LEWISBURG — The boys and girls cross country squads from Lewisburg remained undefeated on the year after winning a quad meet against Warrior Run, Shikellamy and Hughesville on its home course Tuesday.
Jonathan Hess won the boys race for Lewisburg (6-0) in 17:23. Kieran Murray came in second (17:24) and Liam Shabahang was fifth in 18:30.
For Warrior Run (0-6), which got swept on the day, Aiden Hoffman finished 20th in 21:18 to lead the way.
In the girls meet, Lewisburg (6-0) had three top-5 finishers: Baylee Espinosa (1st, 19:49), Alanna Jacob (2nd, 21:06), and Maya Sak (5th, 22:19).
Warrior Run, which went 2-1 on the day (including a 19-36 loss to Lewisburg), got a fourth-place finish from Claire Dufrene (21:57) and an eighth-place finish from Keiara Shaffer (23:19) to highlight the meet.
Lewisburg next competes at the Kutztown Invitational at 9 a.m. Saturday. Warrior Run has a quad meet at Shamokin at 4:15 Tuesday.
Boys
Lewisburg 18, Shikellamy 43
Lewisburg 21, Hughesville 37
Lewisburg 15, Warrior Run 50
Shikellamy 17, Warrior Run 44
Hughesville 15, Warrior Run 40
At Lewisburg
1. Jonathan Hess, L, 17:23; 2. Kieran Murray, L, 17:24; 3. Sam Hennett, S, 17:26; 4. Tyce Shaner, H, 18:22; 5. Liam Shabahang, L, 18:30; 6. Wyatt Laubacher, H, 18:31; 7. Ben Bailey, L, 18:49; 8. Shea McCusker, H, 18:55; 9. Owen VanKirk, L, 18:56; 10. Justin Zeigler, S, 19:07; 11. Paul Tranquillo, L, 19:10; 13. Brady Ryder, L, 19:26; 14. Luca Kuhn, L, 19:49; 15. Ian Cavanagh, L, 19:53; 20. Aiden Hoffman, WR, 21:18; 22. Michael Royles, WR, 22:52; 30. Landen Ryder, WR, 23:59; 31. David Royles, WR, 24:03; 32. Mason Cohoon, WR, 24:17.
Girls
Lewisburg 19, Shikellamy 38
Lewisburg 19, Warrior Run 36
Lewisburg 17, Hughesville 42
Warrior Run 23, Shikellamy 35
Warrior Run 25, Hughesville 32
At Lewisburg
1. Baylee Espinosa, L, 19:49; 2. Alanna Jacob, L, 21:06; 3. Olivia Solomon, S, 21:41; 4. Claire Dufrene, WR, 21:57; 5. Maya Sak, L, 22:19; 6. Jenna Binney, L, 22:57; 7. Elizabeth Fortin, H, 23:02; 8. Keiara Shaffer, WR, 23:19; 9. Emma Trafton, S, 23:30; 10. Katie Miller, H, 23:35; 11. Lauren Schwartz, L, 24:40; 13. Lillian Wertz, WR, 25:04; 14. Peyton Ranck, WR, 25:12; 15. Sarah Miller, WR, 25:57; 16. Kelsey Hoffman, WR, 26:03; 19. Theo Wilkinson, L, 26:59; 20. Nia Young, L, 28:03.
Mifflinburg boys/girls both go 1-2
MIFFLINBURG — The Wildcats both had a pair of top-10 finishers, but the two squads went 1-2 on the day at Mifflinburg Area Intermediate School on a 2.5-mile course that was shortened due to the heat index.
For Mifflinburg’s boys, Andrew Blake finished fourth in 16:20, Grant Hostetler was 10th in 18:17, plus Ben Reimer was 11th in 18:20.
In the girls meet, Emma Hyder was fourth in 19:08 and Kaylee Swartzlander was 10th in 21:30.
Mifflinburg next competes in a quad meet at Central Columbia at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Boys
Mount Carmel 22, Mifflinburg 36
Montoursville 23, Mifflinburg 32
Mifflinburg 24, Jersey Shore 31
At Mifflinburg, 2.5-mile course
1. Weston Fry, Mont, 14:11; 2. Ebin Hine, MC, 14:25; 3. Lucas Edmondson, MC, 15:03; 4. Andrew Blake, Miff, 16:20; 5. Samuel Davis, JS, 16:27; 6. Cody Rogers, MC, 17:21; 7. Carter Peters, Mont, 17:31; 8. Talon McKenna, Mont, 17:52; 9. Brady Allison, JS, 18:15; 10. Grant Hostetler, Miff, 18:17; 11. Ben Reimer, Miff, 18:20; 17. Matt Hyder, Miff, 20:58; 21. Darren Miller, Miff, 28:22.
Girls
Jersey Shore 19, Mifflinburg 41
Montoursville 21, Mifflinburg 36
Mifflinburg 15, Mount Carmel 21
At Mifflinburg, 2.5-mile course
1. Birtukan Hartman, JS, 17:38; 2. Avery Hannan, Mont, 18:51; 3. Olivia Miller, JS, 18:58; 4. Emma Hyder, Miff, 19:08; 5. Elizabeth Wanner, Mont, 19:18; 6. Anna Sick, JS, 20:45; 7. Reese Romanoskie, MC, 21:02; 8. Gianna Martino, JS, 21:09; 9. Karleigh McKenna, Mont, 21:18; 10. Kaylee Swartzlander, Miff, 21:30; 16. Taylor Weller, Miff, 22:45; 19. Makenna Walter, Miff, 23:21.
Milton at Midd-West (PPD)
MIDDLEBURG — The Black Panthers’ nonleague meet at the Mustangs was postponed and moved to Sept. 26 at 4:30 p.m.
