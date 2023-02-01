Basketball
NBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 36 15 .706 — Philadelphia 32 17 .653 3 Brooklyn 31 19 .620 4½ New York 27 25 .519 9½ Toronto 23 29 .442 13½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 29 23 .558 — Atlanta 25 26 .490 3½ Washington 24 26 .480 4 Orlando 20 31 .392 8½ Charlotte 15 37 .288 14
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 34 17 .667 — Cleveland 31 22 .585 4 Indiana 24 28 .462 10½ Chicago 23 27 .460 10½ Detroit 13 39 .250 21½
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 32 18 .640 — Dallas 27 25 .519 6 New Orleans 26 26 .500 7 San Antonio 14 37 .275 18½ Houston 12 38 .240 20
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 35 16 .686 — Minnesota 27 26 .509 9 Utah 26 26 .500 9½ Oklahoma City 24 26 .480 10½ Portland 24 26 .480 10½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 28 21 .571 — L.A. Clippers 29 25 .537 1½ Golden State 26 24 .520 2½ Phoenix 27 25 .519 2½ L.A. Lakers 24 28 .462 5½ ___
Monday’s Games
Orlando 119, Philadelphia 109 Brooklyn 121, L.A. Lakers 104 Golden State 128, Oklahoma City 120 Washington 127, San Antonio 106 Sacramento 118, Minnesota 111, OT Dallas 111, Detroit 105 Phoenix 114, Toronto 106 Portland 129, Atlanta 125
Tuesday’s Games
Miami 100, Cleveland 97 L.A. Clippers 108, Chicago 103 Milwaukee 124, Charlotte 115 L.A. Lakers 129, New York 123, OT Denver 122, New Orleans 113
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Portland at Memphis, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Brooklyn at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Golden State at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Houston, 8 p.m. Sacramento at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m. Atlanta at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 7 p.m. Memphis at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Miami at New York, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at Chicago, 8 p.m. New Orleans at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Golden State at Denver, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Milwaukee, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Charlotte at Detroit, 7 p.m. Portland at Washington, 7 p.m. Sacramento at Indiana, 7 p.m. Phoenix at Boston, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Toronto at Houston, 8 p.m. Atlanta at Utah, 9 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 50 38 7 5 81 187 109 Toronto 51 31 12 8 70 173 136 Tampa Bay 48 32 15 1 65 175 141 Buffalo 49 26 19 4 56 185 165 Florida 52 24 22 6 54 178 183 Ottawa 50 24 23 3 51 151 159 Detroit 48 21 19 8 50 145 160 Montreal 51 20 27 4 44 134 189
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 50 33 9 8 74 168 135 New Jersey 49 32 13 4 68 171 131 N.Y. Rangers 49 27 14 8 62 157 129 Washington 53 27 20 6 60 166 152 Pittsburgh 49 24 16 9 57 161 153 N.Y. Islanders 52 25 22 5 55 148 144 Philadelphia 51 21 21 9 51 142 162 Columbus 51 15 32 4 34 131 198 W
ESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 51 28 13 10 66 173 133 Winnipeg 52 32 19 1 65 167 137 Minnesota 48 27 17 4 58 151 138 Colorado 48 27 18 3 57 151 133 Nashville 48 24 18 6 54 137 141 St. Louis 51 23 25 3 49 156 185 Arizona 50 16 28 6 38 131 177 Chicago 48 15 29 4 34 118 176
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Seattle 49 29 15 5 63 177 151 Los Angeles 53 28 18 7 63 173 183 Vegas 51 29 18 4 62 160 148 Edmonton 50 28 18 4 60 187 163 Calgary 50 24 17 9 57 160 153 Vancouver 49 20 26 3 43 166 196 San Jose 51 15 25 11 41 157 196 Anaheim 50 16 29 5 37 125 205 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Winnipeg 4, St. Louis 2
Tuesday’s Games
Ottawa 5, Montreal 4 Washington 4, Columbus 3, OT Carolina 5, Los Angeles 4, OT
Wednesday’s Games
Boston at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Carolina at Buffalo, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
No games scheduled
Friday’s Games
No games scheduled
AHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF G
A Hershey 42 28 9 4 1 61 129 102 Providence 42 24 9 7 2 57 123 112 Charlotte 42 23 15 2 2 50 126 122 WB/Scranton 41 20 16 2 3 45 116 110 Lehigh Valley 41 20 16 3 2 45 119 127 Springfield 42 20 17 1 4 45 127 121 Bridgeport 43 19 17 6 1 45 140 143 Hartford 42 17 16 3 6 43 117 133
North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toronto 42 29 11 1 1 60 149 130 Utica 42 22 14 5 1 50 125 123 Syracuse 40 20 14 3 3 46 146 127 Rochester 39 20 16 2 1 43 121 132 Laval 43 17 18 6 2 42 151 157 Cleveland 40 16 19 3 2 37 131 159 Belleville 42 16 22 3 1 36 133 157
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Texas 41 24 9 6 2 56 155 115 Milwaukee 42 24 15 1 2 51 149 125 Iowa 42 21 14 4 3 49 128 126 Manitoba 40 22 14 2 2 48 123 125 Rockford 43 21 16 4 2 48 140 145 Grand Rapids 41 17 20 2 2 38 112 149 Chicago 40 15 21 3 1 34 116 151
Pacific Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Calgary 42 30 10 2 0 62 161 105 Coachella Valley 39 28 7 3 1 60 147 109 Colorado 42 25 14 3 0 53 127 110 Abbotsford 42 23 15 2 2 50 145 131 Ontario 41 23 16 1 1 48 133 116 Tucson 44 20 20 4 0 44 149 155 San Jose 43 18 22 0 3 39 112 145 Bakersfield 41 17 21 2 1 37 120 136 Henderson 45 16 26 0 3 35 117 132 San Diego 43 12 31 0 0 24 112 169 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Texas 5, Iowa 4
Tuesday’s Games
Grand Rapids 2, Milwaukee 1 Rockford 3, Manitoba 2 Bakersfield 7, Tucson 3 Ontario 5, Colorado 2 San Jose at Coachella Valley, ppd
Wednesday’s Games
Chicago at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Providence at Hartford, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Utica, 7 p.m. Hershey at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Springfield at WB/Scranton, 7:05 p.m. Iowa at Texas, 8 p.m. Abbotsford at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Rochester at Belleville, 7:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Calgary, 9 p.m.
Friday’s Games
