UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State national award winner and first-team All-America linebacker LaVar Arrington has been elected to the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2022 class. Arrington will be inducted to the Hall of Fame Dec 6. 2022 at the 64th National Football Foundation Annual Awards Dinner.
Arrington and the 21 inductees (18 players, 3 coaches) will also be recognized at their respective collegiate institutions with NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salutes, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the fall. Their accomplishments will be forever immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.
Arrington is the 26th member (20 players, 6 coaches) of the Penn State football family to be elected to the College Hall of Fame. Quarterback Kerry Collins was the most recent player inductee in 2018.
“First and foremost, I want to give a sincere thank you to my family because without them, I would have come up short,” said Arrington. “My parents, brothers and sister instilled in me a mindset that was built so deep and so strong.
“Next, I want to thank Coach Paterno, my coaches and my teammates. They all played a big part in my development. I love Coach Bradley, a super, awesome confidant and guidance for me. I would also like to thank so many people who played a major role in all of this, including Don Ferrell, Todd Kulka, Mark and Sue Sherburne, Dr. Dave Yukelson, Brad “Spider” Caldwell, Kirk Diehl, Tim Shope and Tom Venturino.
“To my teammates, if it wasn’t for some of the greatest players ever to play college football, I would not have been the player I was able to be. This is for our whole squad and whole defensive unit. I couldn’t have been what I was without Courtney Brown, Brandon Short, Mac Morrison, Imani Bell, David Fleischhauer, Brad Scioli, Derek Fox, David Macklin, Anthony King, Askari Adams and James Boyd. We were all just trying to be great and it just so happens I’m a representative of the greatness we were trying to achieve.
“A big thank you to my wife, Trishia, and to my kids, Keeno, Marlee, LaVar, Laila and Penn, who is named after Penn State. Hopefully one day Keeno and little LaVar will be playing football and continuing the legacy at Penn State. I am super proud of my family. I know being a Hall of Famer has a lot to do with what you do off the field, as much as you do on the field and after your career. I would not be able to be the figure, the mentor, the businessperson and the father I am without the support and love of my entire family.
“I certainly want to send a much deserved thank you to Penn State for supporting me. I also appreciate the support from all the fans. They have always been the greatest fans in the world. The love I feel even to this day is just unmatched.
“Lastly, I want to give a thank you to the National Football Foundation for letting me enter into the golden gates of football, college football immortality.”
“We could not be more excited for LaVar on his election to the College Football Hall of Fame,” said Penn State head coach James Franklin. “He is truly one of the all-time greats to ever put on a Penn State uniform. This is a well-deserved honor for an individual who has contributed so much to Penn State as a player, teammate, leader and role model to our organization. I have really enjoyed getting to know LaVar since I arrived to Happy Valley and can see why he is one of the most cherished individuals in this community. He is a true Penn Stater, and I would like to congratulate him on this tremendous achievement.”
The 12th Nittany Lion ever selected as a two-time First Team All-American, Arrington earned unanimous honors in 1999. In 1999, he was the recipient of the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker and the Bednarik Award as the country’s top defensive player. A finalist for the Nagurski and Lombardi awards, Arrington finished ninth in the 1999 Heisman Trophy voting.
A two-time First Team All-Big Ten honoree, Arrington became the first sophomore to ever be named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year when he received the honor in 1998.
The 1999 Jack Lambert Award recipient led the Nittany Lions to three bowl games, including wins in the 1999 Outback Bowl and the 1999 Alamo Bowl. Penn State finished in the top 20 national rankings all three years of his career, highlighted by a No. 11 finish in 1999. Arrington racked up 173 tackles, 39 tackles for loss, 19 sacks and three interceptions. The Big Ten Network named him to its “Mount Rushmore of Penn State Football,” and he was elected to the WPIAL Hall of Fame in 2011 for his excellence at North Hills High School in Pittsburgh.
The second overall pick in the 2000 NFL Draft by the Washington Football Team, Arrington played for Washington from 2000-05 and then for the New York Giants in 2006. He was a three-time Pro Bowl selection.
Penn State’s Franklin named to the AFCA Board of Trustees
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State head coach James Franklin has been elected to the Board of Trustees of the American Football Coaches Association, it was announced at the AFCA Convention on Monday.
Joining Franklin as new electees are Coastal Carolina University head coach Jamey Chadwell, Wake Forest University head coach Dave Clawson, University of Texas at El Paso head coach Dana Dimel, Kennesaw State University head coach Brian Bohannon and Iowa Western Community College head coach Scott Strohmeier.
Franklin will join a group of distinguished head coaches who guide the organization. The Board formulates policy and provides direction for the AFCA, which was founded in 1922 by Amos Alonzo Stagg, John Heisman and others. Returning members of the AFCA Board of Trustees include incoming president Craig Bohl of the University of Wyoming, first vice-president Todd Knight of Ouachita Baptist University, second vice-president Jeff McMartin of Central College (Iowa); and third vice-president Paul Winters of Wayne State University (Mich.).
Also serving on the Board in 2022 are: Ken Niumatalolo, U.S. Naval Academy; David Shaw, Stanford University; Jim Catanzaro, Lake Forest College; Steve Ryan, Morningside University; Bobby Hauck, University of Montana; Neal Brown, West Virginia University; Sam Pittman, University of Arkansas; Tim Lester, Western Michigan University; Bobby Kennedy, Stanford University, ex officio member and chairman of the Assistant Coaches Committee; Van Malone, Kansas State University, ex officio member and chairman of the Minority Issues Committee; and Michael Christensen, Carson (Calif.) High School, ex officio member and chairman of the High School Committee. AFCA Executive Director Todd Berry serves as secretary-treasurer of the organization.
Franklin, a 27-year football coaching veteran, was appointed Penn State’s 16th head football coach on January 11, 2014 and enters his 12th season in 2022 as a collegiate head football coach. Franklin’s career head coaching record is 91-49.
Under Franklin’s direction, Penn State has finished in the top 12 in the final College Football Playoff rankings in four of the last six seasons, has earned berths in three New Year’s Six bowl games with two wins a
