WILLIAMSPORT – After a hiatus of 52 years, the Lycoming College baseball team will return to play in 2023 with the largest roster in program history, 35 players, under the guidance of the program’s first full-time baseball-only coach in Rick Oliveri.
The team features considerable depth, with 12 infielders, seven outfielders, four catchers and seven left-handed pitchers and 15 right-handed pitchers, with several looking for an opportunity to continue as two-way players.
The group of 35 student-athletes hails from 10 states — Pennsylvania (11), New Jersey (8), Maryland (4), Virginia (4), New York (2), Florida (2), Ohio (1), Minnesota (1), Utah (1), Nebraska (1)).
Head Coach
Oliveri, a 2008 graduate of the University of Buffalo, has spent more than a decade as a Division I coach. He was selected to restart Lycoming’s program in June 2021. Oliveri spent the previous 12 years as a coach at the Division I level, working the past five years at George Washington, five before that at Monmouth and two years at Radford. In 13 years as an assistant coach, he helped his teams to 10 winning seasons and 360 wins.
Oliveri worked as the pitching coach at George Washington, also serving as the team’s academic coordinator and recruiting coordinator for his last three seasons, helping the team to a .500 or better record in all five seasons in the capitol.
Assistant Coaches
A two-time All-Empire 8 selection, Zac Cronk is set to begin his collegiate coaching career with the Lycoming College baseball team as an assistant coach in 2023.
Cronk earned three letters at Utica University, earning back-to-back All-Empire 8 selections as an infielder in 2021 and 2022. He hit .305 as a junior, scoring 30 runs and driving in 24 while striking out just five times in 105 at bats. As a senior, he hit .250, but again proved key to the Pioneers’ offense, scoring 16 times and driving in 21 while again striking out just five times in 80 at bats.
With more than a decade of experience as a coach and scout, Dustin Johnson, a 2008 alum of Bloomsburg University, returns to Central Pennsylvania to become an assistant baseball coach at Lycoming College, serving on the inaugural staff in 2023.
Johnson worked as a Mid-Atlantic Region area scout for the San Diego Padres for three years, covering Pennsylvania, Maryland, Delaware, Washington D.C., Virginia and West Virginia for the team. He helped the team sign six players to professional contracts, including Major Leaguer David Bednar.
Johnson also worked as a collegiate assistant coach for eight seasons, working at George Washington in 2015, Binghamton from 2012-14, helping the Bearcats to a pair of America East Championships in 2013 and 2014, and he spent three years as an assistant at his alma mater from 2009-11.
Student-Athletes
Grant Bachman, FR, RHP, R/R, South Williamsport H.S. A four-year letterwinner in baseball at South Williamsport … went 3-2 with 1.89 ERA as a senior … 5-2 with 1.74 ERA in career … struck out 67 and walked 34 in 56 1/3 innings ... hit .256 with 29 runs and 32 RBI … helped team to state semifinals in 2019.
Landon Evans, FR, RHP/IF, R/R, Millville H.S. A four-year letterwinner as a pitcher and infielder at Millville … hit .340 with 50 hits, 43 runs, 22 stolen bases and 28 RBI in career … hit .326 with 20 runs and 14 RBI as a senior, clubbing eight doubles … posted 8-4 record with 3.48 ERA in career … struck out 100 and walked 45 in 54 1/3 innings ... went 6-2 with 60 strikeouts as a senior, helping him earn Mid-Penn Conference MVP honors ... earned first-team all-conference honors as a pitcher and second-team as an infielder.
Nick Reeder, FR, OF/LHP, L/L, Montoursville Area H.S.
A two-year letterwinner as an outfielder and pitcher at Montoursville Area … hit .295 with 28 runs, seven doubles and 20 RBI in career … went 4-0 with 40 strikeouts and 18 walks in 41 innings … 3-0 with 2.07 ERA, winning district semifinal game as a junior ... hit .312 as a junior with five doubles and 13 RBI.
Matt Worth, FR, OF/1B, R/R, Loyalsock Township H.S.
A four-year letterwinner as an outfielder and first baseman at Loyalsock Township … hit .440 with six doubles, two triples, 14 runs and seven stolen bases to earn all-area honors as a senior … also played.
Cameron Bailey, FR, C, R/R, James Buchanan H.S.
Gehrig Blanchard, FR, 3B/1B, R/R, Upper Saddle River, N.J.
Josh Bottger, FR, RHP/UTL, R/R, Wilkes-Barre Area H.S
Braden Campbell, JR, IF, R/R, Centerville, Utah
Mason Drozal, FR, RHP, R/R, Stroudsburg H.S.
Evan Evans, JR, LHP, L/L, New Market, Md.
Kai Foster, FR, SS, R/R, West Milford, N.J.
Stargell Fuhr, FR, OF/RHP, R/R, Kennedy Catholic H.S.
Ben Glad, FR, 3B/1B, R/R, Burnsville, Minn.
Treyson Green, FR, RHP/1B, R/R, Celebration, Fla.
Matt Guido, FR, LHP, L/L, Holbrook, N.Y.
Nick Hoheb, FR, C, R/R, Brick, N.J.
Joel Inman, FR, RHP, R/R, Berlin, N.J.
Liam Kaminski, JR, 1B/OF/RHP, L/R, Omaha, Neb.
Jack Kelly, FR, SS/RHP, R/R, Alexandria, Va.
Zach Kudlacik, FR, 2B, R/R, Coatesville Area H.S.
Sam Marcus, FR, RHP, R/R, Amissville, Va.
Noah Miller, FR, LHP, L/L, Winter Springs, Fla.
Kenny Nichols, JR, OF/RHP, R/R, Corry Area H.S.
Evan Nordeen, FR, LHP/1B, L/L, Leesburg, Va.
Zachary Pleska, FR, RHP/UTL, R/R, Salem, Ohio
Sammy Polott, FR, LHP, L/L, Bethesda, Md.
Jake Schilling, SO, 3B/RHP, R/R, Pennsbury H.S.
Ethan Snyder, FR, C, R/R, Alexandria, Va.
Rick Trapanese, FR, 3B/1B, R/R, New Egypt, N.J.
Joey Trout, JR, 1B, R/R, North East, Md.
Noah Vogeler, JR, RHP, R/R, Southern Lehigh H.S.
Jake Wilber, FR, RHP, R/R, Toms River, N.J.
Greg Wirin, FR, C, R/R, Interlaken, N.J.
Mark Yorio, FR, LHP, L/L, Carmel, N.Y.
Zac Zaller, JR, RHP, R/R, Scotch Plains, N.J.
