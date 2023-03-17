WILLIAMSPORT — Five Lycoming College student-athletes earned selection to the 2022-23 Winter MAC All-Sportsmanship team, the conference office announced on Thursday.
The MAC All-Sportsmanship Team is comprised of an athlete from every conference school that exemplifies outstanding sportsmanship on and off the site of competition throughout the season. The athletes named to each team are chosen by their respective coaches and teammates.
The representatives include:
Men’s Basketball: Brendon Blackson, Jr.
A 26-game starter for the Warriors, Blackson finished sixth in scoring on the team, averaging 5.2 points per game. He posted a season-high 16 points in a 85-77 win over Marywood University on Dec. 4. Blackson shot added 56 rebounds and 32 assists during the season.
Women’s Basketball: Kenzie Reed, Sr.
Reed saw action in 24 games and started 17 for the Warriors. The post player shot .455 from the field, averaging 5.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. She led the team with 31 blocks and also finished third on the team in two other categories, notching 29 steals and 51 assists.
Men’s Swimming: Eliot Keith, Jr.
Finishing the season with two top-25 finishes at the MAC Championships, Keith totaled seven individual event wins over the course of the season. A winning 1:03.22 time in the 100-yard freestyle against Penn State — Altoona earned him MAC Swimmer of the Week honors on Dec. 12. Keith swam a season-best 1:02.60 in the 100-yard breaststroke at the MACs for a 16th-place finish.
Women’s Swimming: Cathryn Brought, Jr.
Breaking the school record in the 100-yard freestyle twice in 10 hours on the final day of the MAC Championships, Brought highlighted the day with a fourth-place finish in 54.07. Her preliminary time (54.27) broke an 18-year-old mark. In a 100-yard individual medley time trial held at the MACs, Brought swam a 1:02.69 and broke Eileen Mackson’s previous record of 1:03.59 set in 1983. Winning six individual events over the course of the season, Brought also finished third in the 100-yard freestyle at Diamond City, swimming a 56.07.
Wrestling: Hunter O’Connor, Sr.
A two-time member of the MAC All-Sportsmanship team, O’Connor was previously named to the team in 2021-22. O’Connor finished the season with a 22-13 record and he tallied 11 pins and four technical falls. O’Connor placed sixth at the MAC Championships at 157 and he was named MAC Wrestler of the Week on Dec. 5, after he won the 157 title at the Ohio Northern Invitational.
Mets’ Díaz expected to miss season with torn patellar tendon
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (AP) — New York Mets closer Edwin Díaz has a torn patellar tendon and is expected to miss the entire season after hurting his right knee while celebrating a victory in the World Baseball Classic.
The Mets announced Thursday night that Díaz had surgery earlier in the day. Without going into specifics, general manager Billy Eppler said Thursday afternoon that a general timeline for recovery from this type of injury is about eight months.
The Mets said Díaz is expected to begin a formal rehab program in about a week.
Díaz, who turns 29 next week, retired the side in order in the ninth inning of a 5-2 victory over the Dominican Republic on Wednesday night that sent Puerto Rico to the World Baseball Classic quarterfinals. As Díaz and his teammates jumped together in the infield, the right-hander collapsed and reached for his right leg. He was taken off the field in a wheelchair.
The Mets re-signed Díaz to a five-year, $102 million contract — the largest ever for a closer — after he produced a spectacular 2022 season. All player contracts are covered by insurance through the WBC that spans the length of time the player is out with an injury sustained during the tournament.
Díaz went 3-1 with a 1.31 ERA and 32 saves in 35 opportunities while striking out 118 batters in 62 innings last season. He made his second All-Star appearance and finished ninth in NL Cy Young Award voting.
Mets manager Buck Showalter has some relievers on the roster with closing experience as the team tries to replace Díaz.
David Robertson has 157 career saves, including 20 last season when he pitched for the Chicago Cubs and Philadelphia Phillies. Adam Ottavino has 33 career saves. Brooks Raley had six saves for the Tampa Bay Rays last season.
