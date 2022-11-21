Football
Heartland Youth Football League2022 Super Bowl scoresFlag Division
Williamsport 31, South Williamsport 25
B Division
Jersey Shore 13, Milton 0
A Division
Mifflinburg 19, Shikellamy 13
NFL GlanceAMERICAN CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 281 174 Miami 7 3 0 .700 252 241 N.Y. Jets 6 4 0 .600 199 186 New England 6 4 0 .600 213 169
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 193 185 Indianapolis 4 6 1 .409 173 220 Jacksonville 3 7 0 .300 216 205 Houston 1 8 1 .150 159 230
North W L T Pct PF PA
Baltimore 7 3 0 .700 248 199 Cincinnati 6 4 0 .600 265 215 Cleveland 3 7 0 .300 240 269 Pittsburgh 3 7 0 .300 170 244
West W L T Pct PF PA
Kansas City 7 2 0 .778 270 206 L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 200 228 Denver 3 7 0 .300 147 171 Las Vegas 3 7 0 .300 225 242
NATIONAL CONFERENCEEast W L T Pct PF PA
Philadelphia 9 1 0 .900 263 183 Dallas 7 3 0 .700 251 167 N.Y. Giants 7 3 0 .700 205 204 Washington 6 5 0 .545 214 223
South W L T Pct PF PA
Tampa Bay 5 5 0 .500 183 180 Atlanta 5 6 0 .455 259 274 New Orleans 4 7 0 .364 249 267 Carolina 3 8 0 .273 207 256
North W L T Pct PF PA
Minnesota 8 2 0 .800 229 231 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 250 282 Green Bay 4 7 0 .364 202 243 Chicago 3 8 0 .273 241 274
West W L T Pct PF PA
Seattle 6 4 0 .600 257 241 San Francisco 5 4 0 .556 198 163 Arizona 4 6 0 .400 230 258 L.A. Rams 3 7 0 .300 168 227 ___
Thursday’s Games
Tennessee 27, Green Bay 17
Sunday’s Games
Atlanta 27, Chicago 24 Baltimore 13, Carolina 3 Buffalo 31, Cleveland 23, Detroit, MI Detroit 31, N.Y. Giants 18 New England 10, N.Y. Jets 3 New Orleans 27, L.A. Rams 20 Philadelphia 17, Indianapolis 16 Washington 23, Houston 10 Las Vegas 22, Denver 16, OT Cincinnati 37, Pittsburgh 30 Dallas 40, Minnesota 3 Kansas City at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Jacksonville, Miami, Seattle, Tampa Bay
Monday’s Games
San Francisco vs Arizona at Mexico City, MEX, 8:15 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 24
Buffalo at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. New England at Minnesota, 8:20 p.m.
CollegeWrestlingLycoming drops two at Dr. Sam Case DualsNotes:
Senior Connor Fulmer, ranked fifth in the nation at heavyweight, provided a pair of pins to highlight the 18th-ranked Warriors day at the Dr. Sam Case Duals, where Lycoming was edged out by McDaniel, 24-19, and Johns Hopkins, 22-21. Lycoming (0-2) were edged out in a tiebreaker with the Blue Jays (2-0), as the dual meet finished in a 21-21 tie, but the Blue Jays earned the tiebreaker via two wins by fall to the Warriors’ one. Both teams won five bouts during the dual. First-year 125-pounder Kaden Majcher, a graduate of Warrior Run High School, started the meet with a 7-6 win over Johns Hopkins’ Dhilan Patel. Fulmer, a Southern Columbia grad, pinned Will Shiber in 1:04 to tie the meet. McDaniel (2-0) won six of the 10 bouts in the earlier dual meet to post the 24-19 win. Fulmer finished the meet with a 37-second flattening of Auston Stewart.
Lock Haven at Navy ClassicNote:
Lock Haven took fifth out of 12 teams attending on Saturday. For the Bald Eagles, Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy) placed seventh at 174.
Men’s Cross countryLock Haven at D-II Atlantic Region ChampionshipNote:
Lock Haven on Saturday finished ninth in the team standings at the 2022 NCAA Division II Atlantic Region Championship, hosted by Mansfield University at the Lamb’s Creek Recreation Area Course in Tioga County. The Bald Eagles finished ninth of 23 in the team standings. For the Bald Eagles, Milton Area High School graduate Tanner Walter was 55th overall after running 31:27.5.
SwimmingLycoming at Diamond City InvitationalNotes:
Junior Courtney Chapman took second in the 200-yard butterfly and both sophomore Noah Vivian and junior Cathryn Brought took third in the 100-yard freestyle to highlight the Warriors on the final day of the Diamond City Invitational on Sunday. The women’s team finished fifth overall with 598 points. The men’s team finished sixth overall with 552 points.
