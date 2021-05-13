Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 _ Philadelphia 20 17 .541 1 Atlanta 17 19 .472 3½ Miami 16 20 .444 4½ Washington 13 19 .406 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 22 15 .595 _ Milwaukee 20 17 .541 2 Cincinnati 17 17 .500 3½ Chicago 17 19 .472 4½ Pittsburgh 15 21 .417 6½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 22 14 .611 _ San Diego 21 17 .553 2 Los Angeles 20 17 .541 2½ Arizona 17 20 .459 5½ Colorado 13 24 .351 9½
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1 Cincinnati 5, Pittsburgh 1, 10 innings Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings San Diego 5, Colorado 3, 7 innings, 1st game Colorado 3, San Diego 2, 8 innings, 2nd game Toronto 4, Atlanta 1 Milwaukee 4, St. Louis 1 Philadelphia 5, Washington 2, 10 innings Miami 3, Arizona 2 L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1 Thursday’s Games Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m. Philadelphia (Eflin 2-1) at Washington (Corbin 1-3), 1:05 p.m. St. Louis (Flaherty 6-0) at Milwaukee (Burnes 2-2), 1:40 p.m. San Francisco (DeSclafani 2-1) at Pittsburgh (Crowe 0-1), 6:35 p.m. Cincinnati (Castillo 1-4) at Colorado (González 1-1), 8:40 p.m. Miami (Rogers 4-2) at Arizona (Kelly 2-3), 9:40 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 22 16 .579 _ New York 20 16 .556 1 Toronto 19 16 .543 1½ Tampa Bay 19 19 .500 3 Baltimore 16 21 .432 5½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 21 13 .618 _ Cleveland 20 14 .588 1 Kansas City 16 19 .457 5½ Minnesota 12 22 .353 9 Detroit 12 24 .333 10
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 23 15 .605 _ Houston 20 17 .541 2½ Seattle 18 19 .486 4½ Texas 18 20 .474 5 Los Angeles 16 20 .444 6
Wednesday’s Games
N.Y. Mets 7, Baltimore 1 Cleveland 2, Chicago Cubs 1, 10 innings N.Y. Yankees 1, Tampa Bay 0 Detroit 4, Kansas City 2 Toronto 4, Atlanta 1 Oakland 4, Boston 1 Houston 9, L.A. Angels 1 Chicago White Sox 13, Minnesota 8 L.A. Dodgers 7, Seattle 1
Thursday’s Games
Toronto (Stripling 0-2) at Atlanta (Morton 2-2), 12:20 p.m. Kansas City (Lynch 0-1) at Detroit (Turnbull 1-2), 1:10 p.m. Minnesota (Pineda 2-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 3-1), 2:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Taillon 1-2) at Tampa Bay (Hill 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Oakland (Manaea 3-1) at Boston (Richards 2-2), 7:10 p.m. Texas (Foltynewicz 1-3) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Plesac 2-3) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Columbus (Cleveland) 5 2 .714 — Omaha (Kansas City) 5 3 .625 ½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 1 Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 4 3 .571 1 St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 5 .375 2½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 2 5 .286 3 Toledo (Detroit) 2 5 .286 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 2 .750 — Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 6 2 .750 — Buffalo (Toronto) 5 3 .625 1 Worcester (Boston) 3 5 .375 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 6 .250 4 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 6 .250 4
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Gwinnett (Atlanta) 6 2 .750 — Durham (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 ½ Jacksonville (Miami) 5 2 .714 ½ Nashville (Milwaukee) 4 3 .571 1½ Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 5 .375 3 Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 2 6 .250 4 Memphis (St. Louis) 2 6 .250 4
Wednesday’s Games
Indianapolis 5, Toledo 3 Omaha 5, Columbus 4 Syracuse 4, Worcester 2 Lehigh Valley 3, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 2 Buffalo 12, Rochester 0 Norfolk 9, Charlotte 2 Gwinnett 5, Louisville 0 Nashville 9, Memphis 6 St. Paul 6, Iowa 1 Jacksonville at Durham, ppd.
