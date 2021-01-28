TURBOTVILLE — Following a two-week break due to a positive COVID-19 test, Southern Columbia boys basketball head coach Mike Woytowich got a tough, hard-fought victory from his team in Wednesday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup at Warrior Run.
Southern trailed Warrior Run just once in the game as contest was close throughout, but in the end the Tigers had just enough to come out on top.
Leading by just two points entering the fourth, Southern put together a 13-0 run in the final period to beat the Defenders, 53-45, at Warrior Run High School.
“I have to give all the credit in the world to my kids. As a first-year head coach I couldn’t ask for a better group. I’ve been blessed — they do not quit,” said Woytowicz. “We were on a COVID-19 break for the last 10 days, and we practiced three times (since we’ve been back) and then we played (Warrior Run).
“To come out with a win, my hat’s off to my players. I couldn’t speak higher of them,” added Southern’s coach.
Said Warrior Run coach Eric Wertman, “I was not disappointed (of the loss) and I was proud of our effort and that’s something that we talked about after the game. We have things to work on and clean up, and we will the next two days of practice.”
Southern (3-1, 2-1 HAC-II) and Warrior Run (1-2, 1-2) went back-and-forth early, especially when it came to hitting some big shots.
First, Mason Sheesley nailed three 3-pointers to open the game for the Defenders and give the hosts a 9-8 lead.
Michael Zsido answered with two treys of his own along with a layup to help put the Tigers back in front 17-14 after one.
Warrior Run got to within 27-25 on a 3-pointer by Alex Hazzoum with 2:18 left, but Southern closed the first half on an 8-1 run to go up 33-28 at the break.
Brian Britton scored all seven points he had in the game in the second period to key the run for the Tigers.
After a low-scoring third period where neither team seemed to get much traction, Southern then answered a trey by Hazzoum that began the fourth with a 13-0 run to take a 50-40 lead.
Five points from Wisloski and four from Kaiden Carl keyed the late run for the Tigers before the former made a late layup to clinch the victory.
Wisloski finished with 10 points and seven rebounds, plus Carl led the way with 17 points and Zsido also had 10 points for Southern, which next hosts Mount Carmel at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“We kind of stuck to our plan — we like to push the basketball and we like to get into our press a little bit,” said Woytowicz. “It may not work in the first or second quarter and the kids get frustrated, but we stuck with it and it kind of wears on the opponent a little bit, and we were able to pull away at the end and make just enough smart plays to hang on.”
Hazzoum finished with 15 points, plus Sheesley finished with 11 and Gabe Hogan had 10 in the loss.
“Yeah, we have to be better in the fourth quarter. We will look at the film, make some adjustments and go from there,” said Wertman, whose team next hosts Loyalsock at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
“This group is resilient with some upperclassman that have been around a while. They understand the corrections that need to be made and they will work hard to improve from this loss.”
Southern Columbia 53, Warrior Run 45at Warrior RunScore by quarters
Southern 17 16 6 14 — 53 Warrior Run 14 14 9 8 — 45
Southern Columbia (3-1)
Kaiden Carl 8 1-2 17; Michael Zsido 4 0-1 10; Jake Toczylovitski 1 1-2 3; Brian Britton 2 2-2 7; Braeden Wisloski 3 4-11 10; Isaac Carter 1 0-0 2; Connor Gallagher 2 0-0 4; Matt Masala 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
21 8-18 53.
3-point goals:
Zsido 2, Britton.
Warrior Run (1-2) 45
Logan Confer 1 1-2 3; Gabe Hogan 4 0-0 10; Mason Sheesley 4 0-0 11; Alex Hazzoum 5 1-5 15; Coltin Pentycofe 2 0-2 4; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
17 2-9 45.
3-point goals:
Hazzoum 4, Sheesley 3, Hogan 2.
JV score: SC, 51-25. High scorers: SC, Britton, 16; WR, Axtman, 15.
