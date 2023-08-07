PITTSBURGH (AP) — So much for the Pittsburgh Penguins trying to walk the fine line between protecting the future while also making the most out of the present.
Sidney Crosby, Evgeni Malkin and company — new president of hockey operations/general manager Kyle Dubas in particular — are all in on trying to catch the powers that be in the Eastern Conference.
Dubas has pushed in his available chips, acquiring star defenseman Erik Karlsson from San Jose in a massive three-way deal with the Sharks and Montreal Canadiens on Sunday.
Pittsburgh sent a 2024 first-round pick, forward Mikael Granlund and defenseman Jan Rutta to San Jose and goaltender Casey DeSmith, defenseman Jeff Petry, a 2025 second-round pick and prospect Nathan Legare to Montreal as part of the deal for the three-time Norris Trophy winner.
Karlsson is the first defenseman to be traded fresh off winning the Norris as the NHL's top defenseman since Doug Harvey in 1961. The 33-year-old Swede became the first player at the position to record 100 points in a season since Brian Leetch in 1991-92.
The complicated trade included the Canadiens to make sure the deal was salary cap compliant. Karlsson has four years left on his contract at a cap hit of $11.5 million — $1.5 million of which San Jose will retain through the end of the deal in 2027. The Penguins, meanwhile, will hold on to $1.56 million of Petry's salary.
As part of the trade, the Penguins also received forward Rem Pitlick, prospect Dillon Hamaliuk and San Jose's 2026 third-round pick. The Sharks also got Mike Hoffman from the Canadiens.
Karlsson, who also won the Norris in 2012 and 2015, is going to his third NHL organization. He played his first nine seasons with the Ottawa Senators before he was traded to San Jose in 2018.
In 987 regular-season and playoff games, Karlsson has 814 points — the most of any defenseman since he broke into the league in 2009. He has not appeared in the playoffs since 2019 and will now be an important part of trying to get Crosby, Malkin, defenseman Kris Letang and the Penguins back into the mix in the East after their 16-year playoff streak ended last season, prompting major front office changes.
Anderson, Ramírez facing multi-game suspensions as MLB sorts out discipline following wild brawl
CLEVELAND (AP) — Tim Anderson didn't play on Sunday for the Chicago White Sox, who gave their starting shortstop a planned day off.
He could soon have many more.
Anderson is likely facing a multigame suspension for his fight with Cleveland's José Ramírez on Saturday night, their scuffle setting off a benches-clearing brawl between AL Central rivals who won't face each other again until next season.
Major League Baseball did not announce any discipline as the team teams met in their series finale. The White Sox rallied for three runs in the ninth inning of a 5-3 victory.
The teams expect to hear from MLB on Monday and are bracing to be without their star infielders for an extended period.
In the sixth inning on Saturday night, Anderson and Ramírez threw punches at second base, and the Guardians' All-Star third baseman knocked down Anderson with a lucky overhand right to the chin. Anderson was dazed by the blow.
Both players were ejected, along with Cleveland manager Terry Francona, third base coach Mike Sarbaugh, closer Emmanuel Clase and Chicago manager Pedro Grifol.
The Anderson-Ramírez fight began innocently enough.
When Ramírez slid headfirst into second base with an RBI double in the sixth inning, Anderson was straddling over the top of him. Ramírez later said he felt Anderson's tag was too hard and indicated he had been bothered by Chicago's star for “disrespecting” the game.
Anderson dropped his glove and squared off against Ramírez, who swung wildly and connected to drop Anderson to the ground. As both benches and bullpens emptied, Anderson tried in vain to get at Ramírez before being forced into Chicago’s dugout.
Anderson reappeared on the field and tried to get at Ramírez before Chicago first baseman Andrew Vaughn wrapped him in a bear hug and physically carried him off the field.
On Friday, Anderson angered the Guardians by pushing Cleveland rookie Brayan Rocchio off the base as he slid into second, leading to a contested call that wound up being overturned by replay. Also, Anderson was warned by an umpire on Saturday for jawing at Guardians rookie Gabriel Arias.
Filly euthanized, jockey Irad Ortiz Jr. unseated in racing incident at Saratoga
SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (AP) — A 4-year-old filly broke down in the fourth race at Saratoga and was euthanized on Sunday, the second consecutive day a racing death occurred at the track in upstate New York.
Ever Summer sustained a catastrophic injury to her left front leg in the final turn of the turf race and was euthanized, according to the New York Racing Association. Irad Ortiz Jr., the leading rider at the summer meet, was unseated. He was later cleared to ride the rest of the card.
Frivole, a 4-year-old filly, was pulled up early in the same race. Trainer Graham Motion told the Daily Racing Form that Franco made the move “out of an abundance of caution” after she took an odd step. Motion said Frivole returned to her stall.
Ever Summer passed the required pre-race veterinary inspection, according to NYRA.
NYRA officials moved the final three turf races on Sunday’s card to the main dirt track after consulting with the jockeys, who expressed concern with the overall condition of the courses following heavy rains last week
NYRA said it will evaluate both turf courses over the next two days and will adjust the temporary rail positions when racing resumes Wednesday.
Results of Ever Summer's required necropsy will be analyzed by Horseracing Integrity and Safety Authority officials, as well as the New York State equine medical director. NYRA, HISA and the New York State Gaming Commission also will review the incident.
Trained by Christophe Clement, Ever Summer had two wins in eight career starts and earnings of $144,670, according to Equibase. She was bred and owned by Brereton C. Jones, the 84-year-old former governor of Kentucky.
Also Sunday, trainer Brendan Walsh brought the winner's floral blanket from the $500,000 Test to the barn of Melanie Giddings, whose filly, Maple Leaf Mel, was leading Saturday's race when she broke down just before the wire. Maple Leaf Mel injured her right front leg and was euthanized.