Men’s soccerWorld Cup GlanceGROUP B P W D L GF GA Pts
England 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Iran 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 United States 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wales 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Monday, Nov. 21Al Rayyan (Khalifa)
England vs. Iran, 1300 GMT Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali) United States vs. Wales, 1900 GMT
Friday, Nov. 25Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali)
Wales vs. Iran, 1000 GMT
Al Khor
England vs. United States, 1900 GMT
Tuesday, Nov. 29Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali)
Wales vs. England, 1900 GMT Doha (Al Thumama) Iran vs. United States, 1900 GMT
SECOND ROUNDSaturday, Dec. 3Al Rayyan (Khalifa)
Group A winner vs. Group B second place, 1500 GMT
Al Rayyan (Ahmad bin Ali)
Group C winner vs. Group D second place, 1900 GMT
Sunday, Dec. 4Doha (Al Thumama)
Group D winner vs. Group C second place, 1500 GMT
Al Khor
Group B winner vs. Group A second place, 1900 GMT
Monday, Dec. 5Al Wakrah
Group E winner vs. Group F second place, 1500 GMT
Doha (974)
Group G winner vs. Group H second place, 1900 GMT
Tuesday, Dec. 6Al Rayyan (Education City)
Group F winner vs. Group E second place, 1500 GMT
Lusail
Group H winner vs. Group G second place, 1900 GMT
QUARTERFINALSFriday, Dec. 9Al Rayyan (Education City)
Al Wakrah winner vs. Doha (974) winner, 1500 GMT
Lusail
Al Rayyan (Khalifa) winner Al Rayyan (Education City) winner, 1900 GMT
Saturday, Dec. 10Doha (Al Thumama)
Al Rayyan (Education City) winner vs. Lusail winner, 1500 GMT
Al Khor
Al Khor winner vs. Doha (Al Thumama) winner, 1900 GMT
SEMIFINALSTuesday, Dec. 13Lusail
Lusail winner vs. Al Rayyan winner, 1900 GMT
Wednesday, Dec. 14Al Khor
Al Khor winner vs. Doha winner, 1900 GMT
THIRD PLACESaturday, Dec. 17Al Rayyan (Khalifa)
Semifinal losers, 1500 GMT
FINALSunday, Dec. 18Lusail
Semifinal winners, 1500 GMT
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 13 3 .813 — Toronto 9 8 .529 4½ Philadelphia 8 8 .500 5 Brooklyn 8 9 .471 5½ New York 8 9 .471 5½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 10 6 .625 — Washington 10 7 .588 ½ Miami 7 10 .412 3½ Orlando 5 12 .294 5½ Charlotte 4 14 .222 7
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 11 4 .733 — Cleveland 10 6 .625 1½ Indiana 9 6 .600 2 Chicago 6 10 .375 5½ Detroit 3 15 .167 9½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 10 7 .588 — New Orleans 9 7 .563 ½ Dallas 9 7 .563 ½ San Antonio 6 11 .353 4 Houston 3 14 .176 7
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Utah 12 6 .667 — Portland 10 6 .625 1 Denver 10 6 .625 1 Minnesota 8 8 .500 3 Oklahoma City 7 9 .438 4
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Phoenix 10 6 .625 — Sacramento 9 6 .600 ½ L.A. Clippers 10 7 .588 ½ Golden State 8 9 .471 2½ L.A. Lakers 4 10 .286 5 ___
Sunday’s Games
Phoenix 116, New York 95 Washington 106, Charlotte 102 Sacramento 137, Detroit 129 Cleveland 113, Miami 87 Golden State 127, Houston 120 Brooklyn 127, Memphis 115 Denver 98, Dallas 97 San Antonio at L.A. Lakers, 9:30 p.m.
Monday’s Games
Atlanta at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Orlando at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Chicago, 8 p.m. Golden State at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Miami at Minnesota, 8 p.m. New York at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Portland at Milwaukee, 8 p.m. Utah at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Brooklyn at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 8 p.m. Detroit at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 18 16 2 0 32 75 37 Toronto 19 10 5 4 24 57 51 Tampa Bay 18 11 6 1 23 61 56 Detroit 18 9 5 4 22 59 58 Florida 19 9 8 2 20 64 64 Montreal 18 9 8 1 19 57 63 Buffalo 18 7 11 0 14 62 66 Ottawa 17 6 10 1 13 56 59
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
New Jersey 18 15 3 0 30 68 42 Carolina 18 10 5 3 23 53 48 N.Y. Islanders 19 11 8 0 22 63 53 N.Y. Rangers 19 9 6 4 22 56 52 Pittsburgh 19 9 7 3 21 73 66 Philadelphia 18 7 7 4 18 46 57 Washington 20 7 10 3 17 55 67 Columbus 18 7 10 1 15 55 78
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 18 11 5 2 24 71 49 Colorado 16 10 5 1 21 58 40 Winnipeg 16 10 5 1 21 46 38 St. Louis 17 9 8 0 18 50 58 Nashville 18 8 8 2 18 49 59 Minnesota 18 8 8 2 18 49 54 Chicago 18 6 9 3 15 46 65 Arizona 16 6 9 1 13 41 58
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 19 14 4 1 29 68 47 Los Angeles 21 11 8 2 24 67 71 Seattle 18 10 5 3 23 58 49 Edmonton 18 10 8 0 20 64 64 Calgary 17 8 7 2 18 53 58 Vancouver 18 6 9 3 15 62 71 San Jose 20 6 11 3 15 57 71 Anaheim 18 5 12 1 11 49 79 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
Columbus 5, Florida 3 Pittsburgh 5, Chicago 3
Monday’s Games
Boston at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Edmonton at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Carolina at Winnipeg, 7:30 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Anaheim at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Arizona at Nashville, 8 p.m. Colorado at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Ottawa at San Jose, 10:30 p.m. Vegas at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.