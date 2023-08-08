Editor’s Note: If we’re missing any players, please email sports@standard-journal.com
Libby Whittaker, Mifflinburg Area High School, North Carolina State University
Whittaker just wrapped up her senior season for the Wolfpack. She appeared in 32 games and started in 26, with 15 games at first base and 11 as the team’s designated hitter.
Whittaker hit .234 on the season and .243 in ACC play. She had 18 hits and 13 RBI, with one double and three home runs. In addition, Whittaker recorded five multi-hit games and four multi-RBI games, and finished the season with a three game hitting-streak
Vanessa Martin, Mifflinburg Area High School, Mount St. Mary’s University
Martin, a senior outfielder, hit .259 (30-for-116) at the plate in 47 games and 44 starts. She had six doubles, four home runs, 25 RBI, 16 runs scored and 15 stolen bases.
Martin hit .368 in Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference regular season games. She homered in the Mount’s 4-2 MAAC playoff loss to Marist on May 11; batted 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in 6-0 win over Quinnipiac on April 8; homered in the Mount’s 8-4 win over Iona on April 3, where she went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBI in that game; and she batted 3-for-4 with a double and three RBI in an 11-3 win over Niagara on May 5.
Martin wrapped up the 2023 season being named Second Team All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference.
Madi Waltman, Warrior Run High School, Lock Haven University
A junior pitcher for the Bald Eagles, Waltman compiled an 8-10 record in 2023 to go along with a .387 ERA in 114 innings pitched. She threw six complete games, had one shuout and threw 37 strikeouts this past season.
Defensively, Waltman had three putouts and 11 assists in 24 games this season to post an .878 fielding percentage.
Among Waltman’s season highlights were a complete-game win against Goldey Beacom on Feb. 19, along with a one-hitter thrown against Johnson C. Smith College on Feb. 25.
Marissa Pick, Warrior Run, Wilkes University
A junior outfielder/infielder for the Colonels, Pick played in 22 games in 2023, starting 16 of them. She batted .356 and had 24 hits, 18 runs scored, 16 RBI, seven doubles, three home runs. Pick also had 12 walks and a .449 slugging percentage.
Kaelyn Watson, Warrior Run, Mansfield University
Watson, a freshman outfielder, saw action in 23 games this season for the Mountaineers — all coming off the bench. In three at-bats this year, Watson drew a walk and scored five runs.
Erin Field, Lewisburg Area H.S., Penn State Hazleton University
Field, a freshman third baseman/utility player for the Nittany Lions, appeared in 30 games this past season. At the plate Field batted .266 and had 25 hits, 20 runs scored, seven stolen bases, six RBI, five walks and two doubles.
