MIFFLINBURG — When you play a team from outside the conference it’s sort of like opening a box of chocolates. You never know what you’re going to get.
Mifflinburg’s boys tennis team ventured outside the Heartland Athletic Conference to host Juniata High School in a nonleague matchup Monday.
And what the Wildcats got from the Indians was a handful.
Juniata won each individual match in straight sets to take a 5-0 victory over Mifflinburg.
“It was a tough lineup (that we faced). We’re a relatively new team, and not having played last year set us back a little bit,” said Mifflinburg coach Matt Wells. “We’re definitely growing, we’re learning, and we’re trying to play the best tennis we can. “Getting the little things (right), like the basics and being more consistent, is what we need to work on (to improve).
“(Playing a team from outside the conference) shows us the talent from elsewhere and how we stack up against (other teams from around the state), because you don’t really know what you’re up against until you play outside your conference,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
Although Mifflinburg (1-2) didn’t seriously threaten Juniata in any of the individual matches, it wasn’t exactly a walk in the park for Juniata.
“A couple of the matches went to deuce points, and unfortunately more of the deuce points went to (Juniata) than to us,” said Wells. “I don’t know if the score necessarily reflects what was happening on the court, but there was a lot of good tennis going on there.
“But, yeah, Juniata was definitely taking more of the deuce points, and it comes back to that consistency — just being able to keep that rally going and then finish it,” Wells added.
At No. 2 doubles, the team of Braden Dietrich and Daytona Walter lost a heart-breaker in the most competitive match of the day. They lost to Juniata’s Zach Marshall and Xane Whitesel, 6-2, 2-6, 12-10, with the final set being a super tie-breaker.
Elsewhere, wins were hard to come by for the Wildcats.
At No. 1 doubles, Kellen Beck and Adam Snayberger fell 6-0, 6-1 to Juniata’s Jack Strawser and Emmett Hibbs in the first match win for the Indians.
The dominoes began falling for Mifflinburg after that loss as Ethan Dreese was defeated by Max Lauver, 6-2, 6-1; and Aaron Hackenburg was then beaten by Gavin Kint, 6-3, 6-0.
Lastly, Gabe Greb fell in the No. 1 singles match to Adam French, 6-1, 6-2.
Yes, the match didn’t go Mifflinburg’s way, but playing teams like Juniata can only help the Wildcats get better and give them more experience for later in the season.
Mifflinburg only starts one senior (Dietrich), and the rest of the Wildcats are juniors, who were just freshmen the last time when they played their previous competitive tennis matches.
“So, I think this match definitely shows us that we’re doing the right things. We’re learning from our mistakes, and we’re able to improve our games from that. Last week we played Central Mountain, and they trounced us, but we didn’t let that keep us down and we learned from it and we grew from it,” said Wells.
“Our guys did win some games, and I think that puts some positivity behind them — if they don’t look at the loss part. If you let yourself get too wrapped up in the game score, it can definitely wear you down and the guys got to take each individual point as it is and celebrate those.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Lewisburg in a HAC-I matchup at 4 p.m. today.
Juniata 5, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgSingles
1. Adam French (Jun) def. Gabe Greb, 6-1, 6-2. 2. Max Lauver (Jun) def. Ethan Dreese, 6-2, 6-1. 3. Gavin Kint (Jun) def. Aaron Hackenburg, 6-3, 6-0.
Doubles
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.