golden State 37 33 .529 11½ Sacramento 31 38 .449 17 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Wednesday’s Games

Atlanta 120, Washington 116 Cleveland 102, Boston 94 Brooklyn 128, San Antonio 116 Dallas 125, New Orleans 107 Portland 105, Utah 98 L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 122

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Denver at Detroit, 8 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 9 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163 x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124 x-Colorado 55 38 13 4 80 192 132 x-Minnesota 55 35 15 5 75 178 153 x-St. Louis 55 26 20 9 61 162 167 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 Los Angeles 55 21 27 7 49 142 165 San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 55 35 13 7 77 185 144 x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150 x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152 x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168 Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Vancouver 51 21 27 3 45 135 169 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Tuesday’s Games

Washington 2, Boston 1 Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 0 Wednesday’s Games Edmonton 4, Montreal 3, OT Ottawa 4, Toronto 3, OT Vegas 6, San Jose 0 St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Colorado 6, Los Angeles 0

Thursday’s Games

Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday’s Games Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 33 23 7 2 1 49 109 79 Manitoba 33 18 11 2 2 40 104 90 Belleville 30 14 15 1 0 29 81 96 Toronto 29 12 15 0 2 26 90 102 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 31 20 8 1 2 43 128 89 Iowa 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 106 Texas 36 16 17 3 0 35 110 117 Grand Rapids 30 15 11 3 1 34 88 90 Cleveland 27 15 9 1 2 33 94 78 Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Lehigh Valley 29 18 7 3 1 40 91 85 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Utica 26 15 10 0 1 31 87 86 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Rochester 26 10 13 2 1 23 84 109 Binghamton 32 6 19 5 2 19 82 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 42 24 17 1 0 49 146 139 Henderson 36 24 12 0 0 48 115 95 Bakersfield 36 22 13 0 1 45 122 94 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143 Colorado 32 15 14 2 1 33 98 97 Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Toronto 3, Laval 2 Chicago 7, Grand Rapids 0 Lehigh Valley 2, Binghamton 1 Utica 3, Rochester 1 Iowa 3, Texas 1 Colorado 2, San Diego 1 Thursday’s Games Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Major League Soccer

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6 New England 2 1 2 8 6 6 New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3 New York 2 2 0 6 7 5 Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2 Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4 Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4 Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3 Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 4 5 Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7 Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8 D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9 Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2 San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8 Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5 Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4 Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 1 7 6 7 Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4 Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5 FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5 Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4 Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8 Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Wednesday, May 12

Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0 New England 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Montreal 2, Miami 0 Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0 Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0 Seattle 1, San Jose 0

Thursday, May 13

Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.

Saturday, May 15

Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.

Sunday, May 16

Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. Columbus at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday, May 22

Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m. Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m. Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday, May 23

