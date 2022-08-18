WILLIAMSPORT – After a hiatus of 52 years, the Lycoming College baseball team will return to play in 2023 with the largest roster in program history, 35 players, under the guidance of the program’s first full-time baseball-only coach in Rick Oliveri.

The team features considerable depth, with 12 infielders, seven outfielders, four catchers and seven left-handed pitchers and 15 right-handed pitchers, with several looking for an opportunity to continue as two-way players.