Thursday’s Games
Omaha at Columbus, 12:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 2, 5:30 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Double-A Northeast
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Portland (Boston) 6 2 .750 — Somerset (N.Y. Yankees) 5 3 .625 1 New Hampshire (Toronto) 3 5 .375 3 Hartford (Colorado) 2 6 .250 4 Reading (Philadelphia) 2 6 .250 4 Binghamton (N.Y. Mets) 0 7 .000 5½
Southwest Division
W L Pct. GB Richmond (San Francisco) 7 1 .875 — Akron (Cleveland) 6 1 .857 ½ Bowie (Baltimore) 5 2 .714 1½ Erie (Detroit) 5 3 .625 2 Altoona (Pittsburgh) 4 3 .571 2½ Harrisburg (Washington) 1 7 .125 6
Wednesday’s Games
Erie 4, Akron 0 Richmond 4, Harrisburg 1 New Hampshire 7, Somerset 2 Bowie 9, Reading 0 Altoona 7, Binghamton 2 Portland 14, Hartford 3
Thursday’s Games
Akron at Erie, 6:05 p.m. Richmond at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m. Somerset at New Hampshire, 6:35 p.m. Reading at Bowie, 6:35 p.m. Altoona at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m. Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.
High-A East
North Division
W L Pct. GB Aberdeen (Baltimore) 6 1 .857 — Brooklyn (N.Y. Mets) 3 3 .500 2½ Hudson Valley (N.Y. Yankees) 3 4 .429 3 Jersey Shore (Philadelphia) 3 4 .429 3 Wilmington (Washington) 2 5 .286 4
South Division
W L Pct. GB Bowling Green (Tampa Bay) 5 2 .714 — Rome (Atlanta) 5 2 .714 — Asheville (Houston) 3 3 .500 1½ Greensboro (Pittsburgh) 3 4 .429 2 Hickory (Texas) 3 4 .429 2 Winston-Salem (Chicago White Sox) 3 4 .429 2 Greenville (Boston) 2 5 .286 3
Wednesday’s Games
Rome at Greensboro, Noon Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rome at Greensboro, 6:30 p.m. Winston-Salem at Hickory, 7 p.m. Jersey Shore at Wilmington, 7:05 p.m. Brooklyn at Greenville, 7:05 p.m. Aberdeen at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m. Asheville at Bowling Green, 7:35 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 22 .681 — x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1½ x-New York 38 31 .551 9 Boston 35 35 .500 12½ Toronto 27 42 .391 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 39 31 .557 — x-Miami 38 31 .551 ½ Charlotte 33 36 .478 5½ Washington 32 38 .457 7 Orlando 21 48 .304 17½
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 44 25 .638 — Indiana 33 36 .478 11 Chicago 29 40 .420 15 Cleveland 22 48 .314 22½ Detroit 20 50 .286 24½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 41 29 .586 — Memphis 36 33 .522 4½ San Antonio 33 36 .478 7½ New Orleans 31 39 .443 10 Houston 16 54 .229 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 20 .714 — x-Denver 45 24 .652 4½ Portland 41 29 .586 9 Minnesota 22 47 .319 27½ Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 48 21 .696 — x-L.A. Clippers 46 23 .667 2 L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 8½ Golden State 37 33 .529 11½ Sacramento 31 38 .449 17 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Wednesday’s Games
Atlanta 120, Washington 116 Cleveland 102, Boston 94 Brooklyn 128, San Antonio 116 Dallas 125, New Orleans 107 Portland 105, Utah 98 L.A. Lakers 124, Houston 122
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Indiana, 7 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. Portland at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Denver at Detroit, 8 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 9 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163 x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124 x-Colorado 55 38 13 4 80 192 132 x-Minnesota 55 35 15 5 75 178 153 x-St. Louis 55 26 20 9 61 162 167 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 Los Angeles 55 21 27 7 49 142 165 San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 55 35 13 7 77 185 144 x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150 x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152 x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168 Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190 Calgary 52 23 26 3 49 138 149 Vancouver 51 21 27 3 45 135 169 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Tuesday’s Games