Atlanta at Seattle, 4:30 p.m. Philadelphia at D.C. United, 7 p.m. Austin FC at Nashville, 9 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Placed RHP Nick Pivetta on COVID-19 IL. Recalled RHP Eduard Bazardo from Woscester (Triple-A East). DETROIT TIGERS — Released RHP Franklin Perez on unconditional waivers. Placed C Grayson Greiner on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Eric Haase from Toledo (Triple-A Midwest). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Kyle Zimmer to Omaha (Triple-W East). MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed RHP Brandon Koch and 2B Sherman Johnson to minor-league contracts. Placed LHP Devin Smeltzer on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Shaun Anderson from St. Paul (Triple-A East). OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Activated C Aramis Garcia from IL. Recalled RHP James Kaprielian from Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Jordan Weems and C Austin Allen to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). National League ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Selected the contract of RHP Seth Frankoff from Reno (Triple-A West). Recalled INF Andrew Young from Reno. Placed RHP Christian Walker on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 9. Designated 1B Wyatt Mathisen for assignment. ATLANTA BRAVES — Activated RHP Chris Martin from the 10-day IL. Placed LHP Grant Dayton on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 9. Optioned RHP Bryce Wilson to Gwinnett (Triple-A Southeast). Recalled LHP Sean Newcomb from Gwinnett. COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled RHP Justin Lawrence from Albuquerque (Triple-A East). MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Cody Poteet from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Designated RHP Luis Madero for assignment. NEW YORK METS — Placed OF Albert Almora on the 10-day IL. Recalled OF Khalil Lee from Syracuse (Triple-A Northeast). PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Reassigned RHP Archie Bradley to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). SAN DIEGO PADRES — Placed 1B Eric Hosmer and RF Wil Meyers on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Nick Ramirez and OF Brian O’Grady from El Paso (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of OF Patrick Kiviehan from El Paso. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Reinstated RHP Wander Suero from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Paolo Espino to Rochester (Triple-A East). Minor League Baseball Frontier League EQUIPE QUEBEC — Signed RHP Eric Hegadoren. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed OF/3B Jose Brizuela. LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Signed RHP Robby Howard. TRI_CITY VALLEYCATS — Signed RHP Raibel Custodio, , INF Brendon Dadson and RHP Zaquiel Puentes. WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Signed INF Joseph Reyes, OF Dan Robinson and OF Zac Taylor. Pioneer League BILLINGS MUSTANGS — Named Winston Abreau pitching coach, Angel Franco hitting coach and Tori Atencio trainer. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Waived F Rodions Kurucs. ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed F Ignas Brazdeikis to a remainder-of-the-season contract. Womens National Basketball Association CHICAGO SKY — Waived G Brittany Boyd-Jones. CONNECTICUT SUN — Waived G Kamiah Smalls. DALLAS WINGS — Waived F Megan Gustafson. INDIANS FEVER — Waived F Unique Thompson and G Kathleen Doyle. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Joyner Holmes. PHOENIX MERCURY — Waived G Tiana Mangakahia, C Ciera Johnson and Sara Blicavs. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived K Elliot Fry. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed WR Rashod Bateman to a four-year rookie contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DE Carlos Basham to a four-year contract. DENVER BRONCOS — Sigmned S Caden Sterns and OT Ryan Pope. Signed RT Bobby Massie to a one-year contract. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived OL Sam Jones. Signed OT Eric Fisher and DT Antwaun Woods. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed QB Blake Bortles to a one-year contract. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed WR Nico Collins to a four-year contract. LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed CB Asante Samuel Jr. to a four year contract. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Placed LS Colin Holba on waivers. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed DB Eric Burrell and RB Stevie Scott. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Waived RB Austin Walter. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed LT Charles Leno to a one-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League EDMONTON OILERS — Recalled C Kyle Turris from minor league taxi squad. MONTREAL CANADIENS — Recalled RW Jesse Ylonen from Laval (AHL). Recalled D Xavier Ouellet, G Charlie Lindgren, RW Michael Frolik and RW Alex Belzile from minor league taxi squad. OTTAWA SENATORS — Recalled C Jean-Christophe Beaudin and D Lassi Thomson from Belleville (AHL). Recalled Cs Logan Brown and Parker Kelly from minor league taxi squad. ST. LOUIS BLUES — Recalled G Joel Hofer from Utica (AHL). Reassigned C Dakota Joshua to taxi squad. Recalled LW Klim Kostin from Avangard Omsk. (KHL). Reassigned LW Nathan Walker to Utica (AHL). TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Reassigned G Joseph Woll to Toronto (AHL)< . Minor League Hockey American Hockey League COLORADO EAGLES — Recalled G Kevin Carr from Utah (ECHL). STOCKTON HEAT — Released RW Walker Duehr from ATO. East Coast Hockey League ECHL — Suspended Indy’s LW Cedric Lacroix for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions during a May 11 game at South Carolina. FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated G Devin Cooley, F Marcus Vela and F Michael Neville from injured reserve. Activated F Kyle Neuber from reserve. Placed D Michael Downing and F Luke Nogard on reserve. FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Dylan Ferguson and Zach Pochiro from injured reserve. Activated G Robbie Beydoun, D Blake Siebenaler and F Oliver Cooper from reserve. Placed F Zach Pochiro, D Nick Bola, G Trevor Gorsuch and F Jackson Leef on reserve. GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Actvated F Garrett Thompson from reserve. Placed F Greg Meireles and F Anthony Rinaldi on reserve. INDY FUEL — Actvated D Tim Shoup from reserve. Placed D John Schneider on reserve. KANSAS CITY MAVERICKS — Activated D Connor Doherty from reserve. Placed Noah Delmas on reserve. RAPID CITY RUSH — Activated F John Albert from injured reserve. Activated D Johnny Coughlin, F Tyler Coulter and F Mike Hedden from reserve. Placed F Jack Suter, D Charles Curti and F Gabe Chabot on reserve. Placed F Andrew Sturtz on injured reserve retroactive to May 9. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Activated F Cameron Askew from reserve. Placed F Dan DeSalvo on reserve. WHEELING NAILERS — Claimed G Philippe Guindon off waivers from Fort Wayne and added to roster. Activated Tim Doherty from reserve. Placed G Shane Starrett and F Kyle Marino on reserve. Placed D Matt Foley on injured reserve retroactive to May 8. SOCCER Major League Soccer LOS ANGELES FC — Loaned G Tomas Romero and Fs Bryce Duke, Danny Musovski, Alvaro Quezada, Christian Torres, Kwadwo Opoku and Cal Jennings to Las Vegas (USL Championship). SEATTLE SOUNDERS — Signed M Reed Baker-Whiting to a four-year contract. TORONTO FC — Signed F Dom Dwyer through 2022, pending receipt of the international transfer certificate (ITC). D.C. UNITED — Acquired M Drew Skundrich from Loudon (USL). COLLEGE DAYTON — Named Olivia Applewhite women’s basketball assistant coach and recruiting director. NORTH CAROLINA — Named Itoro Coleman assistant women’s basketball coach. SIENA — Named Bobby Castagna assistant men’s basketball coach.

