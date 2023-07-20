BEECH CREEK — Hayden Showalter tracked a ball perfectly as it appeared to be headed out of the park at Blaine W. Kunes Memorial Park Wednesday night.

Just as the Keystone fans started to celebrate, Showalter lunged toward the fence, pulling in the would-be home run for the first out of the fifth inning. It was that kind of night for Mifflinburg as it defeated Keystone 11-6 in the winner’s bracket final of the Section 3 Major Baseball Tournament.

