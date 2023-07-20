BEECH CREEK — Hayden Showalter tracked a ball perfectly as it appeared to be headed out of the park at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park Wednesday night.
Just as the Keystone fans started to celebrate, Showalter lunged toward the fence, pulling in the would-be home run for the first out of the fifth inning. It was that kind of night for Mifflinburg as it defeated Keystone 11-6 in the winner’s bracket final of the Section 3 Major Baseball Tournament.
“I tracked it all the way and watched it to the fence,” Showalter said. “I just leaned over and stuck my glove out and caught it. At first, I thought it was gone.”
It wasn’t gone as Showalter treated the Mifflinburg fans to one of the best catches of the postseason.
Mifflinburg excelled as the host team seemed to fold under the pressure Wednesday.
It all started with a two-run first that set the tone for the entire day. Showalter and Brennen Snyder opened with consecutive singles to put runners in scoring position for Mifflinburg. They didn’t wait long as a hit batter and a walk loaded the bases.
“We wanted to get runs in the first inning and give the boys a little confidence,” Mifflinburg Manager Chris Snyder said. “They are 12 years old. There are nerves playing in front of the huge crowd Keystone brings along.”
The first inning might have helped calm the nerves a little, but five more runs in the fifth gave Mifflinburg the confidence to finish the game.
Collin Brandt hit a home run and Lukas Shaffer, Andrew Yerger, and Vaughn Yoder all singled. Two more doubles set the tone for a big inning as Mifflinburg rallied for a 7-0 lead.
“It got our team boosted up,” Showalter said. “We thought we were going to win. We just kept hitting the ball.”
Those extra hits paid off as Keystone hit two, three-run home runs in the bottom of the sixth to make things interesting. A strikeout from closer Callen Hommel finally ended the game and advanced Mifflinburg into Friday’s Section 3 Championship at 5:30 p.m.
Keystone falls into the elimination bracket and faces Upper Dauphin at 5:30 p.m. today.
PA Section 3 Major Division Tournament
at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park, Beech Creek
Mifflinburg 11, Keystone 6
Mifflinburg 205 202 — 11-13-2
Brennen Snyder, Vaughn Yoder (3), Brayden Ressegvie (5), Hayden Showalter (6), Callen Hommel (6), and Lukas Shaffer. Camden Fuller, Logan Bower (4), Logan Daniel (5), Evan Batterson (6), and Evan Batterson, Hayden Whitman (4).
Top Mifflinburg hitters: Brennen Snyder, 2-for-3, double, 2 runs scored, RBI; Collin Brandt, 2-for-4, HR (3rd, solo), 2 RBI.
Top Keystone hitters: Evan Batterson, 1-for-3, HR, 3 RBI; Logan Daniel, 1-for-2, HR, 3 RBI.
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
