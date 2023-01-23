College Wrestling
FridayLock Haven 20, Cleveland State 16Note:
The reigning Mid-American Conference champions opened conference dual action tonight against Cleveland State (3-5, 2-2 MAC), and the Bald Eagles (2-5, 1-0 MAC) marked the occasion with a victory. For Lock Haven, the Bald Eagles got a massive spark at 174 pounds courtesy of a Tyler Stoltzfus (Mifflinburg/Saint Joseph’s Academy) pin. The sophomore showed Tate Geiser the lights at the 4:29 mark to hand The Haven a commanding 20-6 lead.
SwimmingSaturdayBloomsburg wins Pidgeon Invitational, PSAC Last Chance MeetNote:
In the Last Chance Meet at the Keystone Aquatic Center in Carlisle, Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Sean Witmer and his 200 free relay team won their race in 1:29.38.
FridayBloomsburg 123, IUP 80Note:
For the Huskies, Mifflinburg Area High School graduate Sean Witmer and his 200 medley relay team placed third in 1:36.62; and he finished fourth in the 50 breast and fourth in the 400 free relay.
Men’s TennisSaturday at Central PA Tennis CenterDelaware 6, Bucknell 1Note:
Freshman Amar Tahirovic was a straight-sets winner at No. 2 singles, but Delaware won three, three-setters on the way to a 6-1 victory over the Bison. Harrison Gold and Brendan McDonald posted a 6-3 win at No. 1 doubles, but Delaware captured the other two, including a 7-5 win on Court 2, to take the doubles point.
TennisAustralian Open ResultsMondayAt Melbourne ParkWomen’s SinglesFourth Round
Aryna Sabalenka (5), Belarus, def. Belinda Bencic (12), Switzerland, 7-5, 6-2. Karolina Pliskova (30), Czech Republic, def. Zhang Shuai (23), China, 6-0, 6-4. Donna Vekic, Croatia, def. Linda Fruhvirtova, Czech Republic, 6-2, 1-6, 6-3. Magda Linette, Poland, def. Caroline Garcia (4), France, 7-6 (3), 6-4.
Men’s DoublesThird Round
Wesley Koolhof, Netherlands, and Neal Skupski (1), Britain, def. Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, Pakistan, and Nikola Cacic, Serbia, 6-4, 6-2. Marcel Granollers, Spain, and Horacio Zeballos (8), Argentina, def. Raven Klaasen and Lloyd Harris, South Africa, 6-1, 7-6 (4). Jean-Julien Rojer, Netherlands, and Marcelo Arevalo-Gonzalez (3), El Salvador, def. Robin Haase and Matwe Middelkoop (16), Netherlands, 6-3, 7-6 (6).
Women’s DoublesThird Round
Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara (10), Japan, def. Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Russia, and Elena Rybakina, Kazakhstan, 6-2, 7-6 (7). Zhaoxuan Yang, China, and Hao-Ching Chan (11), Taiwan, def. Alison van Uytvanck, Belgium, and Anhelina Kalinina, Ukraine, 6-3, 7-5. Jessica Pegula and Coco Gauff (2), United States, def. Aldila Sutjiadi, Indonesia, and Miyu Kato (16), Japan, 6-4, 6-2.
FootballNFL Playoff GlanceWild-card PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 14
San Francisco 41, Seattle 23 Jacksonville 31, L.A. Chargers 30
Sunday, Jan. 15
Buffalo 34, Miami 31 N.Y. Giants 31, Minnesota 24 Cincinnati 24, Baltimore 17
Monday, Jan. 16
Dallas 31, Tampa Bay 14
Divisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 21
Kansas City 27, Jacksonville 20 Philadelphia 38, N.Y. Giants 7
Sunday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati 27, Buffalo 10 San Francisco 19, Dallas 12
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 29AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:30 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
San Francisco at Philadelphia, noon (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 12At Glendale, Ariz.
