MIFFLINBURG - There was no trap game and no looking ahead to next week for Mifflinburg, just Shikellamy this week, and the Wildcats took the Braves to task on Friday.
Sophomore quarterback Troy Dressler threw for 171 yards and three scores to set the school's single-season passing record, and Mifflinburg rolled to a 43-14 nonleague victory over Shikellamy on Senior Night at Wildcats Stadium.
"I was very pleased with how the guys all handled it this week," said Mifflinburg coach Jason Dressler. "There were people who wanted to talk (to the guys) about next week and the rivalry (against Lewisburg in the Little Brown Jug game), and they said, 'No, no, no, we got Shikellamy this week. The rivalry game is next week, and we'll worry about that (next week).'
"So, yeah, the guys are focused and they had goals they wanted to accomplish tonight, and they did it," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Already leading 7-0 following a two-yard touchdown run by Gabe Stetler, Mifflinburg (6-3) scored again moments after LJ Simpson recovered a Shikellamy (1-9) fumble at the Braves 31.
On the very next play, Troy Dressler hooked up with Andrew Diehl for a 31-yard strike to give the Wildcats a 15-0 lead after Diehl also ran the two-point conversion in.
Shikellamy didn't have an answer on its next drive, just another fumble, which was caused by Diehl and recovered by Lucas Whittaker at the Braves 36.
Mifflinburg would convert that turnover into points as well when Dressler threw an 18-yard touchdown to Jacob Bingaman for a 23-0 lead. Diehl also accounted for the two-point conversion when a botched snap on the PAT resulted in the senior running back throwing the ball to Mason Smith in the corner of the endzone.
The Wildcats weren't done yet in the first half as one more touchdown was produced by Troy Dressler, who once again went to Diehl this time for 27 yards to build Mifflinburg's lead to 30-0 at the half.
"That's what we wanted. Watching film we obviously saw what we wanted to do," said coach Dressler of the big first-half lead. "I wanted to get our guys started off on the right foot and keep the last two weeks' momentum and energy rolling into this week, and the boys stepped up to that."
In that series Troy Dressler became his school's single-season passing leader when he connected on a 32-yard pass to Carter Breed. Dressler, who now has 1,708 yards on the season and counting, broke the mark of 1,653 set by Zach Kurtz in 2002.
"Setting the record feels great, but it's all about the team. I was just worried about winning the game and keeping the team on track," said the younger Dressler, a converted guard who moved to quarterback this season out of necessity. "I was just worried about making the play (to Breed), and (two plays later) we scored. I was happy that it happened, but it's all about the team."
Said coach Dressler, Troy's father, "We've had some guys come through here who have put up some yardage over the years, and to have Troy do that as a sophomore is impressive, if I'm allowed to say that adjective as his dad and his coach. Just stepping into that role after last year was big. He's been a quick learner and he's been a student of the game, and he just soaks up every ounce of coaching that he gets from the coaches.
"I'm very pleased with what he can do and he loves his receivers. You don't do that without your receivers, and what he did was awesome to see," added Mifflinburg's coach.
Diehl added a 42-yard run in the third quarter and Simpson ran for a two-yard score in the fourth.
And even though Shikellamy got an eight-yard scoring run from Gage Wolfe in the third to break the shutout, and the Braves later got a four-yard score from Curtis Raker in the fifth, coach Dressler was still very pleased with his defense on the night.
"The goal was to keep a goose egg up on the scoreboard, but they were playing tough and I'm excited to see it rolling into next week," said coach Dressler, who was only concerned about getting the win and guaranteeing a winning season for his team.
"This win was huge for us, because we set going into this week another point of focus for our guys so we wouldn't get caught in a trap game, and it was (a win) guarantees us a regular-season winning record, and we haven't had that for a while and we needed that," added Mifflinburg's coach. "We have the ability to go get it, and that's what we did here tonight. It was exciting to see."
Mifflinburg 43, Shikellamy 14
at Mifflinburg
Shikellamy (1-8);0;0;7;7 - 14
Mifflinburg (6-3);15;15;6;7 - 43
Scoring
1st quarter
MIFF-Gabe Stetler 2 run (Stetler kick), 5:02.
MIFF-Andrew Diehl 31 pass from Troy Dressler (Diehl run), 4:38.
2nd quarter
MIFF-Jacob Bingaman 18 pass from Dressler (Diehl pass to Mason Smith), 11:53.
MIFF-Diehl 27 pass from Dressler (Stetler kick), 4:11.
3rd quarter
MIFF-Diehl 42 run (kick failed), 8:09.
SHIK-Gage Wolfe 8 pass from Braydon Wertman (Nicholas Koontz kick), :32.
4th quarter
MIFF-LJ Simpson 2 run (Stetler kick), 5:26.
SHIK-Curtis Raker 4 run (Koontz kick), :45.
Statistics
;SHIK;MIFF
First downs;10;16
Rushes-yards;36-113;27-159
Passing-yards;57;196
Att-Comp.-Int;5-6-0;12-21-1
Fumbles-lost;2-2;2-0
Penalties-yards;6-38;5-45
Individuals
Rushing - Shikellamy: Coltyn Sempko, 17-85; Isaac Schaffer-Neitz, 7-19; Gage Wolfe, 6-25, TD; Curtis Raker, 3-2, TD; Wertman, 3-2. Mifflinburg: LJ Simpson, 6-17, TD; Diehl, 5-69, TD; Aaron Hackenburg, 5-33; Carter Breed, 4-26; Stetler, 3-8, TD; Dressler, 2-5; Ben Reitz, 2-1.
Passing - Shikellamy: Wertman, 5-6-0-57. Mifflinburg: Dressler, 11-20-1-171, 3 TDs; Reitz, 1-1-0-25.
Receiving - Shikellamy: Kaden Hoffman, 2-26; John Peifer, 2-23; Wolfe, 1-8. Mifflinburg: Bingaman, 4-41, TD; Diehl, 3-64, 2 TDs; Breed, 3-62; Stetler, 2-29.
