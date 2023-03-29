LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Chris DiFiore and sophomore Sean Keys were recognized by the Patriot League on Tuesday after helping the Bison baseball team to a perfect 5-0 week. DiFiore was selected as the Patriot League Pitcher of the Week after he spun a two-hit shutout against Lafayette, and Keys was picked as the Patriot League Player of the Week after hitting .412 with a pair of home runs, including a dramatic walk-off blast against Lehigh.

Last week, Bucknell rallied for a 4-3 non-league win over Villanova before sweeping Patriot League doubleheaders from in-state rivals Lafayette and Lehigh. The Bison have now won seven straight games, their longest streak since the 2014 Patriot League championship team captured eight in a row.

