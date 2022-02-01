MONTOURSVILLE — It may have taken the better part of the game, but Emily McKee was able to make a little history for Warrior Run’s girls basketball team Tuesday night.
On a bucket late in the fourth quarter, McKee scored her 1,000th career point to reach an exclusive club and help lead Warrior Run to a 49-43 Heartland-II victory over Montoursville.
McKee finished with a game-high 21 points on the night to become the seventh player in school history to score 1,000 points, and the third player in the last five seasons to do so as well.
In addition to McKee’s output, Alexis Hudson added 14 points for Warrior Run (5-13 overall), which led 37-25 after three quarters of play before Montoursville (2-15) made the game close at the end.
Warrior Run next plays at Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Warrior Run 49, Montoursville 43at Montoursville
Warrior Run 14 10 13 12 — 49 Montoursville 8 9 8 18 — 43
Warrior Run (5-13) 49
Alexis Hudson 6 1-2 14, Alayna Wilkins 2 0-0 6, Lilly Wertz 2 0-0 4, Emily McKee 7 7-13 21, Abby Evans 1 2-2 4.
Totals:
18 10-17 49.
3-point goals:
Wilkins 2, Hudson.
Montoursville (2-15) 43
Alaina Marchioni 6 0-2 13, Shaynne Klemick 3 0-0 8, Nyla Kutney 2 0-0 5, Maddie Labatch 5 0-0 11, Sydnie Stone 2 0-0 4, Ashlynn Loe 0 2-2 2, Anna Baylor 0 0-4 0.
Totals:
18 2-8 43.
3-point goals:
Klemick 2, Marchioni, Kutney, Labatch.
JV score:
WR, 60-43.
Central Mountain 41
Mifflinburg 33
MILL HALL – Ella Shuck scored a game-high 17 points and had five rebounds and five steals, but it wasn’t enough as Central Mountain took the HAC-I victory over the Mifflinburg.
Mifflinburg (6-11) next plays at Penns Valley at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Central Mountain 41, Mifflinburg 33At Central Mountain
Mifflinburg 7 5 8 13 — 33 Cen. Mtn. 10 3 11 17 – 41
Mifflinburg (6-11) 33
Ella Shuck 5 5-7 17; Avery Metzger 1 0-0 2; Jenna Haines 1 0-0 2; Laine Martin 2 1-4 5; Alexis Scopelliti 0 0-0 0; Meg Shively 1 0-0 3; Marissa Allen 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 6-11 33.
3-point goals:
Shuck 2, Shively.
Central Mountain (6-11) 41Marissa Wheeler 0 0-0 0; Mia Kopysciansky 2 3-4 9; Danica Kelly 1 1-3 3; Tara Mader 0 0-0 0; Taylor Doyle 3 4-9 10; Ava Doyle 2 0-2 4; Reese Doyle 1 0-0 2; Keeley Rohrbach 1 0-0 2; Kiahna Jones 5 1-1 11. Totals:
15 9-19 41.
3-point goals:
Kopysciansky 2.
Central Columbia 50
Milton 26
ALMEDIA — A slow start doomed the Black Panthers when the Blue Jays scored 28 points in the first half to only 12 for Milton to take the HAC-II victory.
Kiersten Stork scored seven points to pace Milton (7-11), which next plays at Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Central Columbia 50, Milton 26At Central Columbia
Milton 7 5 8 6 — 26 Central 13 15 10 12 – 50
Milton (7-10) 26
Kiersten Stork 2 3-5 7; Leah Walter 1 0-0 3; Morgan Reiner 2 0-1 4; Abbey Kitchen 3 0-0 6; Kyla Rovenolt 0 0-0 0; Brooklyn Wade 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
11 3-6 26.
3-point goals:
Walter.
Central (15-4) 50
Haley Bull 4 0-0 10; Ava Klingerman 0 0-0 0; Nora Fritz 0 0-0 0; Alya Flick 5 4-4 17; Emmie Rowe 1 2-2 4; Caitlyn Weatherill 2 0-0 6; Maggie Vandemark 0 0-0 0; Avery Kissinger 0 0-0 0; Lindsey Bull 2 0-0 5; Maddy Blake 4 0-0 8; Haley Moore 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
18 6-6 50.
3-point goals:
Flick 3, H. Bull 2, Weatherill 2, L. Bull.
Meadowbrook Chr. 28
Belleville Mennonite 22
BELLEVILLE – Eleven points from Emily Baney helped lift the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association road victory. Meadowbrook (8-9, 6-1 ACAA) next plays at Northumberland Christin at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 28, Belleville Menn. 22At Belleville Mennonite
Meadow 2 4 16 6 — 28 Belleville 6 2 4 10 – 22
Meadowbrook Chr. (8-9) 28
Kailey Devlin 2 1-2 5; Emma George 1 0-0 2; Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0; Alayna Smith 3 0-2 6; Emily Baney 3 5-8 11; Madi McNeal 1 2-2 4; Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
10 8-14 28.
3-point goals:
None.
Belleville Mennonite (4-3) 22
Chloe Renno 1 2-2 4; Sonya Yoder 7 2-2 17; Natalie Yoder 0 1-4 1; Miriam Stoltzfus 0 0-2 0; Chloe Sunderland 0 0-0 0; Karina Renno 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
8 5-10 22.
3-point goals:
S. Yoder.
Other area scores:Selinsgrove 42, Shamokin 27Bloomsburg 57, Northumberland Chr. 49Danville 48, Midd-West 19Mount Carmel 36, Hughesville 31Southern Columbia 59, Loyalsock 50North Penn-Liberty 34, Williamson 16Boys basketball
Meadowbrook Chr. 63
Belleville Mennonite 45
BELLEVILLE – The 1-2 punch of Ashton Canelo and Gave Rodriguez propelled the Lions to the ACAA victory.
Rodriguez scored 17 points and Canelo had 16 to lead Meadowbrook (13-6, 5-3 ACAA). Mike Smith added 10 points for the Lions.
On Monday, Meadowbrook fell to Columbia County Christian, 68-64. Canelo scored 22 points in the loss while Rodriguez had 19 and Noah Smith chipped in 12.
Meadowbrook next plays at Northumberland Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Meadowbrook Chr. 63, Belleville Menn. 45At Belleville Mennonite
Meadow 13 14 14 22 — 63 Belleville 10 7 16 12 – 45
Meadowbrook Chr. (13-6) 63
Ashton Canelo 7 2-4 16; Gabe Rodriguez 7 2-4 17; Mike Smith 3 1-2 10; Noah Smith 4 1-2 9; Jacob Reed 4 1-3 9; Jacob Bair 0 0-0 0; Levi Erb 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
26 7-15 63.
3-point goals:
M. Smith 3, Rodriguez.
Belleville Mennonite (4-5) 45
C. Stoltzfus 4 0-0 10; E. Crosson 4 0-1 11; RJ Miller 0 0-0 0; Kauffman 3 0-0 6; Q. Renno 2 7-9 12; P. Yoder 0 0-0 0; C. Ammon 2 0-0 6.
Totals:
15 7-10 45.
3-point goals: Crosson 3, Stoltzfus 2, Renno.
