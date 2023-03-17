WILLIAMSPORT — Five Lycoming College student-athletes earned selection to the 2022-23 Winter MAC All-Sportsmanship team, the conference office announced on Thursday.

The MAC All-Sportsmanship Team is comprised of an athlete from every conference school that exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on and off the site of competition throughout the season. The athletes named to each team are chosen by their respective coaches and teammates.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.