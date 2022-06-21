WILLIAMSPORT – Two Lycoming College men’s basketball players were honored with spots on the City of Basketball Love All-Area Team for 2021-2022, the website announced last week, as junior Dyson Harward was named to the all-area first team and sophomore Steven Hamilton was named to the area’s all-rookie team.
Harward, a graduate of Danville Area High School who was the first Warrior post player to earn back-to-back first-team all-conference honors since Jonathan Pribble in 2005-06, finished eighth in the MAC Freedom with 13.1 points per game and he led the league with an average of 11.6 rebounds per contest. His 17 double-doubles set the team’s modern season record. Harward’s 313 rebounds this year are the eighth-best total in program history and the best since Ron Travis pulled in 334 in 1966. He also added 47 blocked shots, tied for seventh in program history. He is 15th in program history with 586 career rebounds and his 123 blocked shots are third.
Harward was previously named the City of Basketball Love Rookie of the Year and a fourth-team selection in 2019-20, averaging 12.9 points per game and 7.9 rebounds per game.
Hamilton, the MAC Freedom Rookie of the Year and a Second Team All-MAC Freedom selection, finished ninth in the conference with an average of 12.8 points per game and he also finished fourth with 3.5 assists per game. He was also 13th in the league in free throw percentage (.740), ninth in assist-turnover ratio (1.0) and he was third in the league, playing an average of 32.5 minutes per game. Hamilton had four 20-point efforts, including scoring a career-best 27 in a win at Arcadia, plus he dished out seven assists twice.
Both Hamilton and Harward scored in double figures in two games of the MAC Freedom tournament leading the Warriors to a third straight appearance in conference championship.
The Warriors finished 17-11 overall and 10-6 in the MAC Freedom under fourth-year head coach Mike McGarvey in 2020-21.
Barton named
assistant wrestling coach at Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT – A three-time NCAA Division I qualifier, Ben Barton will join the Lycoming College wrestling team staff in 2022-23 as an assistant coach, 30th-year head coach Roger Crebs announced on Monday.
Barton, who was a member of Campbell University’s wrestling team from 2016-21 before transferring to Lock Haven while working on a master’s degree in sports administration for 2021-22, helped the Camels win Southern Conference titles in 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2021, winning the SoCon title at 157 pounds himself in 2019 to earn his first bid to the NCAA Division I Championship. He was an at-large qualifier in 2021.
He continued his success at Lock Haven, helping the Bald Eagles win the 2022 MAC Championship, claiming the 157-pound championship as well, earning his third trip to the NCAA Championship.
A Louisville, Ky., native, Barton earned a Bachelor of Science in marketing from Campbell University in 2020. He served as the Student-Athlete Advisory Committee Vice-President from 2018-21.
Sample wins 100-meter dash at 2022 Paralympics National Championships
MIRAMAR, Fla. — Bucknell track and field’s Rayven Sample won his second national title at the 2022 Paralympics National Championships on Saturday, earning a first-place finish in the T45-46-47 100-meter dash to conclude his stay in Miramar, Fla.
Sample ran an 11.53 to finish ahead of second-place Andreas Schulz (13.55). On Friday, Sample secured a national title in the T45-46-47 400-meter dash with a 52.29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.