Conference Championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (FOX)
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 35 12 .745 — Philadelphia 30 16 .652 4½ Brooklyn 29 17 .630 5½ New York 25 23 .521 10½ Toronto 21 27 .438 14½
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 26 22 .542 — Atlanta 24 23 .511 1½ Washington 20 26 .435 5 Orlando 17 29 .370 8 Charlotte 13 34 .277 12½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 29 17 .630 — Cleveland 29 19 .604 1 Indiana 23 25 .479 7 Chicago 21 24 .467 7½ Detroit 12 36 .250 18
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 31 15 .674 — New Orleans 26 21 .553 5½ Dallas 25 23 .521 7 San Antonio 14 32 .304 17 Houston 10 36 .217 21
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 33 14 .702 — Minnesota 24 24 .500 9½ Utah 24 25 .490 10 Oklahoma City 23 24 .489 10 Portland 21 25 .457 11½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 26 19 .578 — L.A. Clippers 25 24 .510 3 Phoenix 24 24 .500 3½ Golden State 23 24 .489 4 L.A. Lakers 22 25 .468 5 ___
Saturday’s Games
Boston 106, Toronto 104 Washington 138, Orlando 118 Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 102 Charlotte 122, Atlanta 118 Minnesota 113, Houston 104 Phoenix 112, Indiana 107 Philadelphia 129, Sacramento 127
Sunday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 112, Dallas 98 Miami 100, New Orleans 96 Toronto 125, New York 116 Oklahoma City 101, Denver 99 Phoenix 112, Memphis 110 Brooklyn 120, Golden State 116 L.A. Lakers 121, Portland 112
Monday’s Games
Boston at Orlando, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m. Atlanta at Chicago, 8 p.m. Minnesota at Houston, 8 p.m. Charlotte at Utah, 9 p.m. San Antonio at Portland, 10 p.m. Memphis at Sacramento, 10:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Chicago at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at New York, 7:30 p.m. Denver at New Orleans, 8 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Charlotte at Phoenix, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 46 37 5 4 78 177 96 Toronto 47 28 11 8 64 158 125 Tampa Bay 45 29 15 1 59 163 135 Florida 48 23 20 5 51 163 163 Buffalo 45 23 19 3 49 172 155 Detroit 45 19 18 8 46 138 153 Ottawa 46 20 23 3 43 133 152 Montreal 47 20 24 3 43 125 171
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 46 29 9 8 66 151 124 New Jersey 46 30 12 4 64 161 121 N.Y. Rangers 46 25 14 7 57 145 123 Washington 49 25 18 6 56 156 139 Pittsburgh 46 23 15 8 54 148 138 N.Y. Islanders 48 23 20 5 51 141 136 Philadelphia 48 20 21 7 47 133 155 Columbus 46 14 30 2 30 119 180
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 48 28 13 7 63 167 124 Winnipeg 48 31 16 1 63 160 126 Minnesota 45 25 16 4 54 143 130 Colorado 45 25 17 3 53 141 124 Nashville 46 22 18 6 50 129 136 St. Louis 47 23 21 3 49 149 167 Arizona 47 15 27 5 35 123 170 Chicago 45 14 27 4 32 108 163
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 48 29 17 2 60 156 139 Seattle 46 27 14 5 59 166 144 Los Angeles 49 26 17 6 58 159 167 Edmonton 48 27 18 3 57 178 157 Calgary 47 22 16 9 53 150 143 Vancouver 46 18 25 3 39 155 186 San Jose 48 14 25 9 37 145 184 Anaheim 47 13 29 5 31 113 199 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Buffalo 6, Anaheim 3 Calgary 6, Tampa Bay 3 Florida 5, Minnesota 3 Columbus 5, San Jose 3 Winnipeg 5, Ottawa 1 Philadelphia 2, Detroit 1 Montreal 3, Toronto 2, OT Carolina 5, N.Y. Islanders 2 Dallas 4, Arizona 0 Chicago 5, St. Louis 3 Nashville 5, Los Angeles 3 Vegas 6, Washington 2 Edmonton 4, Vancouver 2 Colorado 2, Seattle 1, SO
Sunday’s Games
New Jersey 2, Pittsburgh 1, OT Los Angeles 2, Chicago 1 Winnipeg 5, Philadelphia 3 Boston 4, San Jose 0 Arizona 4, Vegas 1
Monday’s Games
Florida at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Toronto, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Columbus at Calgary, 9:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
