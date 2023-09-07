LEWISBURG – Caroline Blakeslee fought through the heat and Mifflinburg’s defense to score with 5:12 left in the game to give Lewisburg a 1-0 nonleague win Wednesday.
Blakeslee got the ball off a defender and shot it with her left foot into the bottom right corner of the net.
Emma Hopkinson made two saves to get the shutout for Lewisburg (2-1), while Laura Darrup made eight stops for Mifflinburg (0-3).
The Green Dragons also out-shot the Wildcats, 21-1, and they led in corner kicks, 6-1.
Lewisburg is back in action today with a 7 p.m. game at Central Columbia, while Mifflinburg plays at Jersey Shore at 4 p.m. Friday.
Shikellamy 5,
Warrior Run 3
SUNBURY — The Defenders suffered their second straight loss when the Braves took the nonleague win behind three second-half goals.
Raygan Lust and Katie Zaktansky scored in the first half for Warrior Run (3-2), with Lust assisting on Zaktansky’s tally.
Shikellamy (4-0) out-shot Warrior Run 16-4, and Defenders’ keeper Addy Ohnmeiss made 11 stops to keep her team in the game.
Warrior Run next plays at Towanda at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Shikellamy 5, Warrior Run 3
at Shikellamy
First half
WR-Raygan Lust, unassisted, 33:40.
WR-Chloe Burden, assist Amara Bieber, 21:34.
Shik-Allison Anselmo, assist Jilly Deivert, 16:17.
Shik-Maggie Benner, assist Lauryn Ross, 13:04.
WR-Katie Zaktansky, assist Lust, 6:29.
Second half
Shik-Deivert, assist Anselmo, 13:29.
Shik-Elli Ronk, assist Deivert, 9:48.
Shik-Sarah Long, assist Ross, 3:08.
Shots: Shikellamy, 16-4. Corners: Shikellamy, 5-2. Saves: Shikellamy (Jersey Herb), 1. Warrior Run (Addy Ohnmeiss), 11.
Boys Soccer
Lewisburg 1,
Midd-West 0
MIDDLEBURG – A Viktor Permyashkin goal 4:47 into the second half was enough to give the Green Dragons the non-conference win over the Mustangs at Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Caden Michaels assisted on Permyashkin’s goal to help lead Lewisburg (2-1) to its second straight win with help from two saves from goalkeeper Gabe Pawling.
The Green Dragons, who out-shot Midd-West 12-4 on the night, next plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 1, Midd-West 0
At Sports Boosters Athletic Park
Second half
Lew-Viktor Permyashkin, assist Caden Michaels, 35:13.
Shots: Lewisburg, 12-4; Saves: Lewisburg (Gabe Pawling), 2; MW (Cole Keister), 6.
Field Hockey
Mifflinburg 2,
Bloomsburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats are still undefeated after they got goals from Olivia Fetterman and Shakira Moyer in the HAC-II contest with the Panthers.
Calleigh Hoy and Annika Klinefeter notched the assists for Mifflinburg (4-0 overall), which needed only one save from Lilee Dorman to get the win.
The Wildcats, who also led in shots (16-1) and penalty corners (8-2), next plays at Milton at 11 a.m. Saturday.
Southern Columbia 1,
Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE — The Defenders battled the Tigers tough, but Southern pulled out the HAC-II win behind a second quarter goal from Gracie Keller.
Southern out-shot Warrior Run (0-4 overall) 9-6, and the Tigers led in corner kicks 11-4.
Jessica Frey made two saves for the Defenders, who next hosts Benton at 4:30 p.m. Friday.
Coed Golf
Milton 174,
Shikellamy 184
HUMMELS WHARF — Logan Shrawder shot a 40 and Drake Parker had a 41 to lead the Black Panthers past the Braves in the HAC-I match. Brayden Gower and Avery Reiff added rounds of 46 and 47, respectively, for Milton, which next hosts Colgan at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Milton 174, Shikellamy 184
At Susquehanna Valley C.C.
Milton scorers: Logan Shrawder, 40; Drake Parker, 41; Brayden Gower, 46; Avery Reiff, 47. Other golfers: Eli Russell, 50; Zach Letteer, 55.
Shikellamy scorers: Luke Fatool, 40; Mason Farrell, 45; Eben Kisner, 49; Aaron Bucher, 50. Other golfers: Cam Lenner, 51; Logan Fisher, 61.
Mifflinburg 161,
Danville 174
MIDDLEBURG — An even-par 36 by Kamdon Eicher propelled the Wildcats past the Ironmen in the HAC-II match held at Shade Mountain Golf Course.
Following Eicher in the scoring column for Mifflinburg were Zeb Hufnagle (40), Addison Norton (42) and Cub Dietrick (43). The Wildcats next host Central Columbia at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Mifflinburg 161, Danville 174
At Shade Mountain G.C., par 36
Mifflinburg scorers: Kamdon Eicher, 36; Zeb Hufnagle, 40; Addison Norton, 42; Cub Dietrick, 43. Other golfers: Wilson Abram, 44; Jaiden Beiler, 52. JV golfers: Lane Hook, 50; Chase Yoder, 51.
Danville scorers: James Ciccarellia, 40; Cole Duffy, 43; Morgan Gerringer, 45; Bronson Kraniak, 48. Other golfers: Wyatt Cashner, 46; Jaxson Drans, 57.
Warrior Run 170,
Montoursville 199
MILTON — Hannah Rabb shot a 3-over 39 and Dylan Laubach carded a 40 as the Defenders beat the Warriors in the HAC-II match at Wynding Brook Golf Course. Warrior Run next competes at the Selinsgrove 18-hole match at Susquehanna Valley Country Club at noon Friday.
Warrior Run 170, Montoursville 199
At Wynding Brook Golf Course, par 36
Warrior Run scorers: Hannah Rabb, 39; Dylan Laubach, 40; Max Wirnsberger, 42; Alec Frey, 49. Other golfers: Colin Moore, 50; Carter Sheesley, 52.
Montoursville scorers: Bryce Carey, 43; Connor Lagier, 46; Gabe Moser, 51; JC Weaver, 54. Other golfers: Maddie Labatch, 54; Zach Neill, 54.
Williamsport 194,
Lewisburg 203
MONTGOMERY — The Green Dragons fell to the Millionaires in the HAC-I match at White Deer Golf Course. Zach Engle shot a 45 and Mitchell Widerquist carded a 48 to lead Lewisburg, which next hosts Selinsgrove at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Williamsport 194, Lewisburg 203
At White Deer Golf Course, par 36
Williamsport scorers: Chase Kelly, 45; Jaxson March, 47; Brayden Wolfhope, 49; Camron Spangler, 53. Other golfers: Nico Paternostro, 55; Jack Heller, 62.
Lewisburg scorers: Zach Engle, 45; Mitchell Widerquist, 48; Jacob Gose, 52; Lexi Schmadel, 58. Other golfers: Ethan Zeh, 58; Keyen Faust, 66.
