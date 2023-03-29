LEWISBURG – Bucknell senior Chris DiFiore and sophomore Sean Keys were recognized by the Patriot League on Tuesday after helping the Bison baseball team to a perfect 5-0 week. DiFiore was selected as the Patriot League Pitcher of the Week after he spun a two-hit shutout against Lafayette, and Keys was picked as the Patriot League Player of the Week after hitting .412 with a pair of home runs, including a dramatic walk-off blast against Lehigh.
Last week, Bucknell rallied for a 4-3 non-league win over Villanova before sweeping Patriot League doubleheaders from in-state rivals Lafayette and Lehigh. The Bison have now won seven straight games, their longest streak since the 2014 Patriot League championship team captured eight in a row.
DiFiore is back on the mound this season after missing virtually all of 2022 with an injury. In Friday’s opener against Lafayette, the Bison southpaw was back to the form he showed in 2021 when he was a First Team All-Patriot League honoree. He was in complete command throughout, allowing only a ground ball single through the hole and an infield hit in Bucknell’s 11-0 win. Only once all day did the Leopards put two men on base in the same inning.
Meanwhile, Keys led an offensive attack that produced 53 runs in the four Patriot League games last week. Including the Villanova game, he went 7-for-17 (.412) at the plate with two homers, two doubles, a triple, eight runs batted in, and seven runs scored. Keys amassed a whopping 1.545 OPS in the five games.
Among all of Keys’ production last week, no hit was bigger than his two-out, two-strike, three-run homer in the bottom of the seventh and final inning to give the Bison a 6-4 win over Lehigh in game one of Sunday’s doubleheader. The Bison went on to win the nightcap 16-6 to finish off a perfect week.
Keys now has a nine-game hitting streak and leads the team in home runs (5), RBIs (25), and slugging percentage (.605). Keys has raised his season batting average to .309 and now ranks fifth in the Patriot League in slugging, fifth in home runs, eighth in doubles (7), and 10th in runs scored (17).
Bucknell is 12-11 overall and 6-2 in the Patriot League. The Bison play a pair of road doubleheaders this coming weekend at Army and Holy Cross.
North Texas reaches NIT finals, shuts down Wisconsin 56-54LAS VEGAS — Tylor Perry scored 14 of his 16 points in the first half, Rubin Jones scored all 12 of his after halftime and North Texas closed on a 10-0 run to beat Wisconsin 56-54 on Tuesday night in the semifinals of the NIT.
North Texas (30-7) advances to the program’s first NIT championship game on Thursday. Conference USA is now 16-1 this postseason.
North Texas, which trailed 41-29 at halftime, took its first lead of the game at 56-54 with 2:08 remaining on Moulaye Sissoko’s shot in the lane to cap a 10-0 run.
Wisconsin forward Tyler Wahl missed two free throws with 49.1 seconds left and North Texas worked the clock down before Perry had it poked away. Wahl had a shot blocked at the rim, but Wisconsin secured the loose ball and called a timeout with 5.8 left. Wisconsin got it inside to Wahl but Sissoko knocked it away and dove on the ball to end it.
The Mean Green, the nation’s leader in scoring defense at 55.7 points per game, held Wisconsin without a point for the final 9:07 of the game. The Badgers made just one of their last 16 shots — with 10 straight misses.
Kai Huntsberry scored four of his 12 points in the game-closing run for North Texas, which extended its program record for wins this season.
Chucky Hepburn scored all 15 of his points in the first half for Wisconsin (20-15), which was making its first appearance in the NIT semifinals.
Wisconsin dropped to 13-8 this season in games decided by five points or fewer.
UAB tops Utah Valley, sets up Conference USA showdown in NITLAS VEGAS — Ty Brewer had a career-high 30 points with 12 rebounds and five steals, Eric Gaines scored seven of his 13 points in overtime and UAB beat Utah Valley 88-86 on Tuesday night to set up an all-Conference USA final in the NIT.
UAB (29-9) will face North Texas for the fourth time this season on Thursday for the NIT championship. UAB lost to North Texas twice in the regular season before winning 76-69 on March 10 to advance to its second straight conference tournament championship game.
Gaines scored UAB’s opening five points of overtime and Trey Jemison added a putback for an 81-76 lead. Gaines also made a contested shot in the lane to make it 83-78.
Brewer sank a jumper from the free-throw line to put UAB ahead 85-83 with 46 seconds left. After a timeout, Utah Valley was forced into a contested 3-pointer at the shot-clock buzzer that did not hit the rim. Jordan Walker was fouled and made two free throws for a four-point lead.
After Utah Valley made a 3-pointer with 3.2 seconds left, Walker sank a free throw before missing the second with 0.8 left. The Wolverines’ full-court heave at the buzzer went over the backboard.
Walker finished with 17 points on 5-of-23 shooting for UAB.
UAB scored the opening eight points of the game, with six from Brewer, and led until Utah Valley took its first lead, 62-61, with 8:13 remaining in regulation following a 10-2 run.
Utah Valley guard Trey Woodbury made two free throws with 1:52 left in regulation and he sank a floater in the lane to tie it at 74-all at 33.9. Walker had two chances to break the tie, but he was short on a jumper and his runner bounced off to send it to overtime.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.