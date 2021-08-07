LEWISBURG - It has certainly been a whirlwind season to say the least for the Central PA Havoc 14U softball team.
Beginning in September of 2020 and wrapping up this past weekend, the Havoc, consisting of players from throughout the Valley, compiled a 66-9 record during its season.
And out of 13 tournaments the team entered, the Havoc won nine of them.
The team's first title came at the Black Diamond Bash Open in Scranton last September, and they just rolled from there.
The most recent title came last week at the USSSA Eastern National Championships in Ocean City, Md., where the team went 9-0 to capture the B Class national title.
"All wins are great, and I tell the girls all time time that it's hard to win tournaments," said Havoc head coach Joe Devine. "You need a lot of things to go right and its not always the best team that wins.
"With that said, winning 9 of 13 was simply an amazing year for this group," Devine added.
The team consists of Lewisburg rising sophomore Sydney Bolinsky, plus Bloomsburg sophomore Maddy Devine, Loyalsock sophomore Katie Ryder, Midd-West sophomore Storm Wilt, Muncy sophomore Nolah Moyer and freshman Jordyn Miller, Selinsgrove sophomore Kiki Dupert, Shikellamy sophomore Amelia Whary, and Upper Dauphin freshman Jordyn Miller.
The assistant coaches are Brad Wilt, Stephen Bolinsky and Shawn Bauman.
No doubt the biggest win for the Havoc this season was its most recent when the team won out over a large field at USSSA Eastern Nationals.
"USSSA Nationals was just an amazing week. Our girls played terrific all week long, coming out on top by besting a field of 78 teams," said coach Devine. "Our girls were so laser focused on the game in front of them that weekend, that when we looked up after four days of games, we were in the finals on Sunday. The girls never got distracted and really embraced the one game at a time approach.
"In a season of many highlights, this had to be the pinnacle," added the Havoc's coach.
Another highlight to the season according to the Havoc's coach came in early July at the Battle of the Burgh College Showcase in Pittsburgh, where the team claimed its first A Class title.
"Winning the Battle of the Burgh College Showcase, our first Class A Tournament as a group, we went out to Pittsburgh and beat a competitive filed filled with A Class teams," said coach Devine. "It was the first time I felt the girls started to realize how good they could be and that they could not only compete, but win at the highest levels in the area."
Following the title at the Black Diamond Bash, the Havoc claimed titles at the Sandlot Showdown Open in Greensboro, N.C., the Ball-o-ween Open in Sunbury, the Monster Bash Open in Williamsport and the Veterans Classic Open, which all came between September and November of 2020.
Then in June the team kicked into high gear with wins at the USSSA Happy Valley Showdown Open and and the USA PA States B Class tournament before the Battle of the Burgh and Eastern Nationals.
All told, the team travelled some 5,000 miles during the season, but it was well worth it said coach Devine.
"It was an unbelievable experience to see the girls grow as individuals and as a team," said Havoc's coach. "They reached levels this year that weren't even on the radar in September. We get a well deserved month of August off, and then we're back at it in September."
Inside the circle for the Havoc, Dupert led the team with a 1.51 ERA in 120 innings of work, while Moyer had a 1.96 ERA in 178 innings.
"Our pitching staff was second to none this year," said coach Devine. "Our team ERA was 1.92 in the fall and summer seasons combined, and our pitching staff held opponents to a .180 batting average while only surrendering 1.76 runs per game."
Offensively, the Havoc outscored their opponents 664-132 this season, averaging 8.8 runs per game over a 75-game season.
Maddy Devine, the coach's daughter, led the way with a .537 batting average, along with 101 hits, 22 doubles, 15 triples, seven home runs, 103 RBI and 107 runs scored.
In addition, Moyer batted .425 with 15 doubles, four triples, a homer and 82 RBI; and Bolinsky had a .413 average along with 83 hits, 14 doubles, seven triples, four homers, 56 RBI and 108 runs scored.
Shikellamy's Whary, added a .385 average with 66 hits, 15 doubles, eight triples, 52 RBI and 45 runs scored.
All of that ended up to the Havoc winning a lot of softball games over the past season.
"We focus on the components of winning softball, not the wins. Our approach is simple, we challenge hitters by throwing a lot of strikes, we pick up the ball when its hit to us, and take quality at-bats," said coach Devine. "We feel if we do all three of those well, we are a tough team to beat. We have a complete team approach, a true pass-the-baton mentality. Even so much that we pass an actual baton and hang it in the dugout before every game to remind us of our focus for the game.
"The team is so much more important that the individual, and if each player does their 1/9th well, we should be in a good spot come the end of the game," added Havoc's coach.
