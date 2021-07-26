NEWVILLE – Mifflinburg’s 8-10 All-Stars haven’t trailed much this postseason, but when they do the team always finds a way to bounce back.
That was the case Sunday night as Mifflinburg rebounded from a poor start to score nine runs in the fourth inning and take a 9-4, four-inning victory over Dillsburg on the first day of the Little League Baseball 8-10 PA State Tournament at Newville’s Little League complex.
The game was halted by lightning with Mifflinburg batting in the top of the fifth, and after a lengthy delay the game was ultimately called.
With the win Mifflinburg faces Section 8’s Aston Middletown at 1 this afternoon.
District 14 champ Dillsburg opened Sunday’s contest with four runs in the first inning to put Mifflinburg in an early hole.
In the top of the fourth however, the District 13 champs would plate all nine of its runs.
The rally began with a pair of bases-loaded walks drawn by Vaughn Yoder and Matt Weikel.
And with the bases still loaded, Lukas Shaffer hit a two-run single to center to tie the game at 4.
Following an infield single by Ben Wertman the bases became reloaded, which set the stage for another RBI walk by Hayden Showalter to put Mifflinburg ahead by a run.
Later in the inning, Brennen Snyder hit an RBI single before Andrew Yearger brought a run home on a fielder’s choice.
Mifflinburg ended up batting around in the inning as Yoder completed the rally with a two-run single to center that brought home Showalter and Yerger.
Yoder got the win for Mifflinburg after he entered in relief of Snyder in the second inning. Yoder gave up four hits and one walk, but he didn’t strike out a batter.
Shaffer finished the game 2-for-2 with two RBI and a run scored, plus Yoder went 1-for-2 with a walk, 3 RBI and a run scored.
Snyder, Yerger and Weikel all added RBIs in the win, plus Brady Threet walked twice and scored a run, and Yerger scored twice for Mifflinburg.