Washington 2, Boston 1 Winnipeg 5, Vancouver 0 Wednesday’s Games Edmonton 4, Montreal 3, OT Ottawa 4, Toronto 3, OT Vegas 6, San Jose 0 St. Louis 4, Minnesota 0 Colorado 6, Los Angeles 0
Thursday’s Games
Minnesota at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Colorado, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Calgary, 9 p.m. Friday’s Games Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 33 23 7 2 1 49 109 79 Manitoba 33 18 11 2 2 40 104 90 Belleville 30 14 15 1 0 29 81 96 Toronto 29 12 15 0 2 26 90 102 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 31 20 8 1 2 43 128 89 Iowa 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 106 Texas 36 16 17 3 0 35 110 117 Grand Rapids 30 15 11 3 1 34 88 90 Cleveland 27 15 9 1 2 33 94 78 Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Lehigh Valley 29 18 7 3 1 40 91 85 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Utica 26 15 10 0 1 31 87 86 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Rochester 26 10 13 2 1 23 84 109 Binghamton 32 6 19 5 2 19 82 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA San Diego 42 24 17 1 0 49 146 139 Henderson 36 24 12 0 0 48 115 95 Bakersfield 36 22 13 0 1 45 122 94 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143 Colorado 32 15 14 2 1 33 98 97 Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 3, Laval 2 Chicago 7, Grand Rapids 0 Lehigh Valley 2, Binghamton 1 Utica 3, Rochester 1 Iowa 3, Texas 1 Colorado 2, San Diego 1 Thursday’s Games Bakersfield at Henderson, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 9 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Major League Soccer
Eastern Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Montreal 2 1 2 8 8 6 New England 2 1 2 8 6 6 New York City FC 2 1 1 7 9 3 New York 2 2 0 6 7 5 Orlando City 1 0 3 6 5 2 Nashville 1 0 3 6 6 4 Atlanta 1 1 2 5 5 4 Columbus 1 1 2 5 3 3 Philadelphia 1 2 2 5 4 5 Inter Miami CF 1 2 2 5 5 7 Toronto FC 1 2 1 4 6 8 D.C. United 1 3 0 3 4 9 Chicago 0 3 1 1 3 9 Cincinnati 0 2 1 1 2 10
Western Conference
W L T Pts GF GA Seattle 4 0 1 13 11 2 San Jose 3 2 0 9 10 6 LA Galaxy 3 1 0 9 8 8 Houston 2 1 2 8 6 5 Vancouver 2 2 1 7 5 4 Colorado 2 1 1 7 5 5 Sporting Kansas City 2 2 1 7 6 7 Real Salt Lake 2 1 0 6 6 4 Austin FC 2 2 0 6 5 5 FC Dallas 1 1 2 5 6 5 Los Angeles FC 1 1 2 5 5 4 Portland 1 3 0 3 4 8 Minnesota United 1 4 0 3 4 10 NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.
Wednesday, May 12
Toronto FC 2, Columbus 0 New England 1, Philadelphia 1, tie Montreal 2, Miami 0 Houston 1, Sporting Kansas City 0 Minnesota 1, Vancouver 0 Seattle 1, San Jose 0
Thursday, May 13
Chicago at D.C. United, 8 p.m.
Saturday, May 15
Toronto FC at New York City FC, 1 p.m. Austin FC at LA Galaxy, 3:30 p.m. Montreal at Atlanta, 7 p.m. New York at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. FC Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Houston at Colorado, 9 p.m. Nashville at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m. Portland at San Jose, 10 p.m.
Sunday, May 16
Vancouver at Sporting Kansas City, 2 p.m. Miami at Cincinnati, 4 p.m. Columbus at New England, 6 p.m. Orlando City at D.C. United, 8 p.m. Los Angeles FC at Seattle, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday, May 22
Cincinnati at Montreal, 1 p.m. LA Galaxy at Portland, 3:30 p.m. Miami at Chicago, 6 p.m. Toronto FC at Orlando City, 7 p.m. Columbus at New York City FC, 7:30 p.m. New York at New England, 8 p.m. Real Salt Lake at FC Dallas, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Houston, 9 p.m. Sporting Kansas City at San Jose, 10 p.m. Colorado at Los Angeles FC, 10:30 p.m.
Sunday, May 23
