TURBOTVILLE — Jake Bruckhart scored in the first half, and it was the only goal Warrior Run needed to take a 1-0 nonleague win over Williamsport Saturday.
Braego Cieslukowski made six saves to get the shutout for Warrior Run (4-0), which next hosts Bloomsburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Altoona 7, Mifflinburg 0
ALTOONA – The Wildcats fell behind by five goals to the Mountain Lions in the first half to lose the nonleague matchup Saturday. Nick Conklin made four saves for Mifflinburg (2-3), which next hosts Montoursville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Girls Soccer
Warrior Run 9, Towanda 1
TOWANDA – Led by a hat trick from Raygan Lust, a total of five girls scored goals in the Defenders’ dominating nonleague win over the Black Knights on Saturday.
Katie Zaktansky and Amara Bieber added two goals apiece for Warrior Run (4-2), which pulled away with a five-goal second half.
Maura Woland and Scarlett Dunkleberger added the other two goals for the Defenders, which also got a pair of saves from Addy Ohnmeiss.
Warrior Run, which out-shot Towanda 26-2, next hosts Midd-West at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Williamson 3, Meadowbrook Chr. 2
MILTON – Williamson scored twice in the first half to grab the lead and they never looked back in taking the nonleague win over the Lions Saturday.
Madeline Osman and Kailey Devlin both scored in the second half for Meadowbrook, with Devlin’s goal coming off a penalty kick. Devlin also assisted on Osman’s goal for the Lions.
Emma George made three saves to give Meadowbrook a chance as Williamson led in shots 9-8.
Meadowbrook Chr. 7, Columbia County Chr. 1
BLOOMSBURG – A career day by Kat Bennage propelled the Lions to the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association win on Friday.
Bennage scored four goals and had an assist in a six-goal first half for Meadowbrook. Audrey Millett tallied the other two first-half goals for the Lions before she completed her hat trick by scoring just 21 seconds into the second half.
Madalyn Fasnacht, Hannah Millett and Madeline Osman notched the other assists for Meadowbrook in the game. Emma George added three saves for the Lions, who dominated in shots 15-3.
Mifflinburg 5, Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE – Sarah Fritz had a hat trick and Taylor Frederick scored twice to help the Wildcats throttle the Bulldogs in nonleague action Friday. Mifflinburg (1-3) next hosts Milton at 4:30 p.m. Monday.
Milton at Williamsport
WILLIAMSPORT – The HAC cross-over match between the Black Panthers and the Millionaires on Saturday has been postponed to Oct. 19.
Field Hockey
Mifflinburg 5, Milton 0
MILTON – The Wildcats got goals from five different players to roll to the HAC cross-over contest Saturday at Alumni Stadium.
Mifflinburg (5-0) got goals from Olivia Fetterman, Anna Pachucki, Lainey Miller, Shakira Moyer and Annika Klinefelter. Fetterman also had three assists and Pachucki had two, plus Moyer added one as well.
The Wildcats dominated Milton (2-4) in shots (17-1) and penalty corners (19-1), plus Lilee Dorman made one save to get the shutout.
Mifflinburg next plays at Southern Columbia tonight at 7 p.m., while Milton plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Lewisburg 2, Central Columbia 0
ALMEDIA – Avery Mast and Ryan Brouse scored in the first and fourth quarters, respectively, as the Green Dragons took the HAC cross-over win Saturday.
Brouse’s goal came off a penalty corner, which Lewisburg (3-0) dominated in 11-0.
The Green Dragons also outshot Central 14-3, and goalkeeper Addy Shedleski made three saves to get the shutout.
Lewisburg next plays at Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Thursday.
Benton 3, Warrior Run 0
TURBOTVILLE – The Defenders fell to the Tigers in the nonleague contest Friday. Warrior Run (0-5) next hosts Central Columbia at 7 p.m. tonight.
Girls Tennis
Lewisburg 3, Selinsgrove 2
SELINSGROVE – A pair of straight-set wins in doubles helped lead the Green Dragons to the nonleague win over the Seals on Saturday.
Annabelle Jiang also won at No. 2 singles for Lewisburg (4-3). She beat Siena Rodgers 6-3, 6-4.
The first doubles team of Leah Wetzel and Ella Markunas beat McKenna Ulery-Khylee Haines, 6-2, 6-3; and the No. 2 team of Christina Zheng and Diana Zheng beat Miah Bassler and Berkeley Fertig, 6-2, 6-3.
Lewisburg next plays at Loyalsock at 4 p.m. today.